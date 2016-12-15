Best bonfire and fireworks displays in Surrey 2016

· Godalming Fireworks Extravaganza: ‘Music of the Movies’, Friday November 4 (torchlit procession from Church Street, 7.15pm; fireworks at The Burys Field, 8pm). Tickets (on the night): Adults, £7.50; children (under 16 and accompanied by an adult), £4.50. More at godalming-tc.gov.uk/fireworks

· Brockham Bonfire, Village Green, Saturday November 5 (torchlit procession from 6.15pm; fireworks at 8.15pm). Donations welcome. More at brockhambonfire.com

· Chiddingfold Bonfire, The Green, Saturday November 5 (torchlit procession from St Mary’s School, 7pm; fireworks on The Green at 8pm). Donations welcome. More at chiddingfoldbonfire.org.uk

· Cranleigh Lions Bonfire and Fireworks, The Common, Saturday November 5 (all-day events with fireworks at 8pm). Donations welcome. More at cranleighlions.org

· Farnham Firework Fiesta, Farnham Park, Saturday November 5 (torchlit procession from Farnham central car park, 6.15pm; fireworks at Farnham Park from 7.45pm). Tickets: Adults, £6; children (five to 15), £4. More at farnhamroundtable.org.uk

· Haslemere Museum Firework & Bonfire Evening, Saturday November 5 (fireworks at 7.30pm). Tickets: £5 each to be booked in advance through the museum office. More at haslemeremuseum.co.uk

· Guildford Firework Fiesta, Stoke Park, Saturday November 5 (torchlit procession from High Street at 6.30pm; fireworks in Stoke Park from 8pm). Donations welcome. More at guildfordlions.com

· Holmbury St Mary Bonfire, Felday Glade, Saturday November 5 (from 6.30pm). Tickets (on the night): Adults, £7; under-10s, free. More at holmburystmary.org.uk

· Lingfield Park Resort Fireworks, Saturday November 5 (gates from 5pm; fireworks at 7.30pm). Tickets (on the day): Adults, £7; children, £4. More at lingfieldpark.co.uk

· Woking Fireworks Extravaganza, Woking Park, Saturday November 5 (gates and funfair from 6pm; fireworks from 8pm). Tickets: Adults, £6; children (five to 16), £4. More at rotarywoking.co.uk