Can you name the Surrey location from its emojis?
PUBLISHED: 09:33 18 January 2021 | UPDATED: 10:56 18 January 2021
We’ve given you Devil’s Punch Bowl in the image above so you get the idea but the other 25 in our emoji quiz are down to you! Feel free to print off the questions and share it with friends and family - let us know how you do!
Scroll down below the emojis for the answers... no cheating please!
Emojis 14 - 25 are below
Scroll down below for the answers!
Here are the answers!
1) Bagshot
2) Waverley Abbey
3) Box Hill
4) Hatchlands Park
5) Ashtead
6) Banstead Woods
7) Shere
8) Painshill
9) Cobham
10) Birdworld
11) Sunbury
12) Coldharbour
13) Dorking
14) Trumps Green
15) Friday Street
16) Send
17) Little Bookham
18) Redhill
19) Hambledon
20) Weybridge
21) Horne
22) Ockham
23) Kingswood
24) Leatherhead
25) Knaphill