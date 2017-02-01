6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Surrey Life today click here
Ad Feature

Making sense of new Inheritance Tax allowance provisions for family homes

12:04 16 February 2017

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Getty Images/iStockphoto

seb_ra

As the new Inheritance Tax allowance provisions regarding family homes will take effect from 6 April, it’s important to consider they will have on existing Wills, Will Trusts, Settlements holding property and estate planning.

Comment

The provisions for the new residence nil rate band are complex, but in summary it has been put in place to benefit individuals leaving their residence directly to lineal descendants (children), and will take effect in addition to the existing nil rate band. In this way, from 2020, a married couple will be able to pass on El million between them to their children free from Inheritance Tax.

The new residence nil rate band can only be claimed in full where the deceased’s estate for inheritance tax purposes has a value of £2 million or less. It is available in part above this figure, but for estates exceeding £2.2 million there will be no residence nil rate band available in 2017.

Many people will have existing Wills which pass their property, or a share of their property, into trust as opposed to passing them outright. In most cases, matters can be rearranged so the residence nil rate band can still be claimed.

However, trusts that are currently in existence, such as Will Trusts and Settlements holding property will not be able to be changed after the death of a beneficiary. They should be reviewed now to ensure that subsequent beneficiaries benefit, in particular where the following arrangements exist:

1. Will Trust for Widows/Widowers

The terms of certain Will Trusts include the surviving spouse having the right to live in the matrimonial home, and receive income from the rest of the trust fund. This is common as an asset protection measure, particularly on second marriages.

Often, a layer of flexibility will exist, so that on the death of the widow/widower, the Trustees can take account of the circumstances of the children before making any distributions from the trust. This means that the property within the Will Trust cannot benefit from the residence nil rate band, as it is not ‘directly inherited’ by lineal descendants.

It may be that the widow/widower has sufficient property interests to make use of the entire residence nil rate band-but if not, it would be wise to change the trusts of the Will Trust during the widow/widower’s lifetime.

2. Debt/charge arrangements

Before 2007 it wasn’t possible to transfer the nil rate band between spouses. Much planning took place to ensure it wasn’t lost whilst also making sure that the widow/widower had the benefit of the joint assets. Some planning involved a charge of the deceased’s nil rate band being placed on the matrimonial home, and subsequent homes in which the widow/widower may live. The value of the property will be reduced by this charge, perhaps to a level below which there is not enough value within the property to set against the residence nil rate band.

In these circumstances it is possible that the charge may be removed from the property and transferred onto an alternative asset, during the widow/widower’s lifetime, whilst not losing the nil rate band from the first death.

3. Old taxplanning arrangements with the matrimonial home

Prior to 2005 it was common for couples to enter into arrangements that took the value of their home outside of inheritance tax, but enabled them to continue living there. A tax was introduced to combat these arrangements and many were unwound completely. However, some aspects were left in place, as tax neutral asset protection measures. This would normally include leaving a share of the home in a settlement for one or both of the couple.

The survivor of the couple may not have sufficient value in the property, in their estate for inheritance tax purposes to ensure that the entire residence nil rate band is utilised, and the terms of the settlement are likely to mean that the lineal descendants will not ‘directly inherit’ the property.

All three circumstances tend to involve a significant degree of technical complexity; if in doubt you should seek legal advice.

For legal advice on wills and probate, please contact Elizabeth Pratt in the Guildford office of Penningtons Manches on 01483 791800 or visit www.penningtons.co.uk.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Surrey visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Surrey staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Surrey account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from People

Actress Joanna Lumley on why Grange Park Opera’s move to West Horsley will be absolutely fabulous

11:39
West Horsley Place (Photo: Richard Lewisohn)

This summer, West Horsley will become home to the UK’s first new opera house to be built in decades. Actress and lead appeal patron, Joanna Lumley, shares why she is so passionate about the project.

Read more

Surrey Life Landscape Painter of the Year to be announced at exclusive The Art Agency, Esher event

Yesterday, 17:39
Surrey Life Landscape Painter of the Year – (clockwise from top left) Jane Allison, Judit Matthews and Bonnita Apperley

The entries are all in and judged, and here are the finalists for the first Surrey Life Landscape Painter of the Year competition – the winner will be announced at an exclusive event in Esher later this month

Read more

Guildford Shakespeare Company takes on the political world with Julius Caesar

Yesterday, 17:38
Guildford Shakespeare Company's new production focuses on the cult of personality (Design: Dreamfly)

As Guildford Shakespeare Company prepare to tackle the world of political thriller with their adaption of Julius Caesar, Matthew Williams meets the group’s founders to discuss their 10th anniversary year, how their now famous Spiegeltent almost got stuck in the mud and some hugely exciting plans for Guildford

Read more

Ad Feature: How to legitimately organise your financial affairs as the tax year ends

Yesterday, 12:18
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Simon Lewis reminds us that the current tax year ends on 5 April and considers the opportunities for us to legitimately organise our financial affairs in order to pay a little less tax

Read more

Ad Feature: Making sense of new Inheritance Tax allowance provisions for family homes

Yesterday, 12:04
Getty Images/iStockphoto

As the new Inheritance Tax allowance provisions regarding family homes will take effect from 6 April, it’s important to consider they will have on existing Wills, Will Trusts, Settlements holding property and estate planning.

Read more

Behind the scenes at BBC Surrey radio in Guildford

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 Photos: Peter Stewart
James chats over a story with managing editor, Mark Carter

A comforting constant in a fast-changing world, the BBC Surrey Breakfast Show effortlessly combines local and national news for an informative and entertaining start to the day. Surrey Life editor Caroline Harrap gets a sneak peek behind the scenes

Read more

Actor Peter Davison: Adventures with a Time Lord through Surrey

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Peter Davison has long been a fan of the Surrey area (Photo Anton Belmonte)

As Richmond-based actor Peter Davison looks back on a successful career that has encompassed everything from All Creatures Great and Small to Doctor Who, here he chats to Angela Wintle about life on and off the small-screen – and his love for the Surrey countryside

Read more

The One Show’s Nick Wallis shares his cultural fix

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
The One Show's Nick Wallis enjoys visiting his local cinema in Walton-on-Thames (Photo Andy Newbold)

As a presenter on The One Show, Nick Wallis has his finger firmly on the cultural pulse. Here, we put him under the Surrey Life spotlight to find out his favourite local haunts around his hometown of Walton-on-Thames

Read more

Let there be light with Abinger Stained Glass – Surrey Creations

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 Photos: Philip Traill Words: Matthew Williams
Amanda creating her next stained glass masterpiece (detail)

From Westminster Abbey and St James’s Palace to the Tower of London, Amanda Winfield, aka Abinger Stained Glass, has worked on some of the most prestigious and historically important windows in the country. However, she is just as happy tackling modern commissions too

Read more

Ad Feature: Useful information when choosing a home for a loved one

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Some useful points of interest when choosing a home for a loved one (or yourself)

Read more

Haslemere Travel’s Gemma Antrobus shares her top tips on booking the perfect holiday in 2017

Thursday, January 26, 2017
Head on an adventure to an exotic destination such as Wadi Rum, Jordan

Surrey-based luxury travel agent Gemma Antrobus, owner of award-winning Haslemere Travel, gives her expert top tips on how to get the best out of your holiday experience in the year ahead

Read more

Award-winning pianist Alexander Ullman on his perfect Surrey weekend

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Come the weekend, Alexander sats there is lots to do around Kew (Photo Kaupo Kikkas)

A rising star of the classical music world, the multi award-winning pianist Alexander Ullman will be performing with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Guildford’s G Live next month. Here, the 25-year-old reveals how he likes to unwind on the rare occasion he gets a weekend to himself in his home county

Read more

Ad Feature: The importance of a pre-nuptial agreement

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

After the proposal has been made, the ring chosen and a date set for the big day, couples need to consider the legal implications of marriage. For those who have current or future wealth or who are marrying for the second or third time, pre-nuptial agreements are particularly important.

Read more

Ad Feature: Prestigious awards for Birtley House

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Care staff and teams from across the county were honoured at the recent Surrey Care Awards - the ‘Oscars’ for Care Staff, recognising the hard work and dedication of people working within a wide variety of adult social care.

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Free Downloads

Subscribe or buy a mag today

Surrey Life Subscriptions
subscription ad
Surrey Life Application Link

Local Business Directory

Surrey's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search