6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Surrey Life today click here

Haslemere Travel’s Gemma Antrobus shares her top tips on booking the perfect holiday in 2017

09:26 26 January 2017

Head on an adventure to an exotic destination such as Wadi Rum, Jordan

Head on an adventure to an exotic destination such as Wadi Rum, Jordan

Archant

Surrey-based luxury travel agent Gemma Antrobus, owner of award-winning Haslemere Travel, gives her expert top tips on how to get the best out of your holiday experience in the year ahead

Comment
Gemma Antrobus runs luxury travel company, Haslemere TravelGemma Antrobus runs luxury travel company, Haslemere Travel

If you are not a travel expert, then book with someone that is...

Not only will a professional with many years of knowledge save you time and effort, but your own experience will also be greatly enhanced. With political unrest and currencies fluctuating constantly in a world of economic uncertainty, make sure you are spending your hard-earned cash wisely and safely.

Insider knowledge…

Ensure you are booking with someone who has visited the destination that you are travelling to, knows the resort you are booking and has first-hand knowledge of which rooms are best for your needs. Glossy, colour brochures and websites may look tempting, but nothing beats first-hand information about the destination – such as how far the rooms are from the beach, which one gets the best sunset, if the ski chalet is too far from any lifts…the list of checks is endless.

Value for money…

It’s not about getting the cheapest deal as this often means a room overlooking the rubbish bins or next to a noisy lift, it’s about value - how much can you get for the amount you spend. It’s also the little extras that an expert consultant can invariably offer that you will remember on those cold, winter evenings in the future…such as complimentary room upgrades or additional amenities in your rooms.

It’s not just who you know, it’s who they know too…

Does your travel agent have direct contact with the general manager or director of sales of the hotel you’re booking? If not, then find someone who does. Are they a member of any reputable, well-known travel organization? If not, then ask why not? Find out how long have they been established, or if they have been recognized for their work with industry awards in the past?

Be flexible and open minded…

This can lead to cheaper prices, more exciting experiences. The experts should introduce you to a whole new world of options you may not have considered before – following sloths in Costa Rica, rallying in the desert in Jordan or driving a fast car in Tuscany…these are the memories that stay with you for years to come.

Can you afford to get it wrong?

I would like as many pounds as the number of clients who have come to us after a disastrous experience booking direct online or having booked with a company that is not ATOL-bonded. Always look for the ATOL sign - as it is a protection scheme, it means your money will be safe, whatever happens – and that you will be offered assistance if your plans are disrupted. Peace of mind means you are free to enjoy yourself on your well-earned break.

Book a holiday made for you…

Not for just anyone looking on the internet - your needs are not always the same. Impeccable service and 24/7 access is the perfect recipe for a good trip, whether it is a safari in Tanzania or a weekend break in Paris. A good travel consultant will sit down with you face to face and discuss your likes - and most importantly dislikes - and hone the itinerary accordingly.

Happy travelling!

***

Haslemere Travel, 2-4 Petworth Road, Haslemere, Surrey GU27 2HR. Web: haslemeretravel.co.uk

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Surrey visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Surrey staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Surrey account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from People

Haslemere Travel’s Gemma Antrobus shares her top tips on booking the perfect holiday in 2017

Yesterday, 09:26
Head on an adventure to an exotic destination such as Wadi Rum, Jordan

Surrey-based luxury travel agent Gemma Antrobus, owner of award-winning Haslemere Travel, gives her expert top tips on how to get the best out of your holiday experience in the year ahead

Read more

Let there be light with Abinger Stained Glass – Surrey Creations

Yesterday, 09:13 Photos: Philip Traill Words: Matthew Williams
Amanda creating her next stained glass masterpiece (detail)

From Westminster Abbey and St James’s Palace to the Tower of London, Amanda Winfield, aka Abinger Stained Glass, has worked on some of the most prestigious and historically important windows in the country. However, she is just as happy tackling modern commissions too

Read more

Actor Peter Davison: Adventures with a Time Lord through Surrey

Wed, 21:59
Peter Davison has long been a fan of the Surrey area (Photo Anton Belmonte)

As Richmond-based actor Peter Davison looks back on a successful career that has encompassed everything from All Creatures Great and Small to Doctor Who, here he chats to Angela Wintle about life on and off the small-screen – and his love for the Surrey countryside

Read more

Behind the scenes at BBC Surrey radio in Guildford

Wed, 21:59 Photos: Peter Stewart
James chats over a story with managing editor, Mark Carter

A comforting constant in a fast-changing world, the BBC Surrey Breakfast Show effortlessly combines local and national news for an informative and entertaining start to the day. Surrey Life editor Caroline Harrap gets a sneak peek behind the scenes

Read more

The One Show’s Nick Wallis shares his cultural fix

Wed, 21:58
The One Show's Nick Wallis enjoys visiting his local cinema in Walton-on-Thames (Photo Andy Newbold)

As a presenter on The One Show, Nick Wallis has his finger firmly on the cultural pulse. Here, we put him under the Surrey Life spotlight to find out his favourite local haunts around his hometown of Walton-on-Thames

Read more

Award-winning pianist Alexander Ullman on his perfect Surrey weekend

Wed, 21:58
Come the weekend, Alexander sats there is lots to do around Kew (Photo Kaupo Kikkas)

A rising star of the classical music world, the multi award-winning pianist Alexander Ullman will be performing with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Guildford’s G Live next month. Here, the 25-year-old reveals how he likes to unwind on the rare occasion he gets a weekend to himself in his home county

Read more

Ad Feature: The importance of a pre-nuptial agreement

Wed, 11:07

After the proposal has been made, the ring chosen and a date set for the big day, couples need to consider the legal implications of marriage. For those who have current or future wealth or who are marrying for the second or third time, pre-nuptial agreements are particularly important.

Read more

Ad Feature: Prestigious awards for Birtley House

Tue, 11:03

Care staff and teams from across the county were honoured at the recent Surrey Care Awards - the ‘Oscars’ for Care Staff, recognising the hard work and dedication of people working within a wide variety of adult social care.

Read more

Ad Feature: Useful information when choosing a home for a loved one

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Some useful points of interest when choosing a home for a loved one (or yourself)

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Free Downloads

Subscribe or buy a mag today

Surrey Life Subscriptions
subscription ad
Surrey Life Application Link

Local Business Directory

Surrey's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search