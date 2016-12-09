CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Surrey Life today click here
HR Owen – the pride of British car dealerships

11:16 27 October 2016

HR Owen - Bentley Surrey

HR Owen - Bentley Surrey

Archant

Bentley Surrey is part of the HR Owen family and a Bentley dealership in Surrey. Find out what makes Bentley such a unique brand.

Comment
HR Owen - Bentley Surrey

It’s 1932. The golden age of automobiles. An enterprising young man named Harold Rolfe Owen, injured in a plane crash during the First World War, caught the motor bug after working in the motor industry. He sets up his own business – HR Owen – dedicated to dealing the fashionable cars of the age, and the business endures. It still operates today with fourteen franchises around the UK, trading high-end car brands like Aston Martin, Ferrari, Bugatti – and Bentley.

Bentley Surrey, established in 2000, is now a member of the HR Owen family. The business offers the sale of new and pre owned Bentleys along with extensive aftersales facilities and is based – perhaps unsurprisingly – in Surrey, close to the M25. The convenient transport links in and around London have helped the business grow into Surrey and South West London’s premier destination for Bentleys. This culminated in a renovation of the showroom last May, which is where the business now displays its pride and joy – the full range of Bentley motor cars.

HR Owen - Bentley SurreyHR Owen - Bentley Surrey

Alan Coleman is the General Manager of Bentley Surrey. With 17 years of experience in the industry and six years at Bentley Surrey, there is no-one better suited to Bentley conversation.

“The key to Bentley’s unrivalled appeal is that they are not ostentatious at all,” he says, his passion for the cars and the industry extremely evident. “Unlike Ferraris, which can often appear that you’re shouting out loud how successful you are, Bentleys are an everyday usable car.

Cars that can be driven in snow, ice, sleet, mud, or the daily commute, but retain that luxurious element that supercar drivers are used to. A Bentley is the thinking man’s supercar.”

HR Owen - Bentley SurreyHR Owen - Bentley Surrey

Bentleys are hand-made in Britain, so Bentley Surrey is a through-and-through British business. Bentley Surrey has tried to emulate that with their showroom, which highlights the attention to detail, usefulness and overall beauty of the Bentley brand. Scents, music and refreshments all contribute to the type of experience that Bentley owners – or potential Bentley owners – can expect.

The showroom is something Alan is particularly proud of. “It’s a relaxing environment,” he says, cup of tea in hand. “Coming into the showroom shouldn’t ever be a daunting experience. We want it to be a place where people can come in for a chat and a coffee.”

As for HR Owen? “I feel incredibly privileged to be part of the HR Owen brand. We’re part of the family. It’s always exhilarating working with luxury vehicles. Because here at HR Owen and Bentley Surrey we’re not delivering a product. We’re delivering an experience.”

Bentley Surrey is an HR Owen franchise in Surrey. For more information visit www.surrey.bentleymotors.com or call 0333 240 0736.

