How to make the most of Christmas 2017 in Guildford

Guildford High Street is a magical place to do your Christmas shopping NA

With the countdown to Christmas now in full swing, here we team up with Experience Guildford, the group tasked with promoting the area’s independent businesses, to get the inside track on how to enjoy the town to the full over the festive season

Originally published in Surrey Life magazine December 2017

One of the most popular shopping destinations in the south-east, the historic town of Guildford is well-known for its eclectic mix of independent and High Street stores, making it the ideal place if you’re looking to find that something special this Christmas. Indeed, there are treasures to be found around every corner, from the cobbled High Street to the ultra-modern shopping centres, from the pretty side streets and arcades to the festive markets.

‘Appy Christmas

What is more, to help you find your way around the town easily, there is now the Official Guildford App, a new one-stop-shop featuring everything you need to make the most of your visit, including a full directory of all the shops. Offering the latest information on the best places to park, including real-time data of where your nearest vacant parking space is, the app is your perfect on-the-go accessory for a stress-free day Christmas shopping in the town.

In addition, you can also discover lots more reasons to shop in Guildford with the Experience Guildford Little Book of Big Offers, packed full of offers, discounts and promotions from around a hundred of the town’s leading retail, leisure and lifestyle businesses. Available from Guildford Tourist Information Centre or the Official Guildford App, it’s our top tip for this Christmas!

For full details of these things and more, see online at experienceguildford.com or download the new Official Guildford App for free from the Apple® APP Store or the Android™ Market.

Lighting the way

The fun doesn’t stop when the shops close, either. There’s heaps of festive entertainment and good cheer to be had throughout the town to help you get in the festive spirit and enjoy a cracking Christmas with family and friends.

From panto to Christmas parties, classical ballet to contemporary music, you can find every genre of entertainment to help you celebrate in style. Plus, with the glittering new Christmas lights across the town, Guildford comes to life again when the sun goes down and the shoppers go home.

With that in mind, here we’ve compiled a few tips from some of the town’s most popular evening venues, including their favourite festive features around Guildford and recommendations for the best entertainment taking place in December. Merry Christmas!

We asked our interviewees…

1 What are you most looking forward to about Christmas in Guildford?

2 Why should readers pay a visit to your venue in the lead-up?

3 Finally, what’s your top tip for those visiting the town this festive season?

Lydia Stockbridge

Venue manager

The Boileroom

1 We’ll be looking forward to all the Christmas craft markets and festive treats as part of Guildford Farmers’ Market.

2 We have a very special show with the explosive London six¬piece, Molotov Jukebox, on Saturday December 3. Natalia Tena (of Harry Potter and Game of Thrones fame) fronts the band with her sultry lead vocals and her accordion backed up by gypsy violin, powerful Latin trumpet, and a pounding rhythm section that gets the crowd moving at every show! Their unique tropical-gypsy-dance sound has had hundreds of audiences across Europe and South America dancing, sweating, jumping and calling out for more. This sound has been nicknamed ‘Gyp-step’ by their army of loyal fans and is guaranteed to make anybody dance!

3 Head to Shamley Green to pick up a Christmas tree from the Santa Fir Christmas Tree Farm and see the reindeer!

• The Boileroom, 13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS. Tel: 01483 440022. Web: theboileroom.net

Liz Woodall

Marketing and general manager

The Electric Theatre

1 This will be my first Christmas here in Guildford so I’m excited about everything. The High Street, in particular, is so beautiful – I can’t wait to see it all decorated for the festive season with the new Christmas lights.

2 We’ve got a lovely mixture of events with our Youth Theatre production of Elf the Musical, Jr. (Thursday December 15 to Saturday December 17); an unusual choice of films, all set at Christmas (Monday December 19 and Tuesday December 20); something for the little ones, aged two to seven, Santa Saves Christmas (Wednesday December 21 to Friday December 23), and then, to bring the season to a traditional close, Maypoles and Mistletoe (Friday December 23).

3 As I’m new here, I don’t really have any insider tips, but I do know that if wine isn’t your tipple, The Electric Theatre bar will be selling delicious mulled plum¬cider at performances and all day on Saturdays! Come along and give it a try!

• The Electric Theatre, Onslow Street, Guildford GU1 4SZ. Tel: 01483 444789. Web: electrictheatre.co.uk

James Barber

Director

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre

1 The switching-on of the Christmas lights has very much become a local ritual and a sign that the Christmas festivities are starting. Some of our panto cast go along and support the Mayor and Eagle Radio’s Peter Gordon on the Guildhall balcony and it’s always a fun evening.

2 Christmas is very much a family event at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre. From the Christmas menu in the restaurant to the pantomime Aladdin on the Main Stage and The Snow Queen in the Mill Studio, the staff here always take great pride in putting on the very best show that they can for our visitors.

3 If you find the run-up to Christmas too chaotic and fraught with queues and hustle and bustle, why not go up to Guildford Cathedral for the Eucharist of Christmas Night service on Christmas Eve. It’s a very special, calm way to go into Christmas.

• Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Millbrook GU1 3UX. Tel: 01483 440000. Web: yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

Nick Wyschna

Artistic director

Guildford Fringe Theatre Company

1 Christmas is my favourite time of the year as it means it’s time for our adult panto! This year we are producing Robin’s Wood and many nights have already sold out so we are certainly in for a busy and fun month. I love seeing people come into the venue not knowing what to expect and coming out with tears rolling down their faces… because of laughing so much, not because it was so bad!

2 People really should come and visit us at The Back Room of The Star Inn because there is nothing better to get you in the mood for Christmas than laughter! We are the producers of Guildford’s only professional adult panto so there is nowhere better you should be for a naughty night out! The setting is lovely, in one of Guildford’s oldest pubs, and the staff are well and truly in the Christmas spirit!

3 Hmm, my insider tip would be to get wrapped up, get yourself into town one Thursday evening and enjoy some late-night shopping. Make sure it’s getting dark when you come in so you can have a walk up the High Street and enjoy the new Christmas lights! Another insider tip is to get along to Coffee Culture in Angel Gate (winner of this year’s customer service award) and try one of their Christmas flavoured lattes. Yummy!

• Guildford Fringe Theatre Company, The Back Room of The Star Inn, Quarry Street, Guildford GU1 3TY. Tel: 0333 666 3366 (box office). Web: GuildfordFringe.com

Sally Anne Lowe

Marketing and sales manager

G Live

1 The Christmas lights switch-on is always a fun evening, especially as the amount of entertainment seems to increase each year. It really does mark the time I start to get in the Christmas spirit – and panic about the shopping! Also, I’m very excited to see what will be on offer at the new Guildford pop-up village between Commercial Road and Woodbridge Road.

2 We have some lovely festive shows for Christmas, offering something different for people who prefer a change from the traditional pantomime. Our intimate Santa Claus show in the Bellerby Studio, for ages two-plus, has become a great favourite with families. This year, it’s Santa Claus and the Christmas Adventure from Thursday December 8 to Saturday December 24. Also, the Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet company presents The Nutcracker and Swan Lake from Monday December 26 to Wednesday December 28. The wonderful Russian dancers perform to a live orchestra, providing the perfect post-Christmas antidote to all that TV and turkey!

3 The G Live café is a great place to take a break from Christmas shopping away from the hustle and bustle. There will be delicious hot drinks, including white hot chocolate, and the best mince pies!

• G Live, London Road, Guildford GU1 2AA. Tel: 01493 369350. Web: GLive.co.uk

Get in touch!

