Can you name the Surrey location from its emojis?

Viewpoint Overlooking The Devil's Punch Bowl (c) Tim Sheerman-Chase, Flickr (CC BY 2.0) Archant

We’ve given you Devil’s Punch Bowl in the image above so you get the idea but the other 25 in our emoji quiz are down to you! Feel free to print off the questions and share it with friends and family - let us know how you do!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scroll down below the emojis for the answers... no cheating please!

Follow Surrey Life on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Emojis 14 - 25 are below Emojis 14 - 25 are below

Scroll down below for the answers! Scroll down below for the answers!

Here are the answers! Here are the answers!

1) Bagshot

2) Waverley Abbey

3) Box Hill

4) Hatchlands Park

5) Ashtead

6) Banstead Woods

7) Shere

8) Painshill

9) Cobham

10) Birdworld

11) Sunbury

12) Coldharbour

13) Dorking

14) Trumps Green

15) Friday Street

16) Send

17) Little Bookham

18) Redhill

19) Hambledon

20) Weybridge

21) Horne

22) Ockham

23) Kingswood

24) Leatherhead

25) Knaphill