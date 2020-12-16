Winners of the Beautiful Surrey photography competition
PUBLISHED: 15:33 16 December 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 16 December 2020
Archant
The winner graces the cover of the Surrey Life calendar and our kids’ competition winner got a new Nikon camera
Lindsey Chadwick’s winning shot of the sunset behind The Inglis Memorial Pavilion on Reigate Hill not only graces the cover of our 2021 Surrey Life calendar but also earns her a Surrey Life front cover workshop with photographer Andy Newbold. Sixteen-year-old Amy Wild, who came top in the kids’ competition, wins a new Nikon camera from Sharp Shots Photo Club.
Our partners
Sharp Shots Photo Club offers after-school clubs, holiday workshops, Duke of Edinburgh skills courses, school workshops and parties for kids and teens.
Web: sharpshotsphotoclub.co.uk
Andy Newbold is a professional photographer who works with Surrey Life and a variety of commercial and PR organisations in Surrey and beyond.
Web: newboldphotography.com
