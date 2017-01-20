Surrey Life Landscape Painter of the Year to be announced at exclusive The Art Agency, Esher event

Surrey Life Landscape Painter of the Year – (clockwise from top left) Jane Allison, Judit Matthews and Bonnita Apperley Archant

The entries are all in and judged, and here are the finalists for the first Surrey Life Landscape Painter of the Year competition – the winner will be announced at an exclusive event in Esher later this month

Originally published in Surrey Life magazine February 2017

THE FINALISTS…

Sadler’s Knob, Reigate Hill, by Bonnita Apperley

Reigate-based Bonnita creates stunning landscapes across Surrey, specialising in oil paintings and etchings of the North Downs.

Poppies on the Path to Pewley Down, by Jane Allison

Guildford-based Jane works primarily as a portrait painter, but is also an enthusiastic dog-walker and inspired to paint the things she sees on these strolls.

Dorking Vista, by Judit Matthews

A member of Tadworth Art Group, Judit Matthews’ favourite mediums are pen and ink with watercolour wash and acrylic, because of the vibrancy that can be achieved with them.

Date for your diary!

The winner of the Surrey Life Landscape Painter of the Year competition will be announced at an exclusive evening event with fizz at The Art Agency, Esher on Tuesday February 28, 7.30pm to 9.30pm. RSVP with your interest in attending to alison@theartagency.co.uk - places are available first-come, first-served.

The artworks will then be on show for two weeks and the winning artist will be featured in April’s Surrey Life magazine.