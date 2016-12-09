Tony Hadley raises the roof at 2016 Shooting Star Chase and Surrey Life Carol Concert

Tony Hadley performs in front of the carol concert congregation Archant

Singer-songwriter Tony Hadley brightened Christmas for children with life-limiting conditions with an exclusive performance at the 10th Shooting Star Chase and Surrey Life Carol Concert, which raised over £7,000 for the children’s hospice charity.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Elmbridge Choir brought their cheer to proceedings with a touch of Frozen The Elmbridge Choir brought their cheer to proceedings with a touch of Frozen

The charity’s vice president, the Spandau Ballet star performed Christmas songs including Silent Night and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas from his latest album at the event, which was held at St George’s College Chapel in Weybridge.

“The evening was a huge success and we can’t thank our wonderful performers and guests enough for joining us on such a festive evening,” says Karen Sugarman, director of fundraising at Shooting Star Chase. “We are especially grateful to Tony Hadley, who gave a stunning performance for the congregation and got us all in the Christmas spirit!”

The evening also included carols, performances from the 140-strong Elmbridge Mixed Voice Choir and Shooting Star Chase’s Family Choir, readings from supported family members and a special Christmas nativity video starring some of the charity’s supported children.

The concert was followed by a wine and canapé reception, and a raffle – which offered prizes including tickets to see the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at G Live; an opportunity to eat at Surrey Life’s restaurant of the year, Emlyn in Dorking; and a Silent Pool gin gift pack.

The Shooting Star Chase and Surrey Life carol concert raised vital funds to give children with life-limiting conditions, and their families, a Christmas to remember.

The charity provides vital short breaks and care at home throughout the festive season, and helps families build special memories with activities including wheelchair-accessible ice skating, trips to see Santa and Christmas parties at the hospices for different ages and abilities.

• To see Tony Hadley’s performance, visit Shooting Star Chase’s Facebook page for a live stream from the night: facebook.com/sschospices



