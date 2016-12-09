CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Surrey Life today CLICK HERE

Surrey Life Landscape Painter of the Year 2016 - inspiration from Claygate artist Richard Knight

10:04 01 December 2016

A detail of Richard's stunning painting of Claygate Cricket Club, which is currently on display at The Art Agency in Esher

A detail of Richard's stunning painting of Claygate Cricket Club, which is currently on display at The Art Agency in Esher

NA

With just over a month left to enter our new Landscape Painter of the Year competition, there’s just enough time to create that Surrey masterpiece before The closing date! To give you a bit of inspiration, here we meet one of the resident artists at The Art Agency in Esher, our gallery partner for the competition, who has been enjoying some competition success of his own just lately

Comment
Richard pictured in the Sky Arts series, which is showing on our screens this autumn (Photo Chris Lobina / Sky Arts)Richard pictured in the Sky Arts series, which is showing on our screens this autumn (Photo Chris Lobina / Sky Arts)

Originally published in Surrey Life magazine November 2016

***

If you’ve been considering which local beauty-spot to feature in your entry for the Surrey Life Landscape Painter of the Year competition, then you’ll know that we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to idyllic Surrey scenes.

One person who knows that better than most is landscape painter Richard Knight, one of the resident artists at our gallery partner for the competition, The Art Agency in Esher, and who himself has been enjoying some competition success of late, having been shortlisted for Sky Arts’ Landscape Artist of the Year. Presented by TV personality Frank Skinner and presenter and journalist Joan Bakewell, the series is being shown on our screens this autumn.

“I was delighted to receive the phone call from the producers telling me that my work had qualified me for the competition,” says Richard. “This validated a decision I made several years ago to become a full-time artist.

“My paintings attempt to capture the perpetually evolving patterns and rhythms of light created by architecture, landscape and people by fusing observational drawing with colour, texture and pattern. I want the spectator to recognise what and where I paint and enjoy my interpretation of familiar places and situations.”

A long-time resident of Surrey, Richard was brought up on his family’s farm on the coast of North Cornwall. However, he left his tractor behind to train in graphic design and illustration at Kingston University in the mid ‘80s. He went on to spend 30 years in the creative industry in London, first as an illustrator and graphic designer, before becoming a full-time artist. He now lives in Claygate and works from a studio in Wimbledon.

“I absolutely love the contrast of being able to enjoy such beautiful countryside and yet still be in London in such a short space of time,” says Richard. “Walking the dogs around Claygate gives me the fantastic compliment of country and town living – an uplifting place to start the day. There are walks that go on uninterrupted for miles around here, from Claygate Common to Esher and Oxshott and beyond. Followed by a Sunday lunch at the local pubs, what could be more perfect?!

“Then it’s off to Wimbledon Art Studios, a fantastic community of over 130 artists. It’s also our bi-annual Open Studios this month, so do come and visit my studio! In addition, I have also been more than pleased that The Art Agency in Esher has been such an advocate of my work having sold many pieces for me. They have helped fuse my work and home life in the best possible way and are fun to be in partnership with.”  

Surrey scenes

One of Richard’s works currently featured at this popular gallery is the quintessentially English scene pictured at the top of the page, showing Claygate’s cricketers in action.

“London tends to be the centrepiece for most of my paintings,” says Richard. “However, I am always keen to incorporate my love of painting with the Surrey environment and the Claygate Cricket Club gave me the perfect opportunity to do some ‘plein air’ or location painting. With a great focal point and contrast, looking out from the surrounding wood gave me the perfect frame to highlight the sunlight on the players, not to mention creating quite a bit of interest from passers-by!”

So, what advice would he have then, we wonder, for fellow local artists thinking about entering Surrey Life’s new painting competition?

“My first suggestion would be to limit your palette of colours and also to think about a focus point to work from – not necessarily in the centre of the piece but try not put too much detail into every part of your work,” says Richard. “In my view, that is what photography does; painting gives us the chance to paint not only what we see but what we feel about our subject.”

• To find out how Richard gets on in the Sky Arts competition, tune in on Tuesdays at 8pm. The series’ grand finale, when the winning artist will be announced, is due to be aired on Tuesday November 29 at 8pm

• The Wimbledon Art Studios open event runs from Thursday November 10 to Sunday November 13. For more information, see their website at wimbledonartstudios.co.uk/open-studios

***

NEED TO KNOW

Are you inspired by Surrey’s bucolic beauty? Love to have a chance to show your work in a gallery? Then why not enter our new competition to find the Surrey Life Landscape Painter of the Year 2016? The competition is open to both amateurs and professionals. So, whether you have exhibited before or not, this is your chance to show your work in the gallery of The Art Agency in Esher, as well as win a cash prize of £250.

The prize:  • A chance to exhibit at The Art Agency in Esher alongside the other finalists • A feature in Surrey Life on you and your work • A first prize of £250

To enter, send up to three images, including the title of each work, the medium and where it was painted, as well as a brief biography of yourself, to competitions@surreylife.co.uk or

The closing date is Monday December 5, 2016.

The finalists will be announced in our January issue and they will then be invited to take part in a show at The Art Agency in Esher, early next year, where we will announce the winner.

