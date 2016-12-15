CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Surrey Life today CLICK HERE

A ramble around Gomshall - Surrey walks

09:45 15 November 2016

Words and Photos: Christine Howard

Coloured leaves on the trees around Gomshall as autumn sets in (Photo Christine Howard)

Coloured leaves on the trees around Gomshall as autumn sets in (Photo Christine Howard)

Christine Howard

Head to the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty for this easy walk of one-and-a-half hours around the pretty village of Gomshall, taking in some quintessential English countryside along the way

Comment
The view over to the North Downs from Gomshall (Photo Christine Howard)The view over to the North Downs from Gomshall (Photo Christine Howard)

Originally published in Surrey Life magazine October 2016

***

The route...

1. The walk starts from Gomshall station. Take the road back towards the A25 and turn right at the T-junction. Walk through the village, passing the historic Gomshall Mill, and cross over at the pedestrian lights.

2. Keep right until you reach the petrol station. Turn left into Queen Street and continue up the road, over the Tillingbourne River. Be careful as the road becomes very narrow for a section with no footpath.

3. At the top of the hill at the T-junction, turn left into High View and follow the path to the bottom of the hill.

4. At the bottom, turn right under the railway bridge onto Tower Hill. Follow this road until it bends right. Straight ahead is a footpath, marked Shere Millennium Trail, which you follow.

5. At the T-junction at the top of the hill (turn right for a few yards to see the lovely view of the North Downs Way but then go back), turn left and stay on the bridle path. After 100 yards, it turns right. Eventually, you come out onto the top of a hill. Continue along with lovely views over to the left.

6. Look for two stout wooden posts marking a diagonal path across the field on your left. Cross the field, where you will enjoy stunning views of the North Downs. Continue on this path through the next field. The path will also start to ascend.

7. At the top of the field, you meet another path. Turn left and immediately meet another path on your right, but keep straight on, on the main path. You will pass a large house on your right.

8. After about 250 yards, you will come to a tarmac road on the right. Turn left onto the public footpath marked by posts saying Wonham Way. Walk down the hill. The path widens out and, eventually at some houses, veers to the left around a property called Southbrook Copse, then right at Southbrook House, following a wide track.

9. At the bottom of the hill, you meet Path 22, but ignore this and stay on the main track, which will cross back over the Tillingbourne River to the A25 again.

10. Turn left under the railway and cross the A25 back to Gomshall station.

***

Fact File

• Back in Saxon times, the Manor of ‘Gumesele’ was a feudal landholding that originally included what is now the present-day village of Gomshall.

• Gomshall was once the site of an historic tannery, dating back to the 16th century, which exported leather all over the world. It only ceased trading in 1988.

• Tanyard Hall, which now houses the Parish Council offices, is one of the few remaining buildings from the days of the tannery. King John House, on the corner of Queen Street, is another.

• The Tillingbourne River is spring-fed from the nearby Leith Hill and was once one of the most industrialised valleys in the country. During Tudor times, it boasted flour, paper-making and gunpowder among its many industries.

• A new project is now under way to bring the stories of this time back to life (see far right for more details).

***

Footnotes

Start: Gomshall Railway Station

Grid ref: TQ089 479 (Postcode for satnav: GU5 9NX)

Length of walk: Allow about one-and-a-half hours for this easy walk that will be suitable for most.

Food and drink: Tillings Tea Room, near to Gomshall Station, Gomshall Mill and The Compasses Inn are all good options.

While you are there: Visit the nearby village of Shere for more picture-perfect quaint buildings, pubs and tea rooms.

See more at surreyhillssociety.org or tillingbournetales.co.uk

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Surrey visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Surrey staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Surrey account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Out & About

How to make the most of Christmas 2017 in Guildford

Yesterday, 13:15
Guildford High Street is a magical place to do your Christmas shopping

With the countdown to Christmas now in full swing, here we team up with Experience Guildford, the group tasked with promoting the area’s independent businesses, to get the inside track on how to enjoy the town to the full over the festive season

Read more

Inspiring views artworks celebrate Surrey Hills’ beauty spots

Thursday, December 15, 2016 Photos: John Miller
Perspectives offers shelter to walkers and cyclists in the Surrey Hills

Capturing the spirit of five outstanding views across the Surrey Hills, each in the form of a seated sculpture, was the challenge set to five leading artists by Surrey Hills Arts. With the results of the Inspiring Views project now in place, here we pay a visit to each site to find out what’s in store

Read more

Showstopping ‘wild’ hogs hot hoof it into Haslemere

Thursday, December 15, 2016 Photos: Vaidas Gerikas
A selection of the vibrant Haslemere Hogs heading to south west Surrey

Hot on the hooves of CowParade Surrey, the Haslemere Hogs are now taking over the town.

