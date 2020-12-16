Winners of the Beautiful Surrey photography competition

The winner Watching the Sunset by Lindsey Chadwick (June) Archant

The winner graces the cover of the Surrey Life calendar and our kids’ competition winner got a new Nikon camera

Lindsey Chadwick’s winning shot of the sunset behind The Inglis Memorial Pavilion on Reigate Hill not only graces the cover of our 2021 Surrey Life calendar but also earns her a Surrey Life front cover workshop with photographer Andy Newbold. Sixteen-year-old Amy Wild, who came top in the kids’ competition, wins a new Nikon camera from Sharp Shots Photo Club.

Bird's Eye View by Craig Denford (January) Bird's Eye View by Craig Denford (January)

Newark Priory by Adam Gunzi (February) Newark Priory by Adam Gunzi (February)

Godalming Church by Monika Gaskill (March) Godalming Church by Monika Gaskill (March)

Mirrored Sky by Sophie Hamilton (April) Mirrored Sky by Sophie Hamilton (April)

Guildford in blue - thank you NHS by John Stather (May) Guildford in blue - thank you NHS by John Stather (May)

River Wey by Jayne Kemp (August) River Wey by Jayne Kemp (August)

Ranmore Dawn by Daniel Langer (September) Ranmore Dawn by Daniel Langer (September)

Misty Morning by Debbie Whatt (October) Misty Morning by Debbie Whatt (October)

Frosty Stag by Amanda Cook (November) Frosty Stag by Amanda Cook (November)

Robin by Peter Setter (December) Robin by Peter Setter (December)

Our partners

Sharp Shots Photo Club offers after-school clubs, holiday workshops, Duke of Edinburgh skills courses, school workshops and parties for kids and teens.

Web: sharpshotsphotoclub.co.uk

Andy Newbold is a professional photographer who works with Surrey Life and a variety of commercial and PR organisations in Surrey and beyond.

Web: newboldphotography.com

