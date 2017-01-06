6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Surrey Life today click here

The One Show’s Nick Wallis shares his cultural fix

16:25 10 January 2017

The One Show's Nick Wallis enjoys visiting his local cinema in Walton-on-Thames (Photo Andy Newbold)

The One Show's Nick Wallis enjoys visiting his local cinema in Walton-on-Thames (Photo Andy Newbold)

Andy Newbold

As a presenter on The One Show, Nick Wallis has his finger firmly on the cultural pulse. Here, we put him under the Surrey Life spotlight to find out his favourite local haunts around his hometown of Walton-on-Thames

Comment

Originally published in Surrey Life magazine January 2017

***

If I want to go to the cinema I… will go to our local Everyman. Everything is set up perfectly for a decent, if expensive, night out. I love the cushions on the double seats and the wine coolers under the armrests. A classy joint.

The last film I saw was… Return of the Jedi on DVD (the original theatrical release – not that terrible remastered abomination) with my five-year-old son. He didn’t like Jabba’s Palace, but he loves the Ewoks.

For my theatre fix, I like to… watch my friend Tom Beard doing pantomime. Over Christmas, he played Viscount Biscuit in Beauty and the Beast at the Leatherhead Theatre. And, darling, he played him BE-YOOO-TIFULLY. Tom also wrote and directed the entire production. He has a galloping energy and brings general derangement to anything he touches. Our kids love everything he does.

I’m currently reading… Addiction: A Kind of Loving by Dr David Marjot. Dr Marjot lives in Weybridge and is retired now, but he remains one of the leading experts on alcohol addiction in the UK. Addiction is part medical text, part psychological treatise, and I have learned so much about the whys and wherefores of drinking from reading his work. The last novel I read was Bring up the Bodies by Hilary Mantel. Quite how someone writes with such dazzling but unflashy precision puts almost everyone else to shame.

The last time I went to my local library was… just the other day, although shamefully it was to use their wifi and get a DVD out. My eldest daughter was a voracious reader and used the library all the time before she discovered Snapchat. I studied literature at university and we are trying to keep up a family interest in long-form novels, but we are fighting a losing battle.

At home, I’m most likely to be listening to… Spotify. I’ll either construct playlists from the artists I grew up with, like the Pixies, Throwing Muses, Cocteau Twins, Nick Cave, Sisters of Mercy, Talk Talk and The Cure, or I’ll experiment with recommendations from friends and algorithms. They have led me to DIIV, M83, Dot Hacker, Amusement Parks on Fire and Phosphorescent, as well as a bunch of stuff I missed first time around. Radiohead have been ever-present in the last 20 years of my life.

In the car, I generally listen to… Now 94, under duress, as demanded by my children. If I had to pick a default radio station it would probably still be BBC Radio 5 live, but I do find myself listening more and more to BBC Radio 4, Absolute Radio and TalkSport. When I’m not listening to music or radio, I download and listen to the Richard Herring’s Leicester Square Theatre podcasts, a series in which he chats with some of the biggest names in comedy. I am such a fan – I contribute five pounds a month to help keep them going and recently went on my own to see one go out live. I also love Adam Buxton’s podcasts too. Beautiful little diversions.

The TV programme I never miss is… The One Show, of course. And all the ITV News bulletins. And Inside Out South and Criminals: Caught on Camera on Channel 5. Ace telly. Check ‘em out. Favourite programmes in which I don’t have a professional interest are: Match of the Day, The Great British Bake Off, Question Time, Graham Norton and Jonathan Ross.

My favourite cultural event in Surrey is… the Christmas Eve children’s service at St James’ church in Weybridge. It’s so popular they do two – one straight after the other. All the kids dress up in nativity costume and there’s an anticipatory bonhomie in the air. We haven’t missed it in ten years. w

• Catch Nick Wallis on The One Show on BBC One (http://bbc.in/2frdFRV) and on ITV News. See his website at nickwallis.com and follow him on Twitter at @nickwallis

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Surrey visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Surrey staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Surrey account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from People

The One Show’s Nick Wallis shares his cultural fix

Yesterday, 16:25
The One Show's Nick Wallis enjoys visiting his local cinema in Walton-on-Thames (Photo Andy Newbold)

As a presenter on The One Show, Nick Wallis has his finger firmly on the cultural pulse. Here, we put him under the Surrey Life spotlight to find out his favourite local haunts around his hometown of Walton-on-Thames

Read more

Ad Feature: Prestigious awards for Birtley House

Friday, January 6, 2017

Care staff and teams from across the county were honoured at the recent Surrey Care Awards - the ‘Oscars’ for Care Staff, recognising the hard work and dedication of people working within a wide variety of adult social care.

