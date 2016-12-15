Go inside Clandon Park for the first time since its devastating 2015 fire

Visitors are being welcomed back into Clandon Park house, near Guildford, for the first time since the devastating fire of 2015 that tore through the building.

Whilst the exterior of the National Trust property will remain shrouded in scaffolding for several years, the doors to a walkway into the Saloon, one of the most important staterooms, are once again being opened for public open days – and, from there, you’ll be able to see into the room most synonymous with Clandon Park: the famous Marble Hall.

“We’re so pleased to be able to welcome visitors to experience the amazing survival of the house for the first time,” says project curator, Sophie Chessum. “We really appreciate all the support the public has given us and we’re looking forward to welcoming them back to see our progress and future plans.”

Open for now on various dates until Sunday October 30, pre-booking is required and visitors have to attend a short safety briefing before entering the building, during which everyone is provided with a hard hat.

In addition, the gardens will be open, too, where information panels will share the story of the ongoing renovation project.

• Tickets are priced at £5 for adults and £2.50 for children. For more information, see online at nationaltrust.org.uk/clandon-park

Earlier this year Surrey Life went behind the scenes at Clandon Park to discover the restoration plans

