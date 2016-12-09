CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Surrey Life today click here

Picking your own Christmas tree at Santa Fir in Shamley Green - Surrey Creations

17:29 22 December 2016

Words: Matthew Williams Photo: Philip Traill

The Santa Fir team packaging up their Christmas tree presents for the season (detail)

The Santa Fir team packaging up their Christmas tree presents for the season (detail)

Philip Traill

For a festive centrepiece that’s sure to steal the show, you can’t beat a locally-grown Christmas tree – especially as in Shamley Green, near Guildford, you’ll find one of the UK’s largest and most awarded growers, Santa Fir. Here, Julie Alexandersen tells us their story

Comment

Originally published in Surrey Life magazine December 2016

***

Having started out in the pretty village of Compton with just 12,000 trees, Santa Fir has taken that number up to 750,000 over the last 20 years – admittedly now spread across a number of sites in the south of England.

“My husband, Hans, became interested in Christmas trees during his time at agricultural college in Shropshire – in fact, he wrote his final dissertation on the subject!” says co-owner Julie Alexandersen. “Having left college, he started to work for the largest Christmas tree grower in England at that time, and that’s where we met.”

After some years, Hans started his own company growing Christmas trees for sellers around the UK. Realising that he was producing some of the finest quality trees for others, he decided to branch out and grow trees for himself. It turned out to be an astute decision, as people started to become more environmentally aware.

“As well as seriously cutting down the road miles etc, locally-grown Christmas trees have other benefits to the environment,” says Julie. “Growing forests are an important part of the fight against global warming. Put simply, trees grow by taking carbon dioxide (the greenhouse gas CO2) out of the atmosphere and releasing clean oxygen. One acre of Christmas trees provides enough daily oxygen for at least 18 people.”

So it’s an ethical decision, but Santa Fir’s trees are also consistently award-winning. Testament to how far they’ve come, they were runners-up in the 2015 competition of the British Christmas Tree Growers’ Association, as well as winner of best wreath, and supplied a tree for 10 Downing Street as part of the prize.

These days, growing trees at Santa Fir is only part of the story, however, and the Shamley Green site is now something of a one-stop shop of Christmas wonder.

“As well as a standing forest of 500 trees for customers to select from, we now have two decoration and gift shops, resident reindeer, weekend fun including a local-produce market, the 140 Field Café, the Firing Earth Pottery Painting Studio, horse and carriage rides, and, of course, Santa,” says Julie.

New for 2016, there will also be two late-night shopping evenings to look forward to this month, on Friday December 9 and Friday December 16 from 6pm to 8pm, where guests will be able to enjoy a glass of mulled wine and a tasty bite to eat from the 140 Field Café whilst choosing their Christmas tree. Sounds like the perfect seasonal soirée to us. 

• Santa Fir Christmas Tree Farm, Guildford Road, Shamley Green, near Guildford GU5 0SQ. Tel: 01483 271770. Web: santafir.com

***

The low-down

Surrey Creations is a series by local photographer, Philip Traill, exploring people in their work environment, capturing the characters and what they do in a single image. To contact Philip, send an e-mail to him at: philip@traillphotography.com

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Surrey visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Surrey staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Surrey account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from People

Tony Hadley raises the roof at 2016 Shooting Star Chase and Surrey Life Carol Concert

Yesterday, 18:33
Tony Hadley performs in front of the carol concert congregation

Singer-songwriter Tony Hadley brightened Christmas for children with life-limiting conditions with an exclusive performance at the 10th Shooting Star Chase and Surrey Life Carol Concert, which raised over £7,000 for the children’s hospice charity.

Read more

The Surrey Delta - how the Blues claimed our county’s musical heart

Yesterday, 17:44
The Blues still shoots straight for the heart today (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto/natashamam)

Before they met in the 1960s, Surrey and the blues would have seemed unlikely bedfellows, but our leafy suburbia took the music born from slavery to its heart. Here, Matthew Williams follows the journey, from the Rolling Stones’ early gigs in Richmond and the rise of Clapton, Page and Beck through to the present day

Read more

Picking your own Christmas tree at Santa Fir in Shamley Green - Surrey Creations

Yesterday, 17:29 Words: Matthew Williams Photo: Philip Traill
The Santa Fir team packaging up their Christmas tree presents for the season (detail)

For a festive centrepiece that’s sure to steal the show, you can’t beat a locally-grown Christmas tree – especially as in Shamley Green, near Guildford, you’ll find one of the UK’s largest and most awarded growers, Santa Fir. Here, Julie Alexandersen tells us their story

Read more

Reigate bathroom designer wins top award

Yesterday, 10:50
Joanne Crane with Ripples managing director Paul Crow

A Reigate designer picked up the top individual honour as bathroom retailer Ripples held their annual awards ceremony on Saturday December 10.

