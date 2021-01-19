5 things to do in Surrey this weekend

We've gathered some things that you can do from home in Surrey this weekend (photo: puhimec, Getty Images) Archant

We’ve gathered some of the best events for your weekend in Surrey

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We've gathered some great options that you can either do from home or can be done while following government restrictions.



Take a virtual tour of the North Downs Way

Although we're not allowed to go very far at the moment, we can still enjoy our beautiful countryside online.

Try our virtual walk on the North Downs Way from Farnham to Otford for a bit of escapism.



Explore the history of the county through its castles

Surrey is steeped in history which can be traced via its seven castles.

Brush up on your local knowledge with Stephen Roberts articles on the history of these fascinating landmarks. Click here.



Take our fun emoji quiz to test your Surrey geography

We've put together this Surrey emoji quiz which will be a breeze for geography buffs. All you have to do is guess the name of the town, village or landmark from the emojis.

Let us know how you do on social media!



Take a walk in the countryside

If you're lucky enough to live near one of these walks, you can enjoy Surrey's natural beauty on foot.

From gentle rambles to brisk and hilly hikes, there's sure to be a walk for every taste. Click here for 23 fabulous Surrey walks to try.



Discover some of Surrey's hilarious double entendre place names

From Cock Lane to Pussey's Copse and beyond, some of our county's place names might make us a little uncomfortable in hindsight.

Have a laugh at some of the rude, silly or simply cute place names from around the area. We love the sound of Christmas Pie Avenue! Click here.

_____________

Follow Surrey Life on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram