CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Surrey Life today click here

Pride of Surrey winners help Rio’s revolutionary Refettorio Gastromotiva restaurant

20:40 20 October 2016

The Clink's Chris and Paul take a moment to reflect

The Clink's Chris and Paul take a moment to reflect

Archant

Hot on the heels of picking up the ‘Pride of Surrey’ trophy at the Surrey Life Food & Drink Awards 2016, The Clink Charity went international during the Paralympic games in Brazil.

Comment
The Refettorio Gastromotiva in full swingThe Refettorio Gastromotiva in full swing

Joining more than 45 chefs from across the world at the revolutionary Refettorio Gastromotiva restaurant in Rio de Janeiro, The Clink’s chief executive Chris Moore and the head chef from their Brixton restaurant, Paul Clarkson, cooked alongside some of the biggest names in the culinary world.

“Considering a third of all food produced in the world goes to waste and yet millions of people across the globe go to bed hungry every night, we were extremely eager to support this social enterprise in whichever way we could and were utterly delighted to be invited,” says Chris.

“It was a huge opportunity for us to learn from this incredible project, take the message of The Clink Charity transatlantic and experience first-hand the incredible skill of legendary Italian chef Massimo Bottura. We always look to work in collaboration with other like-minded organisations and Refettorio Gastromotiva, like The Clink, works tirelessly to change lives for the better.”

The brainchild of distinguished chefs Massimo Bottura and David Hertz, along with journalist Ale Forbes, the restaurant was brought to Rio to help fight food wastage, malnutrition and social exclusion. Based in the art-filled Lapa neighbourhood of Rio, it’s a multi-functional space with seating for up to 105 diners.

“For the duration of the games, they delivered a three-course dinner every evening,” says Chris.

“Now the games have concluded, the restaurant aspires to keep going. It will rely heavily on donations to fund the upmarket modern-day soup kitchen that opens in the evenings, providing meals for the homeless and poverty stricken community.

“Dishes are created using surplus fresh ingredients, that are still good for consumption, and that would otherwise have been discarded by suppliers.”

Whilst in Rio, The Clink Charity team also visited the British House, which was the home of the Team GB athletes and British media throughout the Olympics, for a press conference alongside the team from Refettorio Gastromotiva.

• To find out more about The Clink Charity and why Surrey Life saw fit to award the initiative the Pride of Surrey award, visit theclinkcharity.orgtheir restaurant at HMP High Down is well worth a booking!

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Surrey visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Surrey staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Surrey account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from People

Tony Hadley raises the roof at 2016 Shooting Star Chase and Surrey Life Carol Concert

18:33
Tony Hadley performs in front of the carol concert congregation

Singer-songwriter Tony Hadley brightened Christmas for children with life-limiting conditions with an exclusive performance at the 10th Shooting Star Chase and Surrey Life Carol Concert, which raised over £7,000 for the children’s hospice charity.

Read more

The Surrey Delta - how the Blues claimed our county’s musical heart

17:44
The Blues still shoots straight for the heart today (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto/natashamam)

Before they met in the 1960s, Surrey and the blues would have seemed unlikely bedfellows, but our leafy suburbia took the music born from slavery to its heart. Here, Matthew Williams follows the journey, from the Rolling Stones’ early gigs in Richmond and the rise of Clapton, Page and Beck through to the present day

Read more

Picking your own Christmas tree at Santa Fir in Shamley Green - Surrey Creations

17:29 Words: Matthew Williams Photo: Philip Traill
The Santa Fir team packaging up their Christmas tree presents for the season (detail)

For a festive centrepiece that’s sure to steal the show, you can’t beat a locally-grown Christmas tree – especially as in Shamley Green, near Guildford, you’ll find one of the UK’s largest and most awarded growers, Santa Fir. Here, Julie Alexandersen tells us their story

Read more

Reigate bathroom designer wins top award

10:50
Joanne Crane with Ripples managing director Paul Crow

A Reigate designer picked up the top individual honour as bathroom retailer Ripples held their annual awards ceremony on Saturday December 10.