Read more

Surrey celebs tell us what they love about Christmas in the county

Wed, 16:35 Interviews by Caroline Harrap
Christmas in Guildford © Peter Trimming, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

We caught up with some of the famous faces around our county to find out what they love most about Christmas in Surrey. From woodland walks to Christingle concerts and the cosiest pubs for a mulled wine, there’s certainly plenty to inspire...

Read more

Surrey Life magazine January 2017 – out now to buy in shops and online

Wed, 12:10
Surrey Life magazine January 2017

Welcome in the New Year with 2017’s essential Surrey diary dates, perfect winter pubs and adventures with a Richmond-based Time Lord.

Read more

Surrey celebs share their favourite local restaurants, shops, views, and places to visit

Wed, 09:00
Celebrities share their favourite local places in Surrey Life

Over the years, some of Surrey’s best known personalities have revealed what they most love about our county to Surrey Life. Here, we compile their favourite restaurants, shops, views, places to visit and relax, and ask what makes you proud of living in Surrey?

Read more

Ad Feature: A financial outlook for 2017

Mon, 11:23

It’s likely to be an eventful year for the global economy and financial markets. Partridge Muir & Warren’s chief executive officer, Simon Lewis, explores the key changes that are likely to have a profound effect on many

Read more

Top Surrey chefs share their Christmas tips and favourite dishes

Friday, December 9, 2016
Clockwise from top left: Fernando Stovell, Aneke Spacie, Anneliese Cameron, Matt Worswick, Daniel Britten and Eric Guignard (Food pics: Thinkstock)

Even for the busiest of families, Christmas has a habit of bringing everyone together and slowing the pace of life – and, usually, it’s the dinner table that provides the main focus. Here, Matthew Williams talks to some of Surrey’s top chefs to discover their Christmas cookery tips and find out about their own festive traditions

Read more

Men’s fashion tips that are straight out of Surrey

Thursday, December 8, 2016
Surrey Life's latest addition to the fashion team, we give you Mr B The Gentleman Rhymer (Photo Scott Chalmers)

In his column for style-conscious Surrey gents, chap-hop star Mr.B The Gentleman Rhymer shares his seasonal fashion recommendations

Read more

Bobbing and weaving in Milford with textile artist Helena Greig - Surrey Creations

Thursday, December 1, 2016 Photo: Philip Traill Words: Matthew Williams
Helena weaving away on her loom

Being a textile artist can be a sizeable commitment – it will take more than your average-sized garden shed to house a loom, for instance. Here, we meet the talented weaver, Helena Greig, whose workshop is found at the Surrey Guild of Craftsmen shop at Milford

Read more

A Place in The Sun’s Laura Hamilton on Purley, property and places to visit

Thursday, December 1, 2016 Portrait photo: Andy Newbold
A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton (Photo AndyNewbold)

When you think of your ideal place in the sun, Purley is not exactly the first location that springs to mind – but for A Place in The Sun presenter, Laura Hamilton, there’s nowhere quite like home. Andy Newbold pays a visit to find out why

Read more

Surrey Life Landscape Painter of the Year 2016 - inspiration from Claygate artist Richard Knight

Thursday, December 1, 2016
A detail of Richard's stunning painting of Claygate Cricket Club, which is currently on display at The Art Agency in Esher

With just over a month left to enter our new Landscape Painter of the Year competition, there’s just enough time to create that Surrey masterpiece before The closing date! To give you a bit of inspiration, here we meet one of the resident artists at The Art Agency in Esher, our gallery partner for the competition, who has been enjoying some competition success of his own just lately

Read more

Ad Feature: Independent insurance brokers in Surrey

Thursday, December 1, 2016

RT Waters independent insurance brokers have been servicing Surrey since 1960. Call them today to find out why their customers keep coming back.

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Free Downloads

Subscribe or buy a mag today


subscription ad
Surrey Life Application Link

Local Business Directory

Surrey's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search