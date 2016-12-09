Bentley Surrey to work with Shooting Star Chase this Christmas

Archant

Bentley Surrey are working with the Shooting Star Chase children’s hospice in Guildford this Christmas.

Bentley will be holding an event at their Surrey showroom on Saturday 10 December between 10am – 2pm to promote awareness of the great work Shooting Star Chase do.

People are being asked to buy one or two extra gifts this year to help make sure the youngsters and their families at the hospice can have a Christmas to remember.

The aim is that gifts will fill the large capacity boot of the new Bentley SUV, the Bentayga, which will be located within the dealership. Gifts are then be delivered to the hospice closer to Christmas.

Presents need to be wrapped and labelled with either ‘boy’ or ‘girl’ and the relevant age range.

Ideal presents could include: Musical or movement toys, bath toys, musical or storybook CDs, sensory toys or books, art & craft equipment, Lego or Duplo, dressing up costumes, Disney toys, current CDs or DVDs or store cards or vouchers.