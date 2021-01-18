SAVE UP TO 30% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Can you name the Surrey location from its emojis?

PUBLISHED: 09:33 18 January 2021 | UPDATED: 10:56 18 January 2021

Viewpoint Overlooking The Devil's Punch Bowl (c) Tim Sheerman-Chase, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Viewpoint Overlooking The Devil's Punch Bowl (c) Tim Sheerman-Chase, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Archant

We’ve given you Devil’s Punch Bowl in the image above so you get the idea but the other 25 in our emoji quiz are down to you! Feel free to print off the questions and share it with friends and family - let us know how you do!

Scroll down below the emojis for the answers... no cheating please!

Follow Surrey Life on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Emojis 14 - 25 are belowEmojis 14 - 25 are below

Scroll down below for the answers!Scroll down below for the answers!

Here are the answers!Here are the answers!

1) Bagshot

2) Waverley Abbey

3) Box Hill

4) Hatchlands Park

5) Ashtead

6) Banstead Woods

7) Shere

8) Painshill

9) Cobham

10) Birdworld

11) Sunbury

12) Coldharbour

13) Dorking

14) Trumps Green

15) Friday Street

16) Send

17) Little Bookham

18) Redhill

19) Hambledon

20) Weybridge

21) Horne

22) Ockham

23) Kingswood

24) Leatherhead

25) Knaphill

Latest from the Surrey

Can you name the Surrey location from its emojis?

Viewpoint Overlooking The Devil's Punch Bowl (c) Tim Sheerman-Chase, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Best winter walks to try in Surrey

Virginia Water Lake is one of our favourite winter walk routes (photo: Rob Hulford, Getty Images)

Winners of the Beautiful Surrey photography competition

The winner Watching the Sunset by Lindsey Chadwick (June)

SURREY GREATS: Who was Amy Johnson?

Amy Johnson in 1936. Image: The Print Collector / Alamy Stock Photo

Andrea McLean: ‘This January is a new start, one I’m excited and scared about it unequal measure’

Andrea has left Loose Women after 13 years to focus on Thus Girl Is On Fire. Image: Nicky Johnston