Read more

10 of the best things to see on the Pilgrims’ Way

Thursday, December 8, 2016 Photos: Doug Kennedy
The Holmesdale Valley as viewed from Wotton

Following the scarp of the North Downs, the ancient Pilgrims’ Way runs from Winchester in Hampshire, right the way through Surrey, ending up at Canterbury in Kent. With the route full of scenic and historic interest, here Doug Kennedy, the author of a new book on the North Downs, picks out a few of the local highlights

Read more

23 reasons Surrey is one of the best places at Christmas

Tuesday, December 6, 2016 Jeremy Gunnell
Godalming in winter � beaucroft, Thinkstock

Surrey is a county full of festive delights. Think cosy pubs, frosty views and long winter walks. We pick 23 wonderful reasons to spend Christmas in Surrey.

Read more

Surrey Life magazine December 2016 – out now to buy in shops and online

Wednesday, November 23, 2016
December's Surrey Life magazine 2016

The Christmas Issue: everything you need for the perfect festive season in Surrey

Read more

A ramble around Wonersh and Chinthurst Hill - Surrey walks

Monday, November 21, 2016 Words and photos: Chris Howard
Father and young daughter enjoying the walk around Wonersh

Take a wander around the wonderful Wonersh village and discover stunning views and a spectacular folly in the surrounding countryside

Read more

Final CowParade Surrey charity auction moooves into Hampton Court Palace

Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Clockwise from top left: Sir Peter Blake and Daisy; Minna George’s Minna Moo; Pure Evil’s The Star Cow; the city and country sides of Alexander Cresswell’s Frontier; and Stuart Semple’s True Colours

A spectacular herd of colourful cows is set to hothoof its way to Hampton Court Palace for the final gala auction of CowParade Surrey.

Read more

Surrey’s lost canal route to the sea

Tuesday, November 15, 2016
WACT narrowboat Zachariah Keppel cruising along the canal (Photo Wey & Arun Canal Trust)

As celebrations get under way to commemorate the opening of the first fully-navigable section of the newly-restored Wey and Arun Canal, not to mention the 200th anniversary of this historic waterway, Harriet Danhash brings us its story

Read more

A ramble around Gomshall - Surrey walks

Tuesday, November 15, 2016 Words and Photos: Christine Howard
Coloured leaves on the trees around Gomshall as autumn sets in (Photo Christine Howard)

Head to the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty for this easy walk of one-and-a-half hours around the pretty village of Gomshall, taking in some quintessential English countryside along the way

Read more

Ad Feature: What the businesses of Oxted have in store this Christmas

Friday, November 11, 2016

Just the thing to get you feeling festive, Oxted will be holding a spectacular Christmas Festival on Saturday 26 November. Here we meet a few of the businesses around the town – and find out what they have in store for us over the festive season

Read more

10 reasons to visit Leatherhead

Wednesday, November 9, 2016 Words: Pete Gardner Illustrations: Emily Westwell
Leatherhead, Surrey

Surrounded by beautiful countryside, Leatherhead is also home to a surprising number of hidden gems

Read more

10 of the best places to see autumn colour in Surrey

Monday, November 7, 2016
Explore the outdoors this autumn (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto/petrenkod)

It’s that time of year when our beautiful countryside is alight with the colours of autumn. Here, Natasha Healy picks out some of her favourite spots to enjoy the seasonal splendour – as well as some perfect places for a post-walk refresher

Read more

From the Domesday Book to the latest tweets from Downing Street at The National Archives at Kew

Monday, November 7, 2016
The National Archives is a treasure-trove of ancient documents (Photo The National Archives)

From hairy books to medieval rats and doodles of dragons, The National Archives at Kew, near Richmond, is certainly full of surprises. Claire Saul gets a peek behind the scenes

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Out & About Free Downloads

Subscribe or buy a mag today


subscription ad
Surrey Life Application Link

Local Business Directory

Surrey's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search