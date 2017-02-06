Surrey Life magazine March 2017 – out now to buy in shops and online

From chef Steve Drake’s plans for his hotly anticipated Dorking restaurant to the National Trust’s restoration efforts at Clandon Park, there’s an air of excitement in the spring air around Surrey this month. We also catch-up with some of our county’s famous mums, inspiring businesswomen and key tourism figures

On the cover:

This vibrant shot of a rainbow plunging into a sea of daffodils was taken in the fields of Dorking – it could lift any winter gloom. Spring is here and we’ve picked three of the very best garden destinations to make the most of it in March’s Surrey Life magazine. To see more of John Miller’s fantastic photos around our county, visit johnmillerphotography.com.

Highlights in March’s Surrey Life magazine include:

• Steve Drake: the Surrey food and drink champion on his new Dorking restaurant

• Behind the scenes with the monumental restoration efforts at Clandon Park

• Famous Surrey mums look forward to Mother’s Day

• Leading Ladies: inspiring women share their success stories

• 10 of the best local tourist hot spots from those in the know

• Getting ready for the Surrey Half Marathon

• Best-selling author Adele Parks on her life around Guildford

• Culture Vulture: how radio DJ Christian O’Connell gets his fix

• The Leith Hill Musical Festival returns

• A spring clean with Ewbank’s auctioneers

• Historic artworks from our county’s borough collections

• Reasons to love the gems of Godalming

• The importance of volunteers in Cobham

• Rural Ramblings: the Village Green Preservation Society

• A ramble around the Greensand Way and its Inspiring Views project

• The Surrey Life Food & Drink Awards are back for 2017 and it’s time to get voting!

• A magical mystery tour in a Chobham restaurant

• Surrey Creations: down the automated dairy at Pierrepont Farm

Monthly columnists, including BBC Surrey’s James Cannon, Surrey Hills Society, CPRE Surrey, Countryfile’s Adam Henson, Surrey Wildlife Trust, Wildlife Aid, The Life Coach…

• And all the best local Style, Arts & Culture, Homes, Property & Gardens, Food & Drink and more…