Rules of the competition:

• Open to residents of Surrey

• Must be own work

• Must be a painting – can include oils, acrylic and watercolour on canvas, paper or board

• Must be new work (not previously shown or sold) and available for exhibition

• Minimum age: 18 years

• The judges’ decision is final

• Archant reserves the right to use images in future publicity

• The number of entries is limited to three works of art per person

• Normal Archant terms and conditions apply

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Surrey visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Surrey staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Surrey account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from People

Reigate bathroom designer wins top award

10:50
Joanne Crane with Ripples managing director Paul Crow

A Reigate designer picked up the top individual honour as bathroom retailer Ripples held their annual awards ceremony on Saturday December 10.

Read more

Surrey celebs tell us what they love about Christmas in the county

Yesterday, 16:35 Interviews by Caroline Harrap
Christmas in Guildford © Peter Trimming, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

We caught up with some of the famous faces around our county to find out what they love most about Christmas in Surrey. From woodland walks to Christingle concerts and the cosiest pubs for a mulled wine, there’s certainly plenty to inspire...

Read more

Surrey Life magazine January 2017 – out now to buy in shops and online

Yesterday, 12:10
Surrey Life magazine January 2017

Welcome in the New Year with 2017’s essential Surrey diary dates, perfect winter pubs and adventures with a Richmond-based Time Lord.

Read more

Surrey celebs share their favourite local restaurants, shops, views, and places to visit

Yesterday, 09:00
Celebrities share their favourite local places in Surrey Life

Over the years, some of Surrey’s best known personalities have revealed what they most love about our county to Surrey Life. Here, we compile their favourite restaurants, shops, views, places to visit and relax, and ask what makes you proud of living in Surrey?

Read more

Ad Feature: A financial outlook for 2017

Mon, 11:23

It’s likely to be an eventful year for the global economy and financial markets. Partridge Muir & Warren’s chief executive officer, Simon Lewis, explores the key changes that are likely to have a profound effect on many

Read more

Top Surrey chefs share their Christmas tips and favourite dishes

Friday, December 9, 2016
Clockwise from top left: Fernando Stovell, Aneke Spacie, Anneliese Cameron, Matt Worswick, Daniel Britten and Eric Guignard (Food pics: Thinkstock)

Even for the busiest of families, Christmas has a habit of bringing everyone together and slowing the pace of life – and, usually, it’s the dinner table that provides the main focus. Here, Matthew Williams talks to some of Surrey’s top chefs to discover their Christmas cookery tips and find out about their own festive traditions

Read more

Men’s fashion tips that are straight out of Surrey

Thursday, December 8, 2016
Surrey Life's latest addition to the fashion team, we give you Mr B The Gentleman Rhymer (Photo Scott Chalmers)

In his column for style-conscious Surrey gents, chap-hop star Mr.B The Gentleman Rhymer shares his seasonal fashion recommendations

Read more

Bobbing and weaving in Milford with textile artist Helena Greig - Surrey Creations

Thursday, December 1, 2016 Photo: Philip Traill Words: Matthew Williams
Helena weaving away on her loom

Being a textile artist can be a sizeable commitment – it will take more than your average-sized garden shed to house a loom, for instance. Here, we meet the talented weaver, Helena Greig, whose workshop is found at the Surrey Guild of Craftsmen shop at Milford

Read more

A Place in The Sun’s Laura Hamilton on Purley, property and places to visit

Thursday, December 1, 2016 Portrait photo: Andy Newbold
A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton (Photo AndyNewbold)

When you think of your ideal place in the sun, Purley is not exactly the first location that springs to mind – but for A Place in The Sun presenter, Laura Hamilton, there’s nowhere quite like home. Andy Newbold pays a visit to find out why

Read more

Surrey Life Landscape Painter of the Year 2016 - inspiration from Claygate artist Richard Knight

Thursday, December 1, 2016
A detail of Richard's stunning painting of Claygate Cricket Club, which is currently on display at The Art Agency in Esher

With just over a month left to enter our new Landscape Painter of the Year competition, there’s just enough time to create that Surrey masterpiece before The closing date! To give you a bit of inspiration, here we meet one of the resident artists at The Art Agency in Esher, our gallery partner for the competition, who has been enjoying some competition success of his own just lately

Read more

Ad Feature: Independent insurance brokers in Surrey

Thursday, December 1, 2016

RT Waters independent insurance brokers have been servicing Surrey since 1960. Call them today to find out why their customers keep coming back.

Read more

Ad Feature: What a Trump presidency might mean for UK investors

Thursday, December 1, 2016

The dust is now starting to settle in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s surprise presidential election victory. Simon Lewis believes the time is right to pause for breath, filter out the media hype and objectively consider what a Trump presidency might mean for UK investors.

Read more

Ad Feature: Don’t leave your loved ones disputing your will

Thursday, December 1, 2016

With the recent tabloid headlines that Paul Daniels’ son is disputing his father’s will, attention is again turned to the issues that increasingly arise in family situations at the difficult time of the loss of a loved one.

Read more

Ad Feature: Useful information when choosing a home for a loved one

Friday, November 25, 2016

Some useful points of interest when choosing a home for a loved one (or yourself)

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Free Downloads

Subscribe or buy a mag today


subscription ad
Surrey Life Application Link

Local Business Directory

Surrey's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search