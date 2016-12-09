Reigate bathroom designer wins top award
10:50 22 December 2016
Archant
A Reigate designer picked up the top individual honour as bathroom retailer Ripples held their annual awards ceremony on Saturday December 10.
Held at South Place Hotel in London, Ripples introduced two new awards this year, The Colin Payne Special Achievement Awards, in memory of friend and franchisee Colin Payne who sadly passed away in November.
One of these was handed to a showroom, while Joanne Crane, manager and designer at Ripples’ Reigate showroom, received the individual award.
The managing director of Ripples, Paul Crow, presented Joanne with her reward for her outstanding work.
Ripples hand out awards each year to their highest achieving
showrooms and designers.