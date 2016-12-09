Surrey Life magazine January 2017 – out now to buy in shops and online

Surrey Life magazine January 2017 Archant

Welcome in the New Year with 2017’s essential Surrey diary dates, perfect winter pubs and adventures with a Richmond-based Time Lord.

On the cover: Capturing the enchanting beauty of the Surrey Hills in winter, this month’s lovely cover shot was taken by regular Surrey Life snapper John Miller. To read more about this special landscape, turn to pages 92 and 95 – and to discover some of the great pubs in the Surrey Hills and beyond, flick to page 71. To see more of John Miller’s fantastic photos around the county, visit his website at johnmillerphotography.com.

Highlights in January’s Surrey Life magazine include:

• More than 70 great things to keep an eye out for in Surrey in 2017

• 30 perfect winter warmers: the best local pubs for a cosy pint or meal

• Peter Davison: adventures with a Richmond-based Time Lord…

• Rural Ramblings: what next for Leith Hill with oil drilling on the horizon?

• Back to the studio: a peek behind the scenes on the BBC Surrey Breakfast Show

• Surrey Creations: Stained glass wonder in the Surrey Hills

• Culture Vulture: The One Show’s Nick Wallis on his favourite local haunts

• 10 of the best adult learning courses to try this year

• On the Radar: the inside track on Epsom

• Notes from a Small Village: Tilford’s attempts to resurrect their Post Office

• The Shalford charity saving wildlife around the world

• A rising star of the classical music world on what to do around Kew

• Art Life: all the must-see exhibitions for the month ahead

• Surrey Wildlife Trust go on the river with the mute swan

• Out of the red: how red squirrels are thriving at the British Wildlife Centre

• Head for the Hills: inspiration for the new year from the Surrey Hills

• A ramble around the historic, riverside town of Godalming

• Beautiful Surrey: more stunning reader photography from around our county

• Gourmet Life: what’s getting our taste buds watering

• Wine Flight: top tips for your wine cellar from independent boutiques

• Restaurant review: the taste sensation that’s heating up Croydon

• In Bruges: the Surbiton couple who packed it all up for a Belgian beauty

• Meet the Head: Behind the scenes with the people in charge

• Monthly columnists, including BBC Surrey’s James Cannon, Surrey Hills Society, CPRE Surrey, Countryfile’s Adam Henson, Surrey Wildlife Trust, Wildlife Aid, The Life Coach…

• And all the best local Style, Arts & Culture, Homes, Property & Gardens, Food & Drink and more…