Final CowParade Surrey charity auction moooves into Hampton Court Palace

Clockwise from top left: Sir Peter Blake and Daisy; Minna George’s Minna Moo; Pure Evil’s The Star Cow; the city and country sides of Alexander Cresswell’s Frontier; and Stuart Semple’s True Colours Archant

A spectacular herd of colourful cows is set to hothoof its way to Hampton Court Palace for the final gala auction of CowParade Surrey.

Having already raised nearly £80,000 towards the Surrey Hills Trust Fund and other charitable causes at the first auction, held at Sandown Park racecourse last month, the 20 remaining cows are said to be the ‘cream of the crop’.

The auction lots for the ticketed black-tie evening on Thursday November 17 can be viewed online at ewbankauctions.co.uk and feature works by in-demand artists Stuart Semple, Alexander Creswell, Minna George and the ‘godfather of British pop art’ himself, Sir Peter Blake.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to own a unique piece of art,” says CowParade Surrey leader, Tim Metson.

“We were very fortunate to have such acclaimed artists take part in CowParade Surrey and we are expecting lots of interest in these pieces.”

For those who missed this year’s Surrey Life magazine coverage, CowParade is the world’s largest public art event and this summer saw over 60 full-size, fibreglass cows uniquely decorated by artists and placed around our county.

Among their number was Daisy, the bold creation of Sir Peter Blake, who is perhaps best known for his work on the Beatles’ iconic Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album.

She will raise funds for the Watts Gallery Trust, which cares for Surrey’s extraordinary artists’ village in Compton.

Contemporary British artist Stuart Semple, meanwhile, created a cow named True Colours in aid of mental health charity Mind.

Over the years, Stuart has developed his own signature palette of colours, which he used to great effect on his eye-catching cow.

Among the other striking creations is the Union Flag draped supercow, Minna Moo.

Fresh from the mind of Minna George, who was artist-in-residence at the Darren Baker Gallery, London, when she was approached by Vines Group (Mini and BMW), the cow has been a vibrant addition to the Surrey herd.

Her sale will benefit Dreamflight, who take children with a serious illness or disability to Florida for adventure filled holidays.

Summing up modern Surrey living, Frontier by Alexander Creswell features an idyllic Newlands Corner landscape on one side contrasted with London’s striking skyline on the other.

Sponsored by The Duke of Northumberland’s Albury Estate to raise money for Shooting Star Chase, this Surrey-based artist’s work is held in collections around the world - at least 40 of his paintings are in the Royal Collection and he was commissioned to paint the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

These four prime examples and the remaining members of the herd, including the likes of Pure Evil’s The Star Cow, will be auctioned by a team from Send-based auction house, Ewbank’s, who are also able to take on-line bids during the Hampton Court Palace event at ewbankauctions.co.uk.

There will be a pleasant surprise on the evening too, with a recreation of the Cycling Moo Kay cow that was sadly stolen from the top of Box Hill this summer unveiled.

Artist Charles Rowbotham, who spent more than 80 hours painting five cyclists riding through the Surrey Hills on the original, has been working around the clock to create a new take on the design that proved so popular first time round.

***

Those remaining CowParade Surrey lots in full:

Alfie Alfie

Estimate: £5,000 - £8,000

Blue Cow Bone China

Estimate: £8,000 - £12,000

Camelia

Estimate: £4,000 - £8,000

Clarabelle

Estimate: £5,000 - £10,000

Claremoo

Estimate: £5,000 - £10,000

Cow-Patina

Estimate: £8,000 - £12,000

Cowntess Alice

Estimate: £5,000 - £10,000

Cycling Moo Kay (version 2)

Estimate: £5,000 - £10,000

Daisy

Estimate: £15,000 - £25,000

Dixie

Estimate: £5,000 - £10,000

Frontier Cow

Estimate: £10,000 - £25,000

Heathland

Estimate: £5,000 - £8,000

Mahana Mooo

Estimate: £6,000 - £10,000

Minna Moo

Estimate: £5,000 - £15,000

Mirror Moo

Estimate: £5,000 - £15,000

Moo Holland

Estimate: £4,000 - £8,000

Sunny Meadow

Estimate: £5,000 - £10,000

The Star Cow

Estimate: £8,000 - £12,000

True Colours

Estimate: £8,000 - £15,000

Watermoo

Estimate: £5,000 - £10,000