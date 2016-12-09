Professional dancer Erin Boag shares her culture fix

Erin with her professional dance partner Anton du Beke

Professional dancer Erin Boag appeared on Strictly Come Dancing for an impressive 10 years and will be heading out on tour in the New Year with her dance partner Anton Du Beke. Here, we chat to the Surbiton resident about her favourite cultural hot-spots

Erin likes to unwind with a pizza and a film in Kingston

Originally published in Surrey Life magazine December 2016

If I want to go to the cinema I… love to make an evening of it. I do love what I call a pizza/movie date – normally with my husband but if it’s a chick-flick then I will go with one of my girlfriends. The Odeon in Kingston is great for this as you have a large selection of restaurants to choose from. A thin-crust pizza with a nice glass of wine and then a good movie is always a fun night out.

The last film I saw was… Bridget Jones’s Baby, which I went to watch in Esher with one of my old friends from Strictly. We had a wonderful evening out without the men, who were at home looking after the babies. The film was hilarious and I would recommend it to all the ladies.

For my theatre fix, I like to… take someone special as a treat. My mum comes over from New Zealand yearly, so we often pop into London’s West End for a special afternoon or evening out. We love to see the classics like Billy Elliot, Les Miserables or The Lion King. As I perform in theatre myself, just before the show starts, I sit in my seat knowing what’s likely to be going on behind the scenes with all the last-minute frantic activity. People warming up their limbs or voices and repairing costume mishaps – it’s amazing how every night they manage to walk out on stage calm and collected. Recently, my husband Peter and I took our son, Ewan, to his first theatre trip. We went to Richmond Theatre and watched Peppa Pig. You can’t beat a bit of Peppa! Ewan loved it, as I am sure did the other hundreds of children and their parents.

If I get a chance to go to a concert I… would go and see Robbie Williams, but to be honest here, I don’t normally do concerts. I find them far too busy with too many people. I would much rather watch it on TV or buy the album. Call me boring, as I know people say it’s all about the atmosphere, but I don’t like the thought of being squashed up with 1,000s of people. I have, however, often thought about the open-air concerts they have at Hampton Court Palace, which look very civilised so I may give one of those a try. Hampton Court Palace is one of my favourite places to visit, so a concert there would be great fun.

I’m currently reading… a selection of children’s books every evening as I read to my son before he goes to bed. As a busy working mum, I don’t get time to read my own books at the moment!

The last time I went to my local library was… about two weeks ago. Surbiton Library has great sing-along classes for babies and toddlers. My son is now two-and-a-half and loves going to Rhyme-time and singing classes. I think most libraries offer fun activities for children and I would thoroughly recommend popping in and giving a class a go. After the class, you can then stay around and read some fun books, which children always love.

At home, I’m most likely to be listening to… Chris Evans on Radio 2 in the morning; Steve Wright in the afternoon; or Heart FM during the day – but in the evening I like a bit of Magic FM to relax to. This is, of course, if I’m not marching around the house to Ewan’s nursery rhymes! Whereas in the car, I generally like to listen to… sing-along songs, so I will flick from station to station – again this depends on the time of day and where I am going. If I am driving home after performing at a show then I like to calm down to some relaxing music; if I am driving to the gym then I like something more lively to get me in the mood for exercise. I love a mixture of Adele, Beyoncé and 80’s music but sometimes you can’t beat a good old love song. If I hear a song that I like then I always love to sing along, although when I stop at the traffic lights I have to calm it down!

The TV show I never miss is… Strictly Come Dancing. Having been a professional dancer on the show for 10 years, I still have friends involved and always support my professional dance partner, Anton Du Beke, who danced this year with Lesley Joseph. I also love the BBC drama Poldark and watch it religiously every week. The show is situated in Cornwall with beautiful views and of course Poldark taking off his shirt occasionally doesn’t do any harm!

My favourite cultural event in Surrey is… the Surbiton Festival because I love the community feel of these events – everyone getting together with music, dance, food and lots of fun. I am honoured to have been asked this year to turn on the Christmas lights at Surbiton and Long Ditton town centres. I have, of course, said yes to both. Surbiton’s is on Thursday November 24 and the Long Ditton event is on Thursday December 1. Hope to see you all there.

• Erin Boag and Anton Du Beke take their new show, Swing Time, on a nationwide tour in 2017, including London’s Barbican Hall on Saturday February 11 at 2.30pm & 7.30pm (tel: 0207 638 8891) and Guildford’s G Live on Saturday February 18 at 3pm & 7.30pm (tel: 01483 369350). For more information or to purchase tickets, see online at raymondgubbay.co.uk