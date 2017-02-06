Things to do in Surrey this February

You might catch an early sight of snowdrops at Gatton Park (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Dovapi) Dovapi

Every month, we team up with Guildford’s Tourist Information Centre to reveal some of the best things going on across the county

Unravel is a must for knitting and crochet enthusiasts (Image: Farnham Maltings) Unravel is a must for knitting and crochet enthusiasts (Image: Farnham Maltings)

Originally published in Surrey Life magazine February 2017

Until Sunday May 7, various

Henry Moore: Sculpting from Nature

While later on in 2017, The Lightbox gallery and museum will celebrate its 10th anniversary, the first major exhibition is Henry Moore: Sculpting from Nature, which runs until May. This unique exhibition features over 50 artworks by the great sculptor. Tickets: £5 annual pass; under 18s free.

• The Lightbox, Chobham Road, Woking GU21 4AA. Web: thelightbox.org.uk

Saturday February 4 to Sunday March 5, from 10am daily

Orchids Festival

Inspired by the vibrant colours, culture and magnificent plant life of India, this year’s festival at Royal Botanic Gardens Kew will feature the usual giant floral displays as well as decorative rickshaws. Tickets: adults, £14; children, £2.50; family of 3, £18

• RBG Kew, Richmond TW9 3AB. Web: kew.org

Saturday February 4 to Saturday February 25, various times

Guildford Shakespeare Company’s Julius Caesar

Focusing on the cult of personality, a government founded on propaganda and the most famous case of back-stabbing in politics, Shakespeare’s compellingly tense thriller still has relevance today. Tickets: adults, £25; children, £16.50.

• Holy Trinity Church, High Street, Guildford GU1 3RR. Web: guildford-shakespeare-company.co.uk

Saturday February 4, 2pm to 3.30pm

From Journey’s End to The Dam Busters

In this illustrated talk, RC Sherriff’s biographer, Roland Wales, examines the life and career of the modest Esher man who became one of Britain’s most successful playwrights and screenwriters. Tickets: £5, including refreshments

• Surrey History Centre, 130 Goldsworth Road, Woking GU21 6ND. Web: exploringsurreyspast.org.uk

Sunday February 12, 11am to 4pm

NGS Open Day

As well as boasting a Japanese garden, rock and water garden and Victorian parterre, Gatton Park is the core 250 acres of the estate originally laid out by Capability Brown. Expect stunning displays of snowdrops at this time of the year. Tickets: adults, £4; children, free.

• Gatton Park, Rocky Lane, near Reigate RH2 0TW. Web: gattonpark.com

Friday February 17 to Sunday February 19, various times

Unravel

Spinning yarns across Surrey’s craft town, the annual knitting festival, Unravel, returns to Farnham Maltings. Since its launch in 2009, the festival has become one of the leading independent events for knitting and crochet enthusiasts. Tickets: adults, £9; under 15s, free.

• Farnham Maltings, Bridge Square, Farnham GU9 7QR. Web: craft.farnhammaltings.com

Friday February 17, 7.30pm

An evening of Russian Masters

In an evening of outstanding and powerful classics, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra returns to G Live for Russian Masters. The evening’s programme includes Rimsky¬Korsakov’s Capriccio Espagnol, Mussorgsky’s Night on the Bare Mountain and finishes in style with Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture. Tickets: from £25.50.

• G Live, London Road, Guildford GU1 2AA. Web: glive.co.uk

Saturday February 18, 7.30pm

Valentine’s Masquerade Ball

With a sparkling reception, followed by dinner and dancing to the 15-piece band, Perfidia, this event at Denbies promises to bring a little sparkle to February. Click here for more romantic destinations this month. Tickets: £55

• Denbies Wine Estate, Bradley Lane, Dorking RH5 6AA. Web: denbies.co.uk

From Thursday February 23, various times

Watts 200

To mark the bicentenary of the birth of ‘England’s Michelangelo’, Watts Gallery – Artists’ Village will be launching a special programme of events on the great artist’s birthday.

• Watts Gallery, Down Lane, Compton GU3 1DQ. Web: wattsgallery.org.uk

Friday February 24 to Sunday March 5, various times

Guildford International Music Festival

A 10-day celebration of live music, this year’s festival will explore the interaction between music and the arts with science and technology.

• Various venues. Web: guildford internationalmusicfestival.co.uk

Best of the rest:

• An Audience with Lesley Garrett at Camberley Theatre on Friday February 3, 7.30pm. Tickets: £27. Web: camberleytheatre.biz

• French Opera at St Mary’s Church, Guildford on Saturday February 4, 7.30pm. Tickets: £15. Web: visitguildford.com

• Ruby Wax: Frazzled at Dorking Halls on Sunday February 5, 8pm. Tickets: £21.50. Web: dorkinghalls.co.uk

• The Zombies’ Colin Blunstone at Farncombe Music Club at St John’s Church, Farncombe on Friday February 10, 7.45pm. Tickets: from £16. Web: julianlewrymusic.com/concerts

• Cirque Normandie at Guildford Cathedral from Saturday February 11 to Tuesday February 14, various times. Tickets: £10. Web: guildford-cathedral.org

• American folk duo Jonas and Jane at Cranleigh Arts Centre on Saturday February 11, 8.30pm. Tickets: £11. Web: cranleighartscentre.org

• Michael Flatley’s Lord Of The Dance – Dangerous Games at New Victoria Theatre, Woking from Tuesday February 14 to Sunday February 19, various times. Tickets: from £40.15. Web: atgtickets.com

• Anton & Erin: Swing Time at G Live, Guildford on Saturday February 18, 3pm and 7.30pm. Tickets: from £42.50. Web: glive.co.uk

• The Wedding Present at The Boileroom, Guildford on Wednesday February 22, 7pm. Tickets: from £20. Web: theboileroom.net

• Think Floyd: Live in Concert at Redhill’s Harlequin Theatre on Friday February 24, 8pm. Tickets: from £21.50. Web: harlequintheatre.co.uk