Charity Christmas shopping experience in Byfleet

Archant

On Thursday 24 November, Raycross Interiors will be hosting a Charity Christmas Shopping Experience at their impressive showrooms in Byfleet Village. The event will run from 5–9pm.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Local businesses have been invited to attend the festive evening and sell their unique gifts. Twenty Six Degrees (Luxury Cashmere Scarves, Jewellery and Handbags), Temple Spa (Stunning Beauty Products), On the Lash (Beauty treatments and Tanning products), Lily Gee (Scented Candles), The Crafty Duo (Novelty Gifts) and Petit Pops (Miniature Cake Pops). The Surrey Wine Cellar will be offering Wine and Gin Tasting as well as gift hampers to purchase.

The White Lodge Centre will be selling Christmas Cards. The White Lodge Centre is the chosen charity of Raycross Interiors which supports disabled children and adults, as well as their families.

Guests can browse the Christmas offerings at leisure while sipping a glass of bubbles and Truffles Caterers will serve their delicious canapes.

Clare Cross said: “I am really excited to be hosting this special event and working in partnership with many of our local businesses. We look forward to welcoming our clients and guests, and enjoying a really special Christmas evening.”

The event is expected to attract many people, so register your attendance by submitting an on-line form at www.raycross.co.uk/xmasevent, which will also guarantee entry into a free prize draw.

Raycross Interiors is a family-run business located in Byfleet Village, Surrey. It specialises in high quality Kitchens, Bathrooms, Bedrooms, Living Spaces and Home Offices. The company prides itself on offering a bespoke design service and outstanding customer care from conception through to completion - to new and returning clients alike.

Raycross Interiors, 19-21 High Road, Byfleet Village, Surrey KT14 7QH; 01932-346336; clare@raycross.co.uk; www.raycross.co.uk