People of Runnymede by photographer Douglas Kurn at Chertsey Museum

Stephen Dennet of Michael Dennet Boatbuilders, one of featured works in the Portraits Of Runnymede exhibition (Photo ©Douglas Kurn) © 2016 Douglas Kurn All rights reserved

A new exhibition at Chertsey Museum, by Surrey-based photographer Douglas Kurn, aims to capture the people of Runnymede at work and leisure

Dan the tree surgeon in his workshop in Pirbright - a portrait that was done for a series on local people called 28 Days in February (Photo ©Douglas Kurn) Dan the tree surgeon in his workshop in Pirbright - a portrait that was done for a series on local people called 28 Days in February (Photo ©Douglas Kurn)

October 2016

Chertsey-based photographer Douglas Kurn gave up a successful job in sales to pursue his love for the medium. After studying in Newcastle upon Tyne and working in London, he moved to Surrey where he now takes photographs full-time, capturing people and places through his lens.

“I used to travel thousands of miles in my previous job but I now find photographic inspiration right on my doorstep,” says Douglas. “Through local projects, one thing leads to another, and my love and knowledge of the area and its people just keeps growing.”

Douglas’s impressive portfolio includes atmospheric night shots at Brooklands race-track in Weybridge – and, in his latest project, a stunning series of portraits recording the people of Runnymede for Chertsey Museum.

“The museum got in touch after seeing some of my work and I am now roving around the area chatting to residents and taking shots of them at work or leisure,” adds Douglas. “I recently met a guy who has been making metal gates for over 43 years; he was fascinating and sent me on to chat to people at a boatyard. Hence, the chain of people continues.”

• People of Runnymede runs at Chertsey Museum, The Cedars, 33 Windsor Street, Chertsey KT16 8AT until January, 2017. Tel: 01932 565764. Web: chertseymuseum.org. See more of Douglas’s photography at douglaskurn.com