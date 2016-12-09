Pride of Surrey winners help Rio’s revolutionary Refettorio Gastromotiva restaurant

The Clink's Chris and Paul take a moment to reflect Archant

Hot on the heels of picking up the ‘Pride of Surrey’ trophy at the Surrey Life Food & Drink Awards 2016, The Clink Charity went international during the Paralympic games in Brazil.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Refettorio Gastromotiva in full swing The Refettorio Gastromotiva in full swing

Joining more than 45 chefs from across the world at the revolutionary Refettorio Gastromotiva restaurant in Rio de Janeiro, The Clink’s chief executive Chris Moore and the head chef from their Brixton restaurant, Paul Clarkson, cooked alongside some of the biggest names in the culinary world.

“Considering a third of all food produced in the world goes to waste and yet millions of people across the globe go to bed hungry every night, we were extremely eager to support this social enterprise in whichever way we could and were utterly delighted to be invited,” says Chris.

“It was a huge opportunity for us to learn from this incredible project, take the message of The Clink Charity transatlantic and experience first-hand the incredible skill of legendary Italian chef Massimo Bottura. We always look to work in collaboration with other like-minded organisations and Refettorio Gastromotiva, like The Clink, works tirelessly to change lives for the better.”

The brainchild of distinguished chefs Massimo Bottura and David Hertz, along with journalist Ale Forbes, the restaurant was brought to Rio to help fight food wastage, malnutrition and social exclusion. Based in the art-filled Lapa neighbourhood of Rio, it’s a multi-functional space with seating for up to 105 diners.

“For the duration of the games, they delivered a three-course dinner every evening,” says Chris.

“Now the games have concluded, the restaurant aspires to keep going. It will rely heavily on donations to fund the upmarket modern-day soup kitchen that opens in the evenings, providing meals for the homeless and poverty stricken community.

“Dishes are created using surplus fresh ingredients, that are still good for consumption, and that would otherwise have been discarded by suppliers.”

Whilst in Rio, The Clink Charity team also visited the British House, which was the home of the Team GB athletes and British media throughout the Olympics, for a press conference alongside the team from Refettorio Gastromotiva.

• To find out more about The Clink Charity and why Surrey Life saw fit to award the initiative the Pride of Surrey award, visit theclinkcharity.org – their restaurant at HMP High Down is well worth a booking!