6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Surrey Life today click here

Surrey Life Landscape Painter of the Year to be announced at exclusive The Art Agency, Esher event

13:39 30 January 2017

Surrey Life Landscape Painter of the Year – (clockwise from top left) Jane Allison, Judit Matthews and Bonnita Apperley

Surrey Life Landscape Painter of the Year – (clockwise from top left) Jane Allison, Judit Matthews and Bonnita Apperley

Archant

The entries are all in and judged, and here are the finalists for the first Surrey Life Landscape Painter of the Year competition – the winner will be announced at an exclusive event in Esher later this month

Comment

Originally published in Surrey Life magazine February 2017

***

THE FINALISTS…

Sadler’s Knob, Reigate Hill, by Bonnita Apperley

Reigate-based Bonnita creates stunning landscapes across Surrey, specialising in oil paintings and etchings of the North Downs.

Poppies on the Path to Pewley Down, by Jane Allison

Guildford-based Jane works primarily as a portrait painter, but is also an enthusiastic dog-walker and inspired to paint the things she sees on these strolls.

Dorking Vista, by Judit Matthews

A member of Tadworth Art Group, Judit Matthews’ favourite mediums are pen and ink with watercolour wash and acrylic, because of the vibrancy that can be achieved with them.

***

Date for your diary!

The winner of the Surrey Life Landscape Painter of the Year competition will be announced at an exclusive evening event with fizz at The Art Agency, Esher on Tuesday February 28, 7.30pm to 9.30pm. RSVP with your interest in attending to alison@theartagency.co.uk - places are available first-come, first-served.

The artworks will then be on show for two weeks and the winning artist will be featured in April’s Surrey Life magazine.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Surrey visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Surrey staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Surrey account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Out & About

Surrey Life Readers’ Photography Exhibition 2017 – Beautiful Surrey

Friday, January 20, 2017 Compiled by MATTHEW WILLIAMS
January to June (details)

The standard of entries for this year’s Surrey Life readers’ photography competition was once again spectacular, and our judging team was hard-pressed to choose the 12 final images for our 2017 calendar. With our exhibition now on the horizon at Denbies, here each photographer explains how their image came about...

Read more

Surrey Life magazine February 2017 – out now to buy in shops and online

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Surrey Life magazine February 2017

Joanna Lumley on West Horsley’s new opera house; Guildford Shakespeare Company get political; our Landscape Painter of the Year finalists are revealed; and much, much more…

Read more

Best pubs in Surrey 2017 - winter pub lunches

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
A selection of the best winter pubs in Surrey

From ancient hostelries with roaring inglenook fireplaces to craft- beer bars and whisky havens with a twist, Surrey is blessed with some truly tantalising pubs for a cosy winter lunch or leisurely couple of drinks. Matthew Williams picks out 30 of the best

Read more

50 tickets for The France Show for only £2.50*!

Tuesday, January 17, 2017
The France Show 2017

The UK’s biggest celebration of France opens its doors next week!

Read more

10 reasons the Surrey Hills are probably one of the prettiest places in England

Monday, January 16, 2017 By Rebecca Savory
Early Morning - Newlands Corner by Justin Cliffe

People travel from far and wide to walk the Surrey Hills. We pick 10 reasons it might just be one of the prettiest places in England

Read more

Things to do in Surrey 2017 - more than 70 dates for your diary

Friday, January 13, 2017 Compiled by Matthew Williams
2017 dates for your diary in Surrey

From literary celebrations and artistic anniversaries to expanding attractions and all your usual calendar favourites, there’s certainly no reason to be bored or stuck indoors this year in Surrey

Read more

Bruges: an historic gem that’s perfect for lovers of Belgian beer

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 Words and photos by Matthew Williams
The boat trips are a great way to explore Bruges

Ever contemplated packing your bags for a new livelihood in your favourite European city? Well, it’s a dream that’s become a reality for one Surbiton couple who have launched a new dog-friendly B&B in the heart of Bruges

Read more

10 top winter walks in Surrey from iFootpath.com

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 Compiled by Matthew Williams Photos: ifootpath.com
Surrey winter walks

If there’s ever a time of year when a brisk, bracing walk is needed, then the lead-up to the festive season and its ensuing mayhem is surely it. Here, the founders of ifootpath, a specialist walking app that’s seen much of its success in Surrey, picks out their 10 most popular winter walks

Read more

Behind closed doors at the National Trust’s Polesden Lacey

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 All photos: © National Trust Images
The Edwardian mansion house has a special appeal in the winter

Always a special time of year at the National Trust property Polesden Lacey, near Dorking, the house looks magical when decked out in all its festive finery. This year, however, there’s even more reason to visit as a new behind-the scenes tour offers the chance to see parts of the house never before open to the public. Surrey Life editor Caroline Harrap gets a sneak preview

Read more

How to make the most of Christmas 2017 in Guildford

Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Guildford High Street is a magical place to do your Christmas shopping

With the countdown to Christmas now in full swing, here we team up with Experience Guildford, the group tasked with promoting the area’s independent businesses, to get the inside track on how to enjoy the town to the full over the festive season

Read more

Inspiring views artworks celebrate Surrey Hills’ beauty spots

Thursday, December 15, 2016 Photos: John Miller
Perspectives offers shelter to walkers and cyclists in the Surrey Hills

Capturing the spirit of five outstanding views across the Surrey Hills, each in the form of a seated sculpture, was the challenge set to five leading artists by Surrey Hills Arts. With the results of the Inspiring Views project now in place, here we pay a visit to each site to find out what’s in store

Read more

Showstopping ‘wild’ hogs hot hoof it into Haslemere

Thursday, December 15, 2016 Photos: Vaidas Gerikas
A selection of the vibrant Haslemere Hogs heading to south west Surrey

Hot on the hooves of CowParade Surrey, the Haslemere Hogs are now taking over the town.

Read more

10 of the best things to see on the Pilgrims’ Way

Thursday, December 8, 2016 Photos: Doug Kennedy
The Holmesdale Valley as viewed from Wotton

Following the scarp of the North Downs, the ancient Pilgrims’ Way runs from Winchester in Hampshire, right the way through Surrey, ending up at Canterbury in Kent. With the route full of scenic and historic interest, here Doug Kennedy, the author of a new book on the North Downs, picks out a few of the local highlights

Read more

23 reasons Surrey is one of the best places at Christmas

Tuesday, December 6, 2016 Jeremy Gunnell
Godalming in winter � beaucroft, Thinkstock

Surrey is a county full of festive delights. Think cosy pubs, frosty views and long winter walks. We pick 23 wonderful reasons to spend Christmas in Surrey.

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Out & About Free Downloads

Subscribe or buy a mag today

Surrey Life Subscriptions
subscription ad
Surrey Life Application Link

Local Business Directory

Surrey's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search