6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Surrey Life today click here

Surrey Life magazine March 2017 – out now to buy in shops and online

07:41 16 February 2017

Surrey Life magazine March 2017

Surrey Life magazine March 2017

Archant

From chef Steve Drake’s plans for his hotly anticipated Dorking restaurant to the National Trust’s restoration efforts at Clandon Park, there’s an air of excitement in the spring air around Surrey this month. We also catch-up with some of our county’s famous mums, inspiring businesswomen and key tourism figures

Comment

Surrey Life magazine is available to buy in shops in and around Surrey, or alternatively:

BUY online at www.buyamag.co.uk/Surrey

SUBSCRIBE online at www.subscriptionsave.co.uk/Surrey

***

On the cover:

This vibrant shot of a rainbow plunging into a sea of daffodils was taken in the fields of Dorking – it could lift any winter gloom. Spring is here and we’ve picked three of the very best garden destinations to make the most of it in March’s Surrey Life magazine. To see more of John Miller’s fantastic photos around our county, visit johnmillerphotography.com.

***

Highlights in March’s Surrey Life magazine include:

• Steve Drake: the Surrey food and drink champion on his new Dorking restaurant

• Behind the scenes with the monumental restoration efforts at Clandon Park

• Famous Surrey mums look forward to Mother’s Day

• Leading Ladies: inspiring women share their success stories

• 10 of the best local tourist hot spots from those in the know

• Getting ready for the Surrey Half Marathon

• Best-selling author Adele Parks on her life around Guildford

• Culture Vulture: how radio DJ Christian O’Connell gets his fix

• The Leith Hill Musical Festival returns

• A spring clean with Ewbank’s auctioneers

• Historic artworks from our county’s borough collections

• Reasons to love the gems of Godalming

• The importance of volunteers in Cobham

• Rural Ramblings: the Village Green Preservation Society

• A ramble around the Greensand Way and its Inspiring Views project

• The Surrey Life Food & Drink Awards are back for 2017 and it’s time to get voting!

• A magical mystery tour in a Chobham restaurant

• Surrey Creations: down the automated dairy at Pierrepont Farm

Monthly columnists, including BBC Surrey’s James Cannon, Surrey Hills Society, CPRE Surrey, Countryfile’s Adam Henson, Surrey Wildlife Trust, Wildlife Aid, The Life Coach…

• And all the best local Style, Arts & Culture, Homes, Property & Gardens, Food & Drink and more…

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Surrey visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Surrey staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Surrey account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Out & About

Things to do in Surrey this February

Yesterday, 09:08 Compiled by Matthew Williams
You might catch an early sight of snowdrops at Gatton Park (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Dovapi)

Every month, we team up with Guildford’s Tourist Information Centre to reveal some of the best things going on across the county

Read more

Revolution: Russian Art 1917-1932 at the Royal Academy, London - on our doorstep

Yesterday, 08:52 Review: Tinx Newton
Revolution: Russian Art 1917-1932

The Royal Academy does big exhibitions so well. Not satisfied with just hanging art on the walls, they take the trouble to paint the walls themselves.

Read more

Surrey Life magazine March 2017 – out now to buy in shops and online

Yesterday, 07:41
Surrey Life magazine March 2017

From chef Steve Drake’s plans for his hotly anticipated Dorking restaurant to the National Trust’s restoration efforts at Clandon Park, there’s an air of excitement in the spring air around Surrey this month. We also catch-up with some of our county’s famous mums, inspiring businesswomen and key tourism figures

Read more

10 of the most romantic places in Surrey

Tue, 09:10 Words: Matthew Williams
Most romantic places in Surrey

Pack a bottle of Champagne, wrap up warm and escape outdoors to one of these romantic Surrey escapes this month...

Read more

5 Surrey museum curators share items that tell very different love stories

Mon, 20:32
Surrey curators share museum items with very different love stories

Hearts, flowers and chocolates are a typical choice for Valentine’s Day but historically people have shown their affections in very different ways. Here, Claire Saul asks five Surrey curators to delve into their collections

Read more

Top 5 Guildford International Music Festival 2017 events

Mon, 17:02
The NYJO head from Ronnie Scott's to G Live (Photo: Carl Hyde)

From Baroque treasures to contemporary experimental music, the bi-annual Guildford International Music Festival brings top class concerts to town this month. Here’s five events to listen out for...

Read more

Surrey’s artists’ village celebrates 200 years since the birth of GF Watts

Mon, 13:04 Words: Tinx Newton
Watts Gallery - Artists' Village has become one of Surrey's leading tourist attractions

This month, Watts Gallery - Artists’ Village launches a celebratory programme of events to mark the bicentenary of the birth of GF Watts

Read more

Best pubs in Surrey 2017 - winter pub lunches

Monday, February 6, 2017
A selection of the best winter pubs in Surrey

From ancient hostelries with roaring inglenook fireplaces to craft- beer bars and whisky havens with a twist, Surrey is blessed with some truly tantalising pubs for a cosy winter lunch or leisurely couple of drinks. Matthew Williams picks out 30 of the best

Read more

10 reasons the Surrey Hills are probably one of the prettiest places in England

Monday, February 6, 2017 By Rebecca Savory
Early Morning - Newlands Corner by Justin Cliffe

People travel from far and wide to walk the Surrey Hills. We pick 10 reasons it might just be one of the prettiest places in England

Read more

Surrey Life magazine February 2017 – out now to buy in shops and online

Monday, February 6, 2017
Surrey Life magazine February 2017

Joanna Lumley on West Horsley’s new opera house; Guildford Shakespeare Company get political; our Landscape Painter of the Year finalists are revealed; and much, much more…

Read more

Surrey Life Readers’ Photography Exhibition 2017 – Beautiful Surrey

Friday, January 20, 2017 Compiled by MATTHEW WILLIAMS
January to June (details)

The standard of entries for this year’s Surrey Life readers’ photography competition was once again spectacular, and our judging team was hard-pressed to choose the 12 final images for our 2017 calendar. With our exhibition now on the horizon at Denbies, here each photographer explains how their image came about...

Read more

Things to do in Surrey 2017 - more than 70 dates for your diary

Friday, January 13, 2017 Compiled by Matthew Williams
2017 dates for your diary in Surrey

From literary celebrations and artistic anniversaries to expanding attractions and all your usual calendar favourites, there’s certainly no reason to be bored or stuck indoors this year in Surrey

Read more

Bruges: an historic gem that’s perfect for lovers of Belgian beer

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 Words and photos by Matthew Williams
The boat trips are a great way to explore Bruges

Ever contemplated packing your bags for a new livelihood in your favourite European city? Well, it’s a dream that’s become a reality for one Surbiton couple who have launched a new dog-friendly B&B in the heart of Bruges

Read more

10 top winter walks in Surrey from iFootpath.com

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 Compiled by Matthew Williams Photos: ifootpath.com
Surrey winter walks

If there’s ever a time of year when a brisk, bracing walk is needed, then the lead-up to the festive season and its ensuing mayhem is surely it. Here, the founders of ifootpath, a specialist walking app that’s seen much of its success in Surrey, picks out their 10 most popular winter walks

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Out & About Free Downloads

Subscribe or buy a mag today

Surrey Life Subscriptions
subscription ad
Surrey Life Application Link

Local Business Directory

Surrey's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search