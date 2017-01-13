Surrey Life magazine February 2017 – out now to buy in shops and online

6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Surrey Life today click here

21:28 18 January 2017

Joanna Lumley on West Horsley’s new opera house; Guildford Shakespeare Company get political; our Landscape Painter of the Year finalists are revealed; and much, much more…

On the cover:

A wander around the serene Little Frensham Pond can feel like a journey into another world – a little of its timeless magic is captured here by photographer John Miller. In this edition, you’ll find the beauty spot included among some of Surrey’s most romantic places. To see more of John’s fantastic photos around the county, visit his website at johnmillerphotography.com.

Highlights in February’s Surrey Life magazine include:

• Joanna Lumley: why West Horsley is absolutely fabulous, darling!

• Why Guildford Shakespeare Company are set to get political

• Watts 200: celebrating the bicentenary of the great artist’s birth

• 10 of the best romantic beauty spots

• Landscape Painter of the Year: meet our finalists

• Beautiful Surrey: readers’ stunning photography of our county

• Culture Vulture with author Stephanie Merritt aka SJ Parris

• Top 5 Guildford International Music Festival events

• A visit to the blooming village of Ripley

• A ramble around the village of Cranleigh

• Love actually: museum curators share their much-loved treasures

• Surrey Creations: there’s magic among the vines at Puttenham

• My Surrey Weekend: living with the animals at the British Wildlife Centre

• Notes from a Small Village: bringing people together in Stoneleigh

• Saving our hedgerows with the Surrey Hills Society

• Restaurant review: heading out to a country pub with rooms near Godalming

• Travel: why Cape Town is a must visit for foodies and nature lovers alike

• Top 10 team building tips from a former Red Arrows pilot

• Monthly columnists, including BBC Surrey’s James Cannon, Surrey Hills Society, CPRE Surrey, Countryfile’s Adam Henson, Surrey Wildlife Trust, Wildlife Aid, The Life Coach…

• And all the best local Style, Arts & Culture, Homes, Property & Gardens, Food & Drink and more…

Joanna Lumley on West Horsley’s new opera house; Guildford Shakespeare Company get political; our Landscape Painter of the Year finalists are revealed; and much, much more…

Best pubs in Surrey 2017 - winter pub lunches

Wed, 08:43
A selection of the best winter pubs in Surrey

From ancient hostelries with roaring inglenook fireplaces to craft- beer bars and whisky havens with a twist, Surrey is blessed with some truly tantalising pubs for a cosy winter lunch or leisurely couple of drinks. Matthew Williams picks out 30 of the best

50 tickets for The France Show for only £2.50*!

Tue, 16:51
The France Show 2017

The UK’s biggest celebration of France opens its doors next week!

10 reasons the Surrey Hills are probably one of the prettiest places in England

Mon, 09:24 By Rebecca Savory
Early Morning - Newlands Corner by Justin Cliffe

People travel from far and wide to walk the Surrey Hills. We pick 10 reasons it might just be one of the prettiest places in England

Things to do in Surrey 2017 - more than 70 dates for your diary

Friday, January 13, 2017 Compiled by Matthew Williams
2017 dates for your diary in Surrey

From literary celebrations and artistic anniversaries to expanding attractions and all your usual calendar favourites, there’s certainly no reason to be bored or stuck indoors this year in Surrey

Surrey Life Readers’ Photography Exhibition 2017 – Beautiful Surrey

Thursday, January 12, 2017 Compiled by MATTHEW WILLIAMS
January to June (details)

The standard of entries for this year’s Surrey Life readers’ photography competition was once again spectacular, and our judging team was hard-pressed to choose the 12 final images for our 2017 calendar. With our exhibition now on the horizon at Denbies, here each photographer explains how their image came about...

Bruges: an historic gem that’s perfect for lovers of Belgian beer

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 Words and photos by Matthew Williams
The boat trips are a great way to explore Bruges

Ever contemplated packing your bags for a new livelihood in your favourite European city? Well, it’s a dream that’s become a reality for one Surbiton couple who have launched a new dog-friendly B&B in the heart of Bruges

10 top winter walks in Surrey from iFootpath.com

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 Compiled by Matthew Williams Photos: ifootpath.com
Surrey winter walks

If there’s ever a time of year when a brisk, bracing walk is needed, then the lead-up to the festive season and its ensuing mayhem is surely it. Here, the founders of ifootpath, a specialist walking app that’s seen much of its success in Surrey, picks out their 10 most popular winter walks

Behind closed doors at the National Trust’s Polesden Lacey

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 All photos: © National Trust Images
The Edwardian mansion house has a special appeal in the winter

Always a special time of year at the National Trust property Polesden Lacey, near Dorking, the house looks magical when decked out in all its festive finery. This year, however, there’s even more reason to visit as a new behind-the scenes tour offers the chance to see parts of the house never before open to the public. Surrey Life editor Caroline Harrap gets a sneak preview

How to make the most of Christmas 2017 in Guildford

Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Guildford High Street is a magical place to do your Christmas shopping

With the countdown to Christmas now in full swing, here we team up with Experience Guildford, the group tasked with promoting the area’s independent businesses, to get the inside track on how to enjoy the town to the full over the festive season

Inspiring views artworks celebrate Surrey Hills’ beauty spots

Thursday, December 15, 2016 Photos: John Miller
Perspectives offers shelter to walkers and cyclists in the Surrey Hills

Capturing the spirit of five outstanding views across the Surrey Hills, each in the form of a seated sculpture, was the challenge set to five leading artists by Surrey Hills Arts. With the results of the Inspiring Views project now in place, here we pay a visit to each site to find out what’s in store

Showstopping ‘wild’ hogs hot hoof it into Haslemere

Thursday, December 15, 2016 Photos: Vaidas Gerikas
A selection of the vibrant Haslemere Hogs heading to south west Surrey

Hot on the hooves of CowParade Surrey, the Haslemere Hogs are now taking over the town.

10 of the best things to see on the Pilgrims’ Way

Thursday, December 8, 2016 Photos: Doug Kennedy
The Holmesdale Valley as viewed from Wotton

Following the scarp of the North Downs, the ancient Pilgrims’ Way runs from Winchester in Hampshire, right the way through Surrey, ending up at Canterbury in Kent. With the route full of scenic and historic interest, here Doug Kennedy, the author of a new book on the North Downs, picks out a few of the local highlights

23 reasons Surrey is one of the best places at Christmas

Tuesday, December 6, 2016 Jeremy Gunnell
Godalming in winter � beaucroft, Thinkstock

Surrey is a county full of festive delights. Think cosy pubs, frosty views and long winter walks. We pick 23 wonderful reasons to spend Christmas in Surrey.

