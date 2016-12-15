First CowParade Surrey auction raises nearly £80,000 for charity at Sandown Park Racecourse

CowParade Surrey cows at Sandown Park Racecourse Archant

With the CowParade Surrey journey beginning at Sandown Park Racecourse this time last year, the Esher venue proved fitting for the first of the imagination capturing art campaign’s two charity auctions.

Cherrry Moo raised an impressive £20,000 Cherrry Moo raised an impressive £20,000

More than 40 bovine beauties went under the hammer on a glamorous evening, with the undoubted star of the show proving to be Cherry Moo, which raised a whopping £20,000 in part towards East Clandon-based charity Cherry Trees.

“I know these cows better than I know the herd on my farm, so I’ll be sad to see them go,” says Tim Metson, head of CowParade Surrey. “My real cows need to come in for winter, however, so I need the room in the barn now.

“It was an atmospheric evening but my personal highlights were the Mayor of Guildford’s cow, Immoovate Guildford, reaching £8,000 and, of course, Cherry Moo whose proceeds will benefit a very deserving charity.”

“I look forward to seeing all the cows settle into their new homes.”

Guests were greeted by the sight of the cows grazing around the magically lit parade ring, before enjoying a three-course dinner in the Equus suite and the auction led by Ewbank’s Auctions, which raised a whopping £79,000.

The magnificent Hampton Court Palace is set to host the second CowParade Surrey auction, with a further 19 cows to be sold.

Among the auction lots this time round will be a recreation of the Cycling Moo Kay cow, which was stolen from the top of Box Hill during the summer.

Artist Charles Rowbotham, who spent more than 80 hours painting five cyclists riding through the Surrey Hills on the original, is said to be working on a similar design to the one that proved so popular first time round.

Proceeds from both auctions will benefit the Surrey Hills Trust Fund and 52 other charities.

• For more information, visit www.cowparadesurreyhills.com