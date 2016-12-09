CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Surrey Life today CLICK HERE
Ad Feature

Don’t leave your loved ones disputing your will

09:00 01 December 2016

Archant

With the recent tabloid headlines that Paul Daniels’ son is disputing his father’s will, attention is again turned to the issues that increasingly arise in family situations at the difficult time of the loss of a loved one.

Comment

The challenging question is “will the terms of your will be followed after your death?”

You don’t have to be a celebrity to be affected by the question. This month, Heather Ilott takes her fight to the Supreme Court against the charities her mother chose to benefit from her small estate on almost exactly this point. The Supreme Court will look at the extent to which Mrs Ilott’s award from the Court of Appeal should be preserved: under that award, a sizeable proportion of her mother’s small estate was diverted from the charities to her, despite her being estranged from her mother for a significant period of time. Cases such as these are always difficult, with conflicting moral and legal issues.

It is one of the hallowed hallmarks of the English legal system that we have apparent testamentary freedom, i.e. freedom to leave our assets how we want to on our death. The same is not true of much of Europe, where forced heirship regimes dictate to whom and when your assets should pass. However, as recently highlighted in the media and, as our leading specialist Contentious Trusts and Estates team have seen, challenges to wills are becoming common place. Second marriages and increasing family wealth provide potential for conflict and encouragement for claims.

It has long been the case that certain categories of people could bring claims against an estate if they were not given reasonable financial provision either in a will or under the rules of intestacy. The range of potential claimants has now been significantly expanded to include cohabitees, civil partners, all children and any person who was maintained by the deceased before their death. This extensive list makes the drafting of wills much more difficult: your will can be crystal clear about excluding particular estranged family members, preferring others, or making a carefully considered gift to a charity of your choice, but the reality is that a claim could still be made against your will after your death.

There are also other ways in which a will can be challenged. The most common that we see are on the basis of undue influence or lack of capacity.

Undue influence involves the position where a person who is expected of having an influence over a testator receives an inappropriately large part of the estate. With a population that is increasingly wealthy but ageing, there is a greater chance of the vulnerable or elderly falling victim to undue influence from family members or carers, and legal challenges can often be started on this basis.

Another way of demonstrating that a will is invalid is by proving a lack of testamentary capacity in the testator at the time that the will is written. With life expectancy increasing, the chances of developing some form of dementia also sadly increase, and so this is becoming more relevant.

These issues need careful experienced handling: testators are well advised to take expert advice and go into their will drafting meetings with open eyes. The reality is that no will is “unchallengeable”.

That said, there are steps that can be taken to reduce the likelihood of a claim against your estate. It is critical to take advice, ideally with a combination of legal, accountancy and financial planning expertise involved and, where necessary, medical opinion. The more robust and thorough the planning, the less likely a substantial or successful challenge can be mounted. 

Top tips

Take expert advice - A professionally drafted will is much more likely to stand up to scrutiny. Your solicitor should advise you of the potential challenges that could be made to your will and take steps to avoid them, for example, by obtaining a capacity assessment from a medical practitioner if there are concerns about capacity.

Be clear - Make sure when you write your will that you are clear about who you wish to benefit and ensure you have considered all those who may have a claim against your estate. Ensure that you articulate why certain people are to be excluded from benefitting if that is the intention.

Review regularly - Revise or review the terms of your will regularly. Life-changing events such as the birth of a child or grandchild and marriage, as well as difficult events, should prompt you to consider whether the terms of your last will are as you desire.

Lifetime giving - Consider lifetime giving or restructuring particularly if business assets are involved.

Don’t put it off - Don’t put it off hoping the next generation will sort out the problems! 

Duncan Elson heads the specialist Contentious Trust and Estate team at Charles Russell Speechlys Guildford office. If you would like to speak with him about any aspect of bringing or defending a challenge to a will, or other contentious issues (actual or anticipated) relating to trusts and estates, please email him at duncan.elson@crsblaw.com or call on 01483 252579.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Surrey visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Surrey staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Surrey account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from People

Reigate bathroom designer wins top award

10:50
Joanne Crane with Ripples managing director Paul Crow

A Reigate designer picked up the top individual honour as bathroom retailer Ripples held their annual awards ceremony on Saturday December 10.

Read more

Surrey celebs tell us what they love about Christmas in the county

Yesterday, 16:35 Interviews by Caroline Harrap
Christmas in Guildford © Peter Trimming, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

We caught up with some of the famous faces around our county to find out what they love most about Christmas in Surrey. From woodland walks to Christingle concerts and the cosiest pubs for a mulled wine, there’s certainly plenty to inspire...

Read more

Surrey Life magazine January 2017 – out now to buy in shops and online

Yesterday, 12:10
Surrey Life magazine January 2017

Welcome in the New Year with 2017’s essential Surrey diary dates, perfect winter pubs and adventures with a Richmond-based Time Lord.

Read more

Surrey celebs share their favourite local restaurants, shops, views, and places to visit

Yesterday, 09:00
Celebrities share their favourite local places in Surrey Life

Over the years, some of Surrey’s best known personalities have revealed what they most love about our county to Surrey Life. Here, we compile their favourite restaurants, shops, views, places to visit and relax, and ask what makes you proud of living in Surrey?

Read more

Ad Feature: A financial outlook for 2017

Mon, 11:23

It’s likely to be an eventful year for the global economy and financial markets. Partridge Muir & Warren’s chief executive officer, Simon Lewis, explores the key changes that are likely to have a profound effect on many

Read more

Top Surrey chefs share their Christmas tips and favourite dishes

Friday, December 9, 2016
Clockwise from top left: Fernando Stovell, Aneke Spacie, Anneliese Cameron, Matt Worswick, Daniel Britten and Eric Guignard (Food pics: Thinkstock)

Even for the busiest of families, Christmas has a habit of bringing everyone together and slowing the pace of life – and, usually, it’s the dinner table that provides the main focus. Here, Matthew Williams talks to some of Surrey’s top chefs to discover their Christmas cookery tips and find out about their own festive traditions

Read more

Men’s fashion tips that are straight out of Surrey

Thursday, December 8, 2016
Surrey Life's latest addition to the fashion team, we give you Mr B The Gentleman Rhymer (Photo Scott Chalmers)

In his column for style-conscious Surrey gents, chap-hop star Mr.B The Gentleman Rhymer shares his seasonal fashion recommendations

Read more

Bobbing and weaving in Milford with textile artist Helena Greig - Surrey Creations

Thursday, December 1, 2016 Photo: Philip Traill Words: Matthew Williams
Helena weaving away on her loom

Being a textile artist can be a sizeable commitment – it will take more than your average-sized garden shed to house a loom, for instance. Here, we meet the talented weaver, Helena Greig, whose workshop is found at the Surrey Guild of Craftsmen shop at Milford

Read more

A Place in The Sun’s Laura Hamilton on Purley, property and places to visit

Thursday, December 1, 2016 Portrait photo: Andy Newbold
A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton (Photo AndyNewbold)

When you think of your ideal place in the sun, Purley is not exactly the first location that springs to mind – but for A Place in The Sun presenter, Laura Hamilton, there’s nowhere quite like home. Andy Newbold pays a visit to find out why

Read more

Surrey Life Landscape Painter of the Year 2016 - inspiration from Claygate artist Richard Knight

Thursday, December 1, 2016
A detail of Richard's stunning painting of Claygate Cricket Club, which is currently on display at The Art Agency in Esher

With just over a month left to enter our new Landscape Painter of the Year competition, there’s just enough time to create that Surrey masterpiece before The closing date! To give you a bit of inspiration, here we meet one of the resident artists at The Art Agency in Esher, our gallery partner for the competition, who has been enjoying some competition success of his own just lately

Read more

Ad Feature: Independent insurance brokers in Surrey

Thursday, December 1, 2016

RT Waters independent insurance brokers have been servicing Surrey since 1960. Call them today to find out why their customers keep coming back.

Read more

Ad Feature: What a Trump presidency might mean for UK investors

Thursday, December 1, 2016

The dust is now starting to settle in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s surprise presidential election victory. Simon Lewis believes the time is right to pause for breath, filter out the media hype and objectively consider what a Trump presidency might mean for UK investors.

Read more

Ad Feature: Don’t leave your loved ones disputing your will

Thursday, December 1, 2016

With the recent tabloid headlines that Paul Daniels’ son is disputing his father’s will, attention is again turned to the issues that increasingly arise in family situations at the difficult time of the loss of a loved one.

Read more

Ad Feature: Useful information when choosing a home for a loved one

Friday, November 25, 2016

Some useful points of interest when choosing a home for a loved one (or yourself)

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Free Downloads

Subscribe or buy a mag today


subscription ad
Surrey Life Application Link

Local Business Directory

Surrey's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search