BBC’s Flog It to bring antiques treasure hunt to Watts Gallery – Artists’ Village

One of Surrey’s prime arts destinations, Watts Gallery – Artists’ Village is set to host popular BBC One antique show Flog It’s latest treasure hunt.

Presenter Paul Martin and the team are set to visit the Compton gallery, near Guildford, on Friday October 28.

Members of the public are invited to visit the valuation day with up to three antiques or collectables they might be interested in selling.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing the show back to Surrey; on our previous visits to the county we’ve always received a very warm welcome,” says Paul.

“As part of the programme I will be exploring the Artists’ Village to discover more about the lives of George and Mary Watts.

“To help celebrate their work our experts will be on the lookout for any items with an interesting connection to the gallery, the Watts family or any classic Arts and Crafts gems.”

For those new to the way the show works, once the items have been valued and the item is chosen for inclusion in the show, it is included in an auction a few weeks later – and, hopefully, when the auctioneers hammer falls (on this occasion at Ewbank’s Auctions in Send), its owners make a tidy sum.

Everyone who attends the valuation day will receive a free appraisal of their items – even if their antiques are not chosen for filming or to go forward for auction.

Among the most significant Flog It finds over its sixteen series, include a rare Aboriginal Broad Shield that had been kept hidden away in a viewer’s wardrobe in North Lincolnshire. It went on to sell for £30,000.

Flog It experts also discovered an unusual Royal Doulton Spook figurine in Blackpool, which had been bought at a car boot sale for £2. It went on to sell for £5,000.

The BBC will be making four editions of the show featuring Watts Gallery and they will be transmitted within eighteen months of recording. Paul Martin will be joined at the valuation day by on screen experts Thomas Plant, David Harper and Natasha Raskin.

• BBC’s Flog It will be at Watts Gallery Artists’ Village, Down Lane, Compton, Guildford, Surrey GU3 1DQ between 9.30am and 4pm on Friday October 28, 2016. The items selected for filming at the valuation day will go under the hammer at Ewbank’s Auctions, London Road, Send, Woking, Surrey GU23 7LN on Wednesday November 16, 2016.

