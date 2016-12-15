CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Surrey Life today CLICK HERE

10 reasons to visit Leatherhead

20:55 09 November 2016

Words: Pete Gardner Illustrations: Emily Westwell

Leatherhead, Surrey

Leatherhead, Surrey

Archant

Surrounded by beautiful countryside, Leatherhead is also home to a surprising number of hidden gems

Comment

Originally published in Surrey Life magazine October 2016

***

1 Leatherhead Museum

Hampton Cottage, 64 Church Street, Leatherhead KT22 8DP: 01372 386348 / leatherheadlocalhistory.org.uk

Housed in a delightful 17th century cottage, this lovely little museum is not to be missed. As well as a fascinating permanent exhibition upstairs showing how a room would have looked on VE Day – laid out as it would have been by the owners of the cottage at the time – there are also temporary arrangements too. This month, there is a ‘fab’ display of Leatherhead in the ‘60s – you’ll love this if you are old enough to remember Marc Bolan and Cat Stevens. Apparently, they both played at a local club nearby before they hit the big time. One for the kids this month too – a medieval exhibition with costumes for them to try on.

2 Box Hill

London Road, Mickleham RH5 6BX: 03448 001895 / nationaltrust.org.uk

Part of the stunning stretch of country- side that is the North Downs, Box Hill is one of the jewels in the crown of the National Trust. There’s loads to do here, whether tackling the Nature Play Trail with the family, which starts from the visitor centre, or just enjoying a quiet walk on your own. A good place to start exploring is the Salomons Memorial Viewpoint right on the top of the hill. Offering incredible views south over the Surrey countryside, there is also a handy café and facilities nearby. In addition, there is a folly in the shape of a tower, Box Hill Fort, and various hikes depending on your level of fitness! Just don’t forget your camera!

3 Leatherhead Theatre

7 Church Street, Leatherhead KT22 8DN: 01372 365141 / theleatherheadtheatre.org

A lot more than just a theatre, this is also a venue for exhibitions, performing arts and cinema screenings of major performances from the likes of The National Theatre, Royal Opera House and more. At the other end of the scale, Leatherhead Theatre Book Club meets on the first Thursday of every month.

4 Riverside Walks

Town Bridge, Bridge Street, Leatherhead KT22 8BZ: 01306 885001 / molevalley.gov.uk

If you’ve just come down from Box Hill (see No.2), we haven’t finished with you yet – there are a couple of lovely walks right by the town that show you all the delights of the River Mole and some of the history of Leatherhead. The Meadow Walk, starting at the old Town Bridge, is about an hour-long and takes you under the arched railway bridges and round a beautiful meadow full of wildlife (including kingfishers, kestrels and deer). Alternatively, the Town Historic Walk takes you the other way past The Mansion, The Priory, the main town, the church and Thorncroft. This one’s a bit shorter at around 45 minutes.

5 The Running Horse

38 Bridge Street, Leatherhead KT22 8BZ: 01372 372081 / running-horse.co.uk

We’ve included this traditional English pub because not only does it come highly recommended but it’s also right next to the Town Bridge – handy for when you finish those walks... Dating back to 1403, The Running Horse is one of the oldest buildings in Leatherhead, with oak beams and a real fireplace. Voted CAMRA pub of the year two years running, they serve home-made pub favourites using locally-sourced ingredients. Once a month on a Sunday, there is also live jazz, while every Tuesday you need to get your thinking cap on for the pub quiz. And how’s this for a bit of trivia? Legend has it that Queen Elizabeth I once stayed here.

6 Mole Valley Arts Alive Festival

Leatherhead town and vicinity: 01306 870609 / molevalley.gov.uk

This is the big one for the town every October and we challenge you not to find something of interest! Over the years, Mole Valley’s community arts festival has grown into a huge fusion of varied events, featuring local people and performers, and celebrates its 22nd anniversary this year. From music, dance and theatre to musicals, poetry and loads more. For the full programme, see the website.

7 Fire and Iron Gallery

Rowhurst Forge, Oxshott Road, Leatherhead KT22 0EN: 01372 386453 / fireandiron.co.uk

Described as a ‘Mecca for metal maniacs’, Fire and Iron has, over the years, built up a reputation as one of the most important places for metal artwork in the region. Under the stewardship of Lucy Quinnell, who owns and manages the gallery and can actually trace her family’s metalworking ancestry back to the 1500s, it is open to visitors from Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm. As well as the shop on site, there are regular exhibitions, demonstrations, shows and lectures. One of their more famous pieces of work is the huge Dorking Cockerel now proudly perching on a roundabout not far away.

8 Leatherhead Leisure Centre

Guildford Road, Leatherhead KT22 9BL: 01372 377674 / fusion-lifestyle.com

Just a few minutes drive from the M25 or a short walk from the town centre, you’ll find this state-of-the-art sports and leisure centre. Originally built in the 1970s, the centre was given a massive refit and extension in 2011. With loads of facilities on offer, including a bowls hall, diving pool, basketball courts, trampolines and squash courts, these are just a small sample of the ways you can tone that body… What is more, if you are over 50, there’s also a range of Primetime activities to help you look 20 again (or at least the right side of 50 anyway…).

9 Bocketts Farm

Young Street, Fetcham KT22 9BS: 01372 363764 / bockettsfarm.co.uk

A huge animal adventure park that has grown up over the years, Bocketts Farm has just about every creature you will come across on a farm, as well as pony rides, outdoor adventure, pedal go-karts, goat milking and, best of all, the pig racing (cheer them on and watch them fly…). The kids will love it here and you can even book a ‘Bocketts Birthday’ treat for the budding young farmer with an animal-handling session, optional tractor ride and even a farmyard-themed cake. For more information, see their website. 

10 Emlyn Restaurant

At the Foot of Box Hill, Dorking Road, Dorking RH5 6BX: 01306 884561 / emlynrestaurant.co.uk

As Surrey Life went to press, the Emlyn had just been named Restaurant of the Year in our 2016 Food & Drink Awards (see more about all that from page 116). So, while admittedly it is located just outside Leatherhead, at the foot of Box Hill, we felt this very special restaurant warranted inclusion. Run by local chef Nick Sinclair and his team, the aim here is to bring a fresh perspective to British classics, offering contemporary dishes that are pared down and beautifully presented – with locally-sourced ingredients wherever possible. It all takes place against the stunning backdrop of the Surrey Hills – and the restaurant also looks out over three acres of landscaped gardens. Book while you still can!

***

GET IN TOUCH!

Tell us your favourite things about Leatherhead by e-mailing us at editor@surreylife.co.uk or joining us on Facebook and Twitter.

NEXT MONTH:

Oxted

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Surrey visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Surrey staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Surrey account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Out & About

How to make the most of Christmas 2017 in Guildford

Yesterday, 13:15
Guildford High Street is a magical place to do your Christmas shopping

With the countdown to Christmas now in full swing, here we team up with Experience Guildford, the group tasked with promoting the area’s independent businesses, to get the inside track on how to enjoy the town to the full over the festive season

Read more

Inspiring views artworks celebrate Surrey Hills’ beauty spots

Thursday, December 15, 2016 Photos: John Miller
Perspectives offers shelter to walkers and cyclists in the Surrey Hills

Capturing the spirit of five outstanding views across the Surrey Hills, each in the form of a seated sculpture, was the challenge set to five leading artists by Surrey Hills Arts. With the results of the Inspiring Views project now in place, here we pay a visit to each site to find out what’s in store

Read more

Showstopping ‘wild’ hogs hot hoof it into Haslemere

Thursday, December 15, 2016 Photos: Vaidas Gerikas
A selection of the vibrant Haslemere Hogs heading to south west Surrey

Hot on the hooves of CowParade Surrey, the Haslemere Hogs are now taking over the town.

Read more

10 of the best things to see on the Pilgrims’ Way

Thursday, December 8, 2016 Photos: Doug Kennedy
The Holmesdale Valley as viewed from Wotton

Following the scarp of the North Downs, the ancient Pilgrims’ Way runs from Winchester in Hampshire, right the way through Surrey, ending up at Canterbury in Kent. With the route full of scenic and historic interest, here Doug Kennedy, the author of a new book on the North Downs, picks out a few of the local highlights

Read more

23 reasons Surrey is one of the best places at Christmas

Tuesday, December 6, 2016 Jeremy Gunnell
Godalming in winter � beaucroft, Thinkstock

Surrey is a county full of festive delights. Think cosy pubs, frosty views and long winter walks. We pick 23 wonderful reasons to spend Christmas in Surrey.

Read more

Surrey Life magazine December 2016 – out now to buy in shops and online

Wednesday, November 23, 2016
December's Surrey Life magazine 2016

The Christmas Issue: everything you need for the perfect festive season in Surrey

Read more

A ramble around Wonersh and Chinthurst Hill - Surrey walks

Monday, November 21, 2016 Words and photos: Chris Howard
Father and young daughter enjoying the walk around Wonersh

Take a wander around the wonderful Wonersh village and discover stunning views and a spectacular folly in the surrounding countryside

Read more

Final CowParade Surrey charity auction moooves into Hampton Court Palace

Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Clockwise from top left: Sir Peter Blake and Daisy; Minna George’s Minna Moo; Pure Evil’s The Star Cow; the city and country sides of Alexander Cresswell’s Frontier; and Stuart Semple’s True Colours

A spectacular herd of colourful cows is set to hothoof its way to Hampton Court Palace for the final gala auction of CowParade Surrey.

Read more

Surrey’s lost canal route to the sea

Tuesday, November 15, 2016
WACT narrowboat Zachariah Keppel cruising along the canal (Photo Wey & Arun Canal Trust)

As celebrations get under way to commemorate the opening of the first fully-navigable section of the newly-restored Wey and Arun Canal, not to mention the 200th anniversary of this historic waterway, Harriet Danhash brings us its story

Read more

A ramble around Gomshall - Surrey walks

Tuesday, November 15, 2016 Words and Photos: Christine Howard
Coloured leaves on the trees around Gomshall as autumn sets in (Photo Christine Howard)

Head to the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty for this easy walk of one-and-a-half hours around the pretty village of Gomshall, taking in some quintessential English countryside along the way

Read more

Ad Feature: What the businesses of Oxted have in store this Christmas

Friday, November 11, 2016

Just the thing to get you feeling festive, Oxted will be holding a spectacular Christmas Festival on Saturday 26 November. Here we meet a few of the businesses around the town – and find out what they have in store for us over the festive season

Read more

10 reasons to visit Leatherhead

Wednesday, November 9, 2016 Words: Pete Gardner Illustrations: Emily Westwell
Leatherhead, Surrey

Surrounded by beautiful countryside, Leatherhead is also home to a surprising number of hidden gems

Read more

10 of the best places to see autumn colour in Surrey

Monday, November 7, 2016
Explore the outdoors this autumn (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto/petrenkod)

It’s that time of year when our beautiful countryside is alight with the colours of autumn. Here, Natasha Healy picks out some of her favourite spots to enjoy the seasonal splendour – as well as some perfect places for a post-walk refresher

Read more

From the Domesday Book to the latest tweets from Downing Street at The National Archives at Kew

Monday, November 7, 2016
The National Archives is a treasure-trove of ancient documents (Photo The National Archives)

From hairy books to medieval rats and doodles of dragons, The National Archives at Kew, near Richmond, is certainly full of surprises. Claire Saul gets a peek behind the scenes

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Out & About Free Downloads

Subscribe or buy a mag today


subscription ad
Surrey Life Application Link

Local Business Directory

Surrey's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search