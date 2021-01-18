Best winter walks to try in Surrey

If there’s ever a time of year when a brisk, bracing walk is needed, then winter and the lead-up to the festive season is surely it. Here we round up a few of our Surrey favourites

• Kew

Despite the lockdowns, Kew will be going ahead with its after-dark illuminations trail again for Christmas 2020, and will be available to see up until Sunday 17th January 2021.

Explore the beautiful sights and sounds of the twinkling festive lights as you wander around the gardens. Read more about what you can see this Christmas at Kew here.

• Painshill

The majestic 18th century garden in Cobham is one of our favourite places for a winter stroll especially when there’s a dusting of frost. Until January 3rd 2021, the Snowfari will be in place at Painshill, with animal statues, Christmas trees and giant gingerbread men that will make a truly festive walk.

Tickets for non-members should be booked in advance and the gardens are open from 10am to 4pm with last entry at 3pm. Book tickets online.

• Polesden Lacey

Take a winter walk through the 1,400 acre Polesden Lacey estate which includes ancient woodland and rolling Surrey countryside. The beautiful Edwardian house makes a lovely backdrop during the winter months. This year, there will be a Peter Rabbit winter activity trail that kids will love.

Book your visit in advance to avoid disappointment, full details online.

• Hatchlands Park

Another beautiful country house with gorgeous grounds that are perfect to ramble around during the run up to Christmas and the colder part of the year can be found at Hatchlands Park. The Peter Rabbit winter activity trail will also be taking place at Hatchlands.

Book your visit in advance, which can be done online.

• Virginia Water Lake

Virginia Water Lake is beautiful throughout the year with different flora and fauna to discover as each season morphs into the next, but it has a particular poignant beauty during the winter.

A gentle walk around the lake when you can see your breath in the air and ice on the water is a simple pleasure at this time of year.