Read more

Surrey celebs tell us what they love about Christmas in the county

Yesterday, 16:35 Interviews by Caroline Harrap
Christmas in Guildford © Peter Trimming, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

We caught up with some of the famous faces around our county to find out what they love most about Christmas in Surrey. From woodland walks to Christingle concerts and the cosiest pubs for a mulled wine, there’s certainly plenty to inspire...

Read more

Surrey Life magazine January 2017 – out now to buy in shops and online

Yesterday, 12:10
Surrey Life magazine January 2017

Welcome in the New Year with 2017’s essential Surrey diary dates, perfect winter pubs and adventures with a Richmond-based Time Lord.

Read more

Surrey celebs share their favourite local restaurants, shops, views, and places to visit

Yesterday, 09:00
Celebrities share their favourite local places in Surrey Life

Over the years, some of Surrey’s best known personalities have revealed what they most love about our county to Surrey Life. Here, we compile their favourite restaurants, shops, views, places to visit and relax, and ask what makes you proud of living in Surrey?

Read more

Ad Feature: A financial outlook for 2017

Mon, 11:23

It’s likely to be an eventful year for the global economy and financial markets. Partridge Muir & Warren’s chief executive officer, Simon Lewis, explores the key changes that are likely to have a profound effect on many

Read more

Top Surrey chefs share their Christmas tips and favourite dishes

Friday, December 9, 2016
Clockwise from top left: Fernando Stovell, Aneke Spacie, Anneliese Cameron, Matt Worswick, Daniel Britten and Eric Guignard (Food pics: Thinkstock)

Even for the busiest of families, Christmas has a habit of bringing everyone together and slowing the pace of life – and, usually, it’s the dinner table that provides the main focus. Here, Matthew Williams talks to some of Surrey’s top chefs to discover their Christmas cookery tips and find out about their own festive traditions

Read more

Men’s fashion tips that are straight out of Surrey

Thursday, December 8, 2016
Surrey Life's latest addition to the fashion team, we give you Mr B The Gentleman Rhymer (Photo Scott Chalmers)

In his column for style-conscious Surrey gents, chap-hop star Mr.B The Gentleman Rhymer shares his seasonal fashion recommendations

Read more

Bobbing and weaving in Milford with textile artist Helena Greig - Surrey Creations

Thursday, December 1, 2016 Photo: Philip Traill Words: Matthew Williams
Helena weaving away on her loom

Being a textile artist can be a sizeable commitment – it will take more than your average-sized garden shed to house a loom, for instance. Here, we meet the talented weaver, Helena Greig, whose workshop is found at the Surrey Guild of Craftsmen shop at Milford

Read more

A Place in The Sun’s Laura Hamilton on Purley, property and places to visit

Thursday, December 1, 2016 Portrait photo: Andy Newbold
A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton (Photo AndyNewbold)

When you think of your ideal place in the sun, Purley is not exactly the first location that springs to mind – but for A Place in The Sun presenter, Laura Hamilton, there’s nowhere quite like home. Andy Newbold pays a visit to find out why

Read more

Surrey Life Landscape Painter of the Year 2016 - inspiration from Claygate artist Richard Knight

Thursday, December 1, 2016
A detail of Richard's stunning painting of Claygate Cricket Club, which is currently on display at The Art Agency in Esher

With just over a month left to enter our new Landscape Painter of the Year competition, there’s just enough time to create that Surrey masterpiece before The closing date! To give you a bit of inspiration, here we meet one of the resident artists at The Art Agency in Esher, our gallery partner for the competition, who has been enjoying some competition success of his own just lately

Read more

Ad Feature: Independent insurance brokers in Surrey

Thursday, December 1, 2016

RT Waters independent insurance brokers have been servicing Surrey since 1960. Call them today to find out why their customers keep coming back.

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Free Downloads

Subscribe or buy a mag today


subscription ad
Surrey Life Application Link

Local Business Directory

Surrey's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search