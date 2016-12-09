CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Surrey Life today click here

Professional dancer Erin Boag shares her culture fix

16:36 23 December 2016

Erin with her professional dance partner Anton du Beke

Erin with her professional dance partner Anton du Beke

Copyright: Gregory Michael King

Professional dancer Erin Boag appeared on Strictly Come Dancing for an impressive 10 years and will be heading out on tour in the New Year with her dance partner Anton Du Beke. Here, we chat to the Surbiton resident about her favourite cultural hot-spots

Comment
Erin likes to unwind with a pizza and a film in KingstonErin likes to unwind with a pizza and a film in Kingston

Originally published in Surrey Life magazine December 2016

***

If I want to go to the cinema I… love to make an evening of it. I do love what I call a pizza/movie date – normally with my husband but if it’s a chick-flick then I will go with one of my girlfriends. The Odeon in Kingston is great for this as you have a large selection of restaurants to choose from. A thin-crust pizza with a nice glass of wine and then a good movie is always a fun night out.

The last film I saw was… Bridget Jones’s Baby, which I went to watch in Esher with one of my old friends from Strictly. We had a wonderful evening out without the men, who were at home looking after the babies. The film was hilarious and I would recommend it to all the ladies.

For my theatre fix, I like to… take someone special as a treat. My mum comes over from New Zealand yearly, so we often pop into London’s West End for a special afternoon or evening out. We love to see the classics like Billy Elliot, Les Miserables or The Lion King. As I perform in theatre myself, just before the show starts, I sit in my seat knowing what’s likely to be going on behind the scenes with all the last-minute frantic activity. People warming up their limbs or voices and repairing costume mishaps – it’s amazing how every night they manage to walk out on stage calm and collected. Recently, my husband Peter and I took our son, Ewan, to his first theatre trip. We went to Richmond Theatre and watched Peppa Pig. You can’t beat a bit of Peppa! Ewan loved it, as I am sure did the other hundreds of children and their parents.

If I get a chance to go to a concert I… would go and see Robbie Williams, but to be honest here, I don’t normally do concerts. I find them far too busy with too many people. I would much rather watch it on TV or buy the album. Call me boring, as I know people say it’s all about the atmosphere, but I don’t like the thought of being squashed up with 1,000s of people. I have, however, often thought about the open-air concerts they have at Hampton Court Palace, which look very civilised so I may give one of those a try. Hampton Court Palace is one of my favourite places to visit, so a concert there would be great fun.

I’m currently reading… a selection of children’s books every evening as I read to my son before he goes to bed. As a busy working mum, I don’t get time to read my own books at the moment!

The last time I went to my local library was… about two weeks ago. Surbiton Library has great sing-along classes for babies and toddlers. My son is now two-and-a-half and loves going to Rhyme-time and singing classes. I think most libraries offer fun activities for children and I would thoroughly recommend popping in and giving a class a go. After the class, you can then stay around and read some fun books, which children always love.

At home, I’m most likely to be listening to… Chris Evans on Radio 2 in the morning; Steve Wright in the afternoon; or Heart FM during the day – but in the evening I like a bit of Magic FM to relax to. This is, of course, if I’m not marching around the house to Ewan’s nursery rhymes! Whereas in the car, I generally like to listen to… sing-along songs, so I will flick from station to station – again this depends on the time of day and where I am going. If I am driving home after performing at a show then I like to calm down to some relaxing music; if I am driving to the gym then I like something more lively to get me in the mood for exercise. I love a mixture of Adele, Beyoncé and 80’s music but sometimes you can’t beat a good old love song. If I hear a song that I like then I always love to sing along, although when I stop at the traffic lights I have to calm it down!

The TV show I never miss is… Strictly Come Dancing. Having been a professional dancer on the show for 10 years, I still have friends involved and always support my professional dance partner, Anton Du Beke, who danced this year with Lesley Joseph. I also love the BBC drama Poldark and watch it religiously every week. The show is situated in Cornwall with beautiful views and of course Poldark taking off his shirt occasionally doesn’t do any harm!

My favourite cultural event in Surrey is… the Surbiton Festival because I love the community feel of these events – everyone getting together with music, dance, food and lots of fun. I am honoured to have been asked this year to turn on the Christmas lights at Surbiton and Long Ditton town centres. I have, of course, said yes to both. Surbiton’s is on Thursday November 24 and the Long Ditton event is on Thursday December 1. Hope to see you all there.

• Erin Boag and Anton Du Beke take their new show, Swing Time, on a nationwide tour in 2017, including London’s Barbican Hall on Saturday February 11 at 2.30pm & 7.30pm (tel: 0207 638 8891) and Guildford’s G Live on Saturday February 18 at 3pm & 7.30pm (tel: 01483 369350). For more information or to purchase tickets, see online at raymondgubbay.co.uk

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Surrey visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Surrey staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Surrey account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from People

Professional dancer Erin Boag shares her culture fix

Yesterday, 16:36
Erin with her professional dance partner Anton du Beke

Professional dancer Erin Boag appeared on Strictly Come Dancing for an impressive 10 years and will be heading out on tour in the New Year with her dance partner Anton Du Beke. Here, we chat to the Surbiton resident about her favourite cultural hot-spots

Read more

Tony Hadley raises the roof at 2016 Shooting Star Chase and Surrey Life Carol Concert

Yesterday, 15:44
Tony Hadley performs in front of the carol concert congregation

Singer-songwriter Tony Hadley brightened Christmas for children with life-limiting conditions with an exclusive performance at the 10th Shooting Star Chase and Surrey Life Carol Concert, which raised over £7,000 for the children’s hospice charity.

Read more

The Surrey Delta - how the Blues claimed our county’s musical heart

Yesterday, 15:10
The Blues still shoots straight for the heart today (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto/natashamam)

Before they met in the 1960s, Surrey and the blues would have seemed unlikely bedfellows, but our leafy suburbia took the music born from slavery to its heart. Here, Matthew Williams follows the journey, from the Rolling Stones’ early gigs in Richmond and the rise of Clapton, Page and Beck through to the present day

Read more

Picking your own Christmas tree at Santa Fir in Shamley Green - Surrey Creations

Thu, 17:29 Words: Matthew Williams Photo: Philip Traill
The Santa Fir team packaging up their Christmas tree presents for the season (detail)

For a festive centrepiece that’s sure to steal the show, you can’t beat a locally-grown Christmas tree – especially as in Shamley Green, near Guildford, you’ll find one of the UK’s largest and most awarded growers, Santa Fir. Here, Julie Alexandersen tells us their story

Read more

Reigate bathroom designer wins top award

Thu, 10:50
Joanne Crane with Ripples managing director Paul Crow

A Reigate designer picked up the top individual honour as bathroom retailer Ripples held their annual awards ceremony on Saturday December 10.

Read more

Surrey celebs tell us what they love about Christmas in the county

Wed, 16:35 Interviews by Caroline Harrap
Christmas in Guildford © Peter Trimming, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

We caught up with some of the famous faces around our county to find out what they love most about Christmas in Surrey. From woodland walks to Christingle concerts and the cosiest pubs for a mulled wine, there’s certainly plenty to inspire...

Read more

Surrey Life magazine January 2017 – out now to buy in shops and online

Wed, 12:10
Surrey Life magazine January 2017

Welcome in the New Year with 2017’s essential Surrey diary dates, perfect winter pubs and adventures with a Richmond-based Time Lord.

Read more

Surrey celebs share their favourite local restaurants, shops, views, and places to visit

Wed, 09:00
Celebrities share their favourite local places in Surrey Life

Over the years, some of Surrey’s best known personalities have revealed what they most love about our county to Surrey Life. Here, we compile their favourite restaurants, shops, views, places to visit and relax, and ask what makes you proud of living in Surrey?

Read more

Ad Feature: A financial outlook for 2017

Mon, 11:23

It’s likely to be an eventful year for the global economy and financial markets. Partridge Muir & Warren’s chief executive officer, Simon Lewis, explores the key changes that are likely to have a profound effect on many

Read more

Top Surrey chefs share their Christmas tips and favourite dishes

Friday, December 9, 2016
Clockwise from top left: Fernando Stovell, Aneke Spacie, Anneliese Cameron, Matt Worswick, Daniel Britten and Eric Guignard (Food pics: Thinkstock)

Even for the busiest of families, Christmas has a habit of bringing everyone together and slowing the pace of life – and, usually, it’s the dinner table that provides the main focus. Here, Matthew Williams talks to some of Surrey’s top chefs to discover their Christmas cookery tips and find out about their own festive traditions

Read more

Men’s fashion tips that are straight out of Surrey

Thursday, December 8, 2016
Surrey Life's latest addition to the fashion team, we give you Mr B The Gentleman Rhymer (Photo Scott Chalmers)

In his column for style-conscious Surrey gents, chap-hop star Mr.B The Gentleman Rhymer shares his seasonal fashion recommendations

Read more

Bobbing and weaving in Milford with textile artist Helena Greig - Surrey Creations

Thursday, December 1, 2016 Photo: Philip Traill Words: Matthew Williams
Helena weaving away on her loom

Being a textile artist can be a sizeable commitment – it will take more than your average-sized garden shed to house a loom, for instance. Here, we meet the talented weaver, Helena Greig, whose workshop is found at the Surrey Guild of Craftsmen shop at Milford

Read more

A Place in The Sun’s Laura Hamilton on Purley, property and places to visit

Thursday, December 1, 2016 Portrait photo: Andy Newbold
A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton (Photo AndyNewbold)

When you think of your ideal place in the sun, Purley is not exactly the first location that springs to mind – but for A Place in The Sun presenter, Laura Hamilton, there’s nowhere quite like home. Andy Newbold pays a visit to find out why

Read more

Surrey Life Landscape Painter of the Year 2016 - inspiration from Claygate artist Richard Knight

Thursday, December 1, 2016
A detail of Richard's stunning painting of Claygate Cricket Club, which is currently on display at The Art Agency in Esher

With just over a month left to enter our new Landscape Painter of the Year competition, there’s just enough time to create that Surrey masterpiece before The closing date! To give you a bit of inspiration, here we meet one of the resident artists at The Art Agency in Esher, our gallery partner for the competition, who has been enjoying some competition success of his own just lately

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Free Downloads

Subscribe or buy a mag today


subscription ad
Surrey Life Application Link

Local Business Directory

Surrey's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search