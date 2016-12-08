CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Surrey Life today CLICK HERE
What is the best way to get your collagen fix? Collagen Pills vs Potions

16:08 28 November 2016

Research shows the difference in absorption rates mean 20 collagen pills equate to the levels of collagen found in one bottle of Skinade.

In the ever growing beauty industry (Transparency Market Research predicts that the market will reach over $7.1bn by 2020 alone), consumers are faced with more and more options when it comes to everything. From supplements to treatments, products to surgery, the options available are vast. With this in mind, it’s no surprise that consumers are becoming savvier and savvier - looking for more ways to enhance their beauty routine with a skincare supplement - working from the inside out. However, with an already crowded market, many newcomers are confused about how these supplements work and which options are right for them.

When it comes to collagen, the two most common delivery methods are either tablets or liquids - each working very differently to deliver collagen to the body. The main difference that separates liquids and tablets is the absorption rate of ingredients. The Physicians Desk Reference puts the absorption rate of tablets at between 10-20% as opposed to liquids, which are listed at a much higher absorption rate of over 95%. The reason for this huge discrepancy is that, while nutrition drinks in solution can pass through the lining of the stomach and enter the bloodstream directly, pills and tablets must pass through the digestive system where a great deal of the ingredients are simply passed through the body without being properly absorbed.

Another key difference is the mode of absorption and how this affects the collagen you are trying to absorb. While collagen tablets are broken down into their base amino acids by the digestive system, in a drink like Skinade, the collagen avoids this fate by being directly absorbed into the bloodstream. In fact, this process happens from the second the liquid enters your mouth.

An equally important consideration is ease of use and digestion. Tablets can often be difficult to digest, especially for those with sensitive stomachs or poor digestive systems. It is also significantly easier to drink your nutrition than try to swallow handfuls of hard pills. With the difference in absorption rates, you would need to take at least 20 large pills to match the same levels of collagen found in just one bottle of Skinade.

In conversation with Cosmetic Surgeon, Dr Paul Banwell, “For improved efficacy, the skin supplement needs to be absorbed appropriately; this is dependent upon both its bioavailability of the supplement and molecular weight of the collagen. To maximise the bioavailability and benefits of collagen, it is critical that the total product is completely in solution and that the molecular weight of collagen is as small as possible. The smaller the molecular weight, the more likely it is to be absorbed into the bloodstream. It is also important to note that the stability and benefits of a product formulated in complete solution cannot necessarily be replicated with home-use tablets and powders suspended in liquid so research thoroughly before you stock these products for your patients and clients.”

About Skinade

Drinking Skinade has a three-fold effect: increasing collagen in the bloodstream by adding the 7000mg of hydrolysed marine collagen in each bottle (daily dose) of Skinade as well as triggering the body’s own collagen production by firing up the fibroblasts (= our own collagen factories). Increasing collagen in the bloodstream also triggers the body’s production of hyaluronic acid which is responsible the optimising skin hydration. To optimise skin health, we must work from the inside out, as well as the outside in.

Not only does Skinade reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles but it also increases the skin’s hydration levels, meaning it is beneficial to dry skin conditions, such as eczema and psoriasis of the whole body. To see the benefits of Skinade, the drink must be drunk daily for a 30 day period. It tastes of Mangosteen and peach and is packed full of vitamins, with just 1.5grams of fructose sugar, no artificial colours and fewer than 38 calories per 15omg bottle.

www.skinade.com | 08451300205