Read more

Ad Feature: Useful information when choosing a home for a loved one

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Some useful points of interest when choosing a home for a loved one (or yourself)

Read more

Professional dancer Erin Boag shares her culture fix

Friday, December 23, 2016
Erin with her professional dance partner Anton du Beke

Professional dancer Erin Boag appeared on Strictly Come Dancing for an impressive 10 years and will be heading out on tour in the New Year with her dance partner Anton Du Beke. Here, we chat to the Surbiton resident about her favourite cultural hot-spots

Read more

Tony Hadley raises the roof at 2016 Shooting Star Chase and Surrey Life Carol Concert

Friday, December 23, 2016
Tony Hadley performs in front of the carol concert congregation

Singer-songwriter Tony Hadley brightened Christmas for children with life-limiting conditions with an exclusive performance at the 10th Shooting Star Chase and Surrey Life Carol Concert, which raised over £7,000 for the children’s hospice charity.

Read more

The Surrey Delta - how the Blues claimed our county’s musical heart

Friday, December 23, 2016
The Blues still shoots straight for the heart today (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto/natashamam)

Before they met in the 1960s, Surrey and the blues would have seemed unlikely bedfellows, but our leafy suburbia took the music born from slavery to its heart. Here, Matthew Williams follows the journey, from the Rolling Stones’ early gigs in Richmond and the rise of Clapton, Page and Beck through to the present day

Read more

Picking your own Christmas tree at Santa Fir in Shamley Green - Surrey Creations

Thursday, December 22, 2016 Words: Matthew Williams Photo: Philip Traill
The Santa Fir team packaging up their Christmas tree presents for the season (detail)

For a festive centrepiece that’s sure to steal the show, you can’t beat a locally-grown Christmas tree – especially as in Shamley Green, near Guildford, you’ll find one of the UK’s largest and most awarded growers, Santa Fir. Here, Julie Alexandersen tells us their story

Read more

Reigate bathroom designer wins top award

Thursday, December 22, 2016
Joanne Crane with Ripples managing director Paul Crow

A Reigate designer picked up the top individual honour as bathroom retailer Ripples held their annual awards ceremony on Saturday December 10.

Read more

Surrey celebs tell us what they love about Christmas in the county

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 Interviews by Caroline Harrap
Christmas in Guildford © Peter Trimming, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

We caught up with some of the famous faces around our county to find out what they love most about Christmas in Surrey. From woodland walks to Christingle concerts and the cosiest pubs for a mulled wine, there’s certainly plenty to inspire...

Read more

Surrey Life magazine January 2017 – out now to buy in shops and online

Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Surrey Life magazine January 2017

Welcome in the New Year with 2017’s essential Surrey diary dates, perfect winter pubs and adventures with a Richmond-based Time Lord.

Read more

Surrey celebs share their favourite local restaurants, shops, views, and places to visit

Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Celebrities share their favourite local places in Surrey Life

Over the years, some of Surrey’s best known personalities have revealed what they most love about our county to Surrey Life. Here, we compile their favourite restaurants, shops, views, places to visit and relax, and ask what makes you proud of living in Surrey?

Read more

Ad Feature: A financial outlook for 2017

Monday, December 19, 2016

It’s likely to be an eventful year for the global economy and financial markets. Partridge Muir & Warren’s chief executive officer, Simon Lewis, explores the key changes that are likely to have a profound effect on many

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Free Downloads

Subscribe or buy a mag today

Surrey Life Subscriptions
subscription ad
Surrey Life Application Link

Local Business Directory

Surrey's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search