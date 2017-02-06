Top 5 Guildford International Music Festival 2017 events

From Baroque treasures to contemporary experimental music, the bi-annual Guildford International Music Festival brings top class concerts to town this month. Here’s five events to listen out for...

Originally published in Surrey Life magazine February 2017

Friday February 24, 7.30pm

OPENING GALA CONCERT: APOLLO5

An uplifting opening to this year’s festival, British a cappella ensemble, Apollo5, brings to life a mixed set of sacred choral music, spirituals, traditional melodies, jazz standards and pop songs with a programme ranging from Monteverdi to Schumann and from Sondheim to Ben E King.

Venue: St Nicolas Church, Bury Street, Guildford GU2 4AW

Tickets: adults, £15; concessions, £12; students/U18, £2

Box office: visitguildford.com and surrey.ac.uk/arts

Tuesday February 28, 7.30pm

UK PREMIÈRE: THE ENORMOUS ROOM BY STOPGAP DANCE COMPANY

A work of physical theatre combining exquisite detail in movement with evocative text and design, The Enormous Room aims to take the audience somewhere in between this world and the next. The Farnham¬based Stopgap Dance Company employ disabled and non¬disabled artists to create exhilarating dance productions for national and international touring.

Venue: PATS, Studio Theatre, Stag Hill, University of Surrey, Guildford GU2 7XH

Tickets: adults, £10; concessions, £8; students/U18, £2

Box office: visitguildford.com and surrey.ac.uk/arts

Wednesday March 1, 7.30pm

CELEBRITY RECITAL

Having firmly established herself as one of today’s leading international violinists, Tasmin Little will perform a beautiful programme including Schubert’s Rondo Brillant in B minor, John Ireland’s Sonata No 1 in D minor, Ravel’s Piece en forme d’Habanera and Franck’s Sonata.

Venue: PATS, Studio One, Stag Hill, University of Surrey, Guildford GU2 7XH

Tickets: adults, £15; concessions, £13; students/U18, £2

Box office: visitguildford.com and surrey.ac.uk/arts

Friday March 3, 7.30pm

NATIONAL YOUTH JAZZ ORCHESTRA: GSA SINGERS

A band in blistering form, NYJO is fresh from its annual residency at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club. Under the direction of Mark Armstrong and featuring some of the UK’s finest young jazz musicians, NYJO will be joined by GSA Singers to perform classics from the big band canon and brand new commissions.

Venue: G Live, London Road, Guildford GU1 2AA

Tickets: adults, £22; concessions, £19; students/U18, £4

Box office: glive.co.uk

Sunday March 5, 7.30pm

FESTIVAL CLOSING CONCERT: TIM GARLAND QUARTET

One of UK’s most prolific performers and a world class instrumentalist, Tim Garland’s recent album One was voted CD of the year for 2016 by Jazzwise. Tim is joined by Ant Law on guitar with John Turville on piano and the Russian virtuoso jazz bassist, Yuri Goloubev. They will play music from his albums, Songs To The North Sky and One.

Venue: PATS, Studio One, Stag Hill, University of Surrey, Guildford GU2 7XH

Tickets: adults, £15; concessions, £13; students/U18, £2

Box office: visitguildford.com and surrey.ac.uk/arts

For this year’s full Guildford International Music Festival listings, visit the website at guildfordinternationalmusicfestival.co.uk