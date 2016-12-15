CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Surrey Life today click here

Behind closed doors at the National Trust’s Polesden Lacey

13:26 21 December 2016

All photos: © National Trust Images

The Edwardian mansion house has a special appeal in the winter

The Edwardian mansion house has a special appeal in the winter

NA

Always a special time of year at the National Trust property Polesden Lacey, near Dorking, the house looks magical when decked out in all its festive finery. This year, however, there’s even more reason to visit as a new behind-the scenes tour offers the chance to see parts of the house never before open to the public. Surrey Life editor Caroline Harrap gets a sneak preview

Comment
The Christmas tree in the main hall of Polesden Lacey is always quite a spectacle (Photo John Millar)The Christmas tree in the main hall of Polesden Lacey is always quite a spectacle (Photo John Millar)

Originally published in Surrey Life magazine December 2016

***

Tucked away in a former servant’s bedroom, in the eaves of the roof at Polesden Lacey, the National Trust’s Lauren Milsom is telling me to press on the corner of a bookcase. I look at her rather doubtfully, but with a wave of her hand she urges me on, so I do as I am told. As I push gently on the wooden frame, to my surprise, the bookcase swings silently and smoothly open, revealing a dark, cavernous space behind.

It’s an episode straight out of an adventure story, and exactly the sort of experience one might hope for when spending a winter’s afternoon exploring an old country house in the manner of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe – discovering hidden nooks and crannies, finding forgotten corners and stumbling upon secret passageways. It’s no wonder then that the new Unseen Spaces tour at Polesden Lacey has proved such a hit because that’s exactly what this tour provides – a chance to go beyond the well-worn route through the grand public rooms of this Edwardian property, stunning though they may be, to discover the hidden parts of the house not normally open to the public.

“The tours have been so popular that we’ve already had to increase the number we put on,” says Lauren. “I think people are just fascinated to see behind the scenes here, especially into the private spaces of the house, which they’ve never been able to explore before. So they get to see places such as the male servants’ attic quarters, where we are now, the guest suites on the first floor, currently used for storage of the collection, and King Edward VII’s bedroom, where he stayed during the very first house party at Polesden in 1909, and which is now used as a meeting room.

“It’s a fascinating opportunity to find out about how and why the house has changed over the years and how we plan to return several of the rooms to their authentic state and rediscover their untold stories.” 

Hidden history

For the benefit of those who are new to Polesden Lacey, there has been a house on the site here since the Middle Ages. Rebuilt by English master builder Thomas Cubitt in 1821-3 in the style of a regency villa, the property was remodelled again in the early 1900s by the architect Sir Ambrose Macdonald Poynter, creating the Edwardian mansion house that we see today. Then came a key moment in the Polesden story…

In 1906, the super-rich socialite Mrs Margaret Greville and her husband, the Honourable Ronald Greville, moved in –  and, under the stewardship of the renowned society hostess, the property would go on to become one of the leading party-houses of its day. It was a place where the great, the good and frequently royalty would gather to enjoy weekend get-togethers that would start on a Saturday and continue right through until Monday. Even King George VI and Queen Elizabeth were regular visitors, famously taking their honeymoon at Polesden as the Duke and Duchess of York.

The perfect country retreat, the house was the very height of Edwardian sophistication, kitted out with everything from the most lavish of staterooms to marble bathrooms designed by the architects of The Ritz to every mod-con imaginable, all of which visitors can still see here today.

“I think that’s one of my favourite things about the Unseen Spaces tours,” continues Lauren. “While it’s always lovely to see the rooms that the property is famed for, such as the gold saloon that was famously designed as a room ‘fit to entertain Maharajahs’, the servants’ quarters are just so different. These rooms are smaller and private.

“I like to think about the servants walking back up there after spending a whole day seeing to every whim of Mrs Greville and her many guests. I imagine them sharing gossip, reading before bed, and writing letters home to mum.”

Grand designs

While the tours have certainly proved a big draw for visitors, there is also another important reason behind them. The National Trust has big plans for Polesden Lacey over the next few years, with the aim of restoring an additional 40% of the property. Since inheriting the house from Mrs Greville in 1942, they have already managed to open 29 rooms to the public but, until now, the rest have been used as offices and living and storage space. Needless to say, though, it’s an expensive process renovating them all, so during each tour, guests are invited to make a donation towards the Unlocking Polesden appeal, as it’s been dubbed, and even to vote on which part of the house they would like to see restored next.

“We came up with the idea for the Unseen Spaces tours early last summer when restoration work began on the bedroom belonging to William McEwan, the father of Margaret Greville,” explains Lauren. “This had previously been a flat and then storage space, but is now returned to its original layout and colouring with the authentic features restored. We knew people would be interested to know how and why we were planning to change the fabric and structure of the house, so we wanted to find a clear way of sharing the exciting plans for unlocking more of Polesden. And, of course, we want to grow support because the scope of the project is ambitious and we need to fund-raise in order for the plans to go ahead. The restoration of the king’s suite, for example, will cost over £40,000.”

As Surrey Life went to press, work had just got under way on the aforementioned servants’ attic bedrooms, which are due to open fully in January when a special exhibition will explore the lives of the men and women behind the scenes, who ran the house like clockwork. Then, next year, work is due to start on the king’s suite, including the bedroom and parlour, in time for the summer.

For now, during the month of December, visitors will be able to see all these spaces and more, while also getting a peek into the ongoing restoration work, so they can witness the transformation for themselves. And, of course, that’s not to mention all the festive finery in the public rooms too. As such, the property will be blooming with seasonal flowers, Christmas trees will twinkle gently throughout the house and the scent of nutmeg and cinnamon will float through the air.

Christmases past “One of my favourites stories of the house is a Christmas one actually,” adds Lauren. “Mrs Greville was a good boss to work for and she liked to hold a servants’ ball every Christmas in the main hall. One year at the ball, she noticed two young housemaids on the balcony peeping through the bannisters at the dancing below, so she said, ‘Why aren’t you girls dancing?’ and promptly chivvied them downstairs to join the festivities.”

As for us, it’s time to leave the cosy servants’ quarters and head back downstairs, too, though in our case for a wander around the public areas of the house – maybe after just one more peek through that secret bookcase…

***

Need to know

Getting there: Polesden Lacey, Great Bookham, near Dorking, RH5 6BD

Admission: Adults, £17; children, £9.60; family ticket, £44; car parking, £5.

Opening hours: The house will be open fully until Friday December 23, closed on Christmas Eve and Day, and open with a reduced offering from Monday December 26 to Sunday January 2.

Unseen Spaces tour: Tours will take place daily from Thursday December 1 to Friday December 23 at 2.15pm (suggested donation of £2 per person towards the Unlocking Polesden appeal).

Christmas highlights: The house will be dressed for a 1930s Christmas party; an 18ft tree will take pride of place in the hall; there will be carol singing in the courtyard at weekends; the property has one of the largest gift shops in the National Trust; and there will be seasonal food in the restaurant using recipes from Mrs Greville’s dinner book.

Top tip: Travel by public transport and you’ll qualify for a £1 voucher for the restaurant.

Contact details: Tel: 01372 452048. Web: nationaltrust.org.uk/polesden-lacey

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Surrey visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Surrey staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Surrey account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Out & About

Behind closed doors at the National Trust’s Polesden Lacey

Wed, 13:26 All photos: © National Trust Images
The Edwardian mansion house has a special appeal in the winter

Always a special time of year at the National Trust property Polesden Lacey, near Dorking, the house looks magical when decked out in all its festive finery. This year, however, there’s even more reason to visit as a new behind-the scenes tour offers the chance to see parts of the house never before open to the public. Surrey Life editor Caroline Harrap gets a sneak preview

Read more

How to make the most of Christmas 2017 in Guildford

Wed, 13:15
Guildford High Street is a magical place to do your Christmas shopping

With the countdown to Christmas now in full swing, here we team up with Experience Guildford, the group tasked with promoting the area’s independent businesses, to get the inside track on how to enjoy the town to the full over the festive season

Read more

Inspiring views artworks celebrate Surrey Hills’ beauty spots

Thursday, December 15, 2016 Photos: John Miller
Perspectives offers shelter to walkers and cyclists in the Surrey Hills

Capturing the spirit of five outstanding views across the Surrey Hills, each in the form of a seated sculpture, was the challenge set to five leading artists by Surrey Hills Arts. With the results of the Inspiring Views project now in place, here we pay a visit to each site to find out what’s in store

Read more

Showstopping ‘wild’ hogs hot hoof it into Haslemere

Thursday, December 15, 2016 Photos: Vaidas Gerikas
A selection of the vibrant Haslemere Hogs heading to south west Surrey

Hot on the hooves of CowParade Surrey, the Haslemere Hogs are now taking over the town.

Read more

10 of the best things to see on the Pilgrims’ Way

Thursday, December 8, 2016 Photos: Doug Kennedy
The Holmesdale Valley as viewed from Wotton

Following the scarp of the North Downs, the ancient Pilgrims’ Way runs from Winchester in Hampshire, right the way through Surrey, ending up at Canterbury in Kent. With the route full of scenic and historic interest, here Doug Kennedy, the author of a new book on the North Downs, picks out a few of the local highlights

Read more

23 reasons Surrey is one of the best places at Christmas

Tuesday, December 6, 2016 Jeremy Gunnell
Godalming in winter � beaucroft, Thinkstock

Surrey is a county full of festive delights. Think cosy pubs, frosty views and long winter walks. We pick 23 wonderful reasons to spend Christmas in Surrey.

Read more

Surrey Life magazine December 2016 – out now to buy in shops and online

Wednesday, November 23, 2016
December's Surrey Life magazine 2016

The Christmas Issue: everything you need for the perfect festive season in Surrey

Read more

A ramble around Wonersh and Chinthurst Hill - Surrey walks

Monday, November 21, 2016 Words and photos: Chris Howard
Father and young daughter enjoying the walk around Wonersh

Take a wander around the wonderful Wonersh village and discover stunning views and a spectacular folly in the surrounding countryside

Read more

Final CowParade Surrey charity auction moooves into Hampton Court Palace

Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Clockwise from top left: Sir Peter Blake and Daisy; Minna George’s Minna Moo; Pure Evil’s The Star Cow; the city and country sides of Alexander Cresswell’s Frontier; and Stuart Semple’s True Colours

A spectacular herd of colourful cows is set to hothoof its way to Hampton Court Palace for the final gala auction of CowParade Surrey.

Read more

Surrey’s lost canal route to the sea

Tuesday, November 15, 2016
WACT narrowboat Zachariah Keppel cruising along the canal (Photo Wey & Arun Canal Trust)

As celebrations get under way to commemorate the opening of the first fully-navigable section of the newly-restored Wey and Arun Canal, not to mention the 200th anniversary of this historic waterway, Harriet Danhash brings us its story

Read more

A ramble around Gomshall - Surrey walks

Tuesday, November 15, 2016 Words and Photos: Christine Howard
Coloured leaves on the trees around Gomshall as autumn sets in (Photo Christine Howard)

Head to the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty for this easy walk of one-and-a-half hours around the pretty village of Gomshall, taking in some quintessential English countryside along the way

Read more

Ad Feature: What the businesses of Oxted have in store this Christmas

Friday, November 11, 2016

Just the thing to get you feeling festive, Oxted will be holding a spectacular Christmas Festival on Saturday 26 November. Here we meet a few of the businesses around the town – and find out what they have in store for us over the festive season

Read more

10 reasons to visit Leatherhead

Wednesday, November 9, 2016 Words: Pete Gardner Illustrations: Emily Westwell
Leatherhead, Surrey

Surrounded by beautiful countryside, Leatherhead is also home to a surprising number of hidden gems

Read more

10 of the best places to see autumn colour in Surrey

Monday, November 7, 2016
Explore the outdoors this autumn (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto/petrenkod)

It’s that time of year when our beautiful countryside is alight with the colours of autumn. Here, Natasha Healy picks out some of her favourite spots to enjoy the seasonal splendour – as well as some perfect places for a post-walk refresher

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Out & About Free Downloads

Subscribe or buy a mag today


subscription ad
Surrey Life Application Link

Local Business Directory

Surrey's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search