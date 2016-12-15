What the businesses of Oxted have in store this Christmas

Just the thing to get you feeling festive, Oxted will be holding a spectacular Christmas Festival on Saturday 26 November. Here we meet a few of the businesses around the town – and find out what they have in store for us over the festive season

Visitors to Oxted this Christmas will find the historic east Surrey town sparkling with the spirit of the season as the streets fill with tempting food and drink stalls, and a spectacular land train offering tours of the town.

On Saturday 26 November, Oxted Christmas