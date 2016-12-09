Useful information when choosing a home for a loved one

Some useful points of interest when choosing a home for a loved one (or yourself)

Choose a Home with end of life care

It is a huge move to go to a care or Nursing Home and to have to be moved again at end of life can be a particularly harrowing experience.

Try not to feel guilty

People usually adapt to their new environment very quickly making new friends along the way.

Price

Price is obviously important but a more highly priced Home does not necessarily mean that the Home is better than a lower priced one.

Grandeur of the Home and surroundings

Again not indicative of better care or comfort. Your loved ones should feel comfortable and secure. Abbey Chase is a family operated Nursing Home where we endeavour to provide as homely an environment as possible.

Look at the Care Quality Commission (CQC) website

You will find details there of the last inspection carried out at the Home.

Choose a Home that has the facilities and expertise to cope with future needs

As we get older; inevitably our needs and requirements change. It is important to reduce the risk as much as possible of having to move later to perhaps a better equipped Home.

An Enduring Power of Attorney (EPA)

It is extremely important to obtain this as early as possible; because if your loved one loses capacity, then managing property and finances becomes much more difficult.

Try to get respite care

If your loved one can spend a week in your first choice Home before committing to long term care, you can get a much better feel for the Home.

Here at Abbey Chase Residential and Nursing home our aim is to create a family friendly atmosphere between staff and residents and to ensure that all of our guests are very happy, comfortable and content in their retirement.

