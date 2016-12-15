Transformers 5 goes back in time at Bourne Wood, Farnham

Behind the scenes on the Transformers 5 film set at Bourne Wood Archant

One look at these pictures and you’d be forgiven for presuming that we’re taking a step back in time to revisit the filming of Ridley Scott’s Robin Hood or Gladiator at Bourne Wood, near Farnham.

Sir Anthony Hopkins takes a break at the Lion & Lamb Cafe in Farnham Sir Anthony Hopkins takes a break at the Lion & Lamb Cafe in Farnham

Not so, however, as if the little internet birdies are correct this is actually the setting of flashback scenes for Transformers: The Last Knight, the fifth in the blockbuster series of science fiction action films.

Directed by Michael Bay, with Mark Wahlberg and Stanley Tucci reprising their roles from Age of Extinction, it certainly adds up with Sir Anthony Hopkins, who also stars in the film, recently being spotted in Farnham (here he is, pictured with team from the town’s Lion & Lamb Café).

How to explain the medieval appearance of the film set? Well, there have been suggestions that Transformers 5 plots a historic path between the intergalactic robots and the legend of King Arthur, Merlin and co. Yes, seriously.

With hoards of warriors running through the woods, a giant trebuchet swaying in the breeze, strange wrecking balls zip wiring between the trees and confused dog walkers aplenty, filming is taking place this week. Transformers: The Last Knight is expected out next year.

