Showstopping ‘wild’ hogs hot hoof it into Haslemere

A selection of the vibrant Haslemere Hogs heading to south west Surrey Archant

Hot on the hooves of CowParade Surrey, the Haslemere Hogs are now taking over the town.

No, not some raucous new biker gang terrorising south west Surrey, but instead a creative fund-raising initiative inspired by former town councillor Brian Howard.

Sixty life-size swine will be available to sponsor, and these will then go on display around the town in April during the, you guessed it, Hog Parade, before being auctioned off in aid of the mayor of Haslemere’s charities.

Slightly surreally, Surrey Wildlife Trust has recently reported that sightings of real-life wild boar in the countryside surrounding nearby Godalming could be true.

Perhaps they got the invite…

• For more about Haslemere Hogs, visit haslemerehogs.co.uk