Surrey Life magazine February 2017 – out now to buy in shops and online

Surrey Life magazine February 2017 Archant

Joanna Lumley on West Horsley’s new opera house; Guildford Shakespeare Company get political; our Landscape Painter of the Year finalists are revealed; and much, much more…

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Surrey Life magazine is available to buy in shops in and around Surrey, or alternatively:

BUY online at www.buyamag.co.uk/Surrey

SUBSCRIBE online at www.subscriptionsave.co.uk/Surrey

***

On the cover:

A wander around the serene Little Frensham Pond can feel like a journey into another world – a little of its timeless magic is captured here by photographer John Miller. In this edition, you’ll find the beauty spot included among some of Surrey’s most romantic places. To see more of John’s fantastic photos around the county, visit his website at johnmillerphotography.com.

***

Highlights in February’s Surrey Life magazine include:

• Joanna Lumley: why West Horsley is absolutely fabulous, darling!

• Why Guildford Shakespeare Company are set to get political

• Watts 200: celebrating the bicentenary of the great artist’s birth

• 10 of the best romantic beauty spots

• Landscape Painter of the Year: meet our finalists

• Beautiful Surrey: readers’ stunning photography of our county

• Culture Vulture with author Stephanie Merritt aka SJ Parris

• Top 5 Guildford International Music Festival events

• A visit to the blooming village of Ripley

• A ramble around the village of Cranleigh

• Love actually: museum curators share their much-loved treasures

• Surrey Creations: there’s magic among the vines at Puttenham

• My Surrey Weekend: living with the animals at the British Wildlife Centre

• Notes from a Small Village: bringing people together in Stoneleigh

• Saving our hedgerows with the Surrey Hills Society

• Restaurant review: heading out to a country pub with rooms near Godalming

• Travel: why Cape Town is a must visit for foodies and nature lovers alike

• Top 10 team building tips from a former Red Arrows pilot

• Monthly columnists, including BBC Surrey’s James Cannon, Surrey Hills Society, CPRE Surrey, Countryfile’s Adam Henson, Surrey Wildlife Trust, Wildlife Aid, The Life Coach…

• And all the best local Style, Arts & Culture, Homes, Property & Gardens, Food & Drink and more…