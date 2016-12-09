Independent insurance brokers in Surrey

RT Waters independent insurance brokers have been servicing Surrey since 1960. Call them today to find out why their customers keep coming back.

“R T Waters made me feel like a rockstar!”

“After using R T Waters for many years and having two separate policies - one for contents and one for buildings - following a fire claim, and experiencing the claims service and support I received from both R T Waters and the insurers they placed me with compared with the service I received from the direct insurer I was with, I swiftly moved both policies to R T Waters.”

“Dear Daniel, just to thank you and your team for the outstanding advice across the insurance policies we renew with RT Waters annually. The true value of insurance today is purchasing the correct cover for each individual risk & requirements, with so much competition online and direct it is easy for a customer like myself to self-propose cover that may not be appropriate and consequently fail to provide when required.”

“I have been with R T Waters for over 35 years and they have retained my business with their service and competitive prices. 5 stars.”

£25 off all polices either quoted or taken out in December! If your policy isn’t due don’t worry contact us now to qualify, let us know when your policy is due and we will contact you nearer the time so you will still receive the £25 off. Please quote the reference SURREYLIFEDEC16.

01372 375155 | www.rtwaters.com