10 reasons the Surrey Hills are probably one of the prettiest places in England

16:16 12 January 2017

By Rebecca Savory

Early Morning - Newlands Corner by Justin Cliffe

Early Morning - Newlands Corner by Justin Cliffe

People travel from far and wide to walk the Surrey Hills. We pick 10 reasons it might just be one of the prettiest places in England

1) Newlands Corner has spectacular views of the Surrey Hills. It’s the perfect spot to start an afternoon’s walk or to watch the sun set on a hot summer’s evening. Don’t miss the carpets of wild flowers that crop up in the warmer months.

2) Miles upon miles of bucolic countryside makes the Surrey Hills a stunning place to have a ramble and with more than 12 trails to explore, you’ll never tire of the pretty views to be found all year round.

3) A haven of flora and fauna, wildlife thrives in this Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

4) There are so many picturesque cycling routes in the Surrey Hills – perhaps that’s why cycling fanatics travel from far and wide to ride them. Popular routes are maintained regularly and new trails often created for cyclists to explore. You can even follow the trail of Olympian cyclists by taking the route from the 2012 Olympics!

5) Visit the Devil’s Punch Bowl, a large and natural amphitheatre filled with colourful heathland, streams, woodland and a plethora of wildlife. Local legend has it that the hollow was made when the Devil would throw lumps of earth up at the god Thor to annoy him.

6) Some of the county’s prettiest villages can be found in the Surrey Hills. From picture-perfect Mickleham to the very peaceful Abinger Hammer, Surrey’s chocolate box villages have period properties, winding lanes and hillside views aplenty.

7) Leith Hill Tower has some of the best panoramic views in the region. It’s been claimed that you can see 13 counties from the top of the tower on a clear and sunny day.

8) If you fancy eyeing up the capital from a peaceful and perhaps more appealing perspective, the trek up Hog’s Back is well worth the huff and puff. Can you see the skyline in the distance?

9) The hilly woodlands of Winkworth Arboretum are home to thousands of snowdrops, bluebells and other winter-flowing species including 15 different types of witch hazel, to cheer the spirits.

10) It truly is one of the most beautiful places in the world.

10 reasons the Surrey Hills are probably one of the prettiest places in England

Thu, 16:16 By Rebecca Savory
Early Morning - Newlands Corner by Justin Cliffe

People travel from far and wide to walk the Surrey Hills. We pick 10 reasons it might just be one of the prettiest places in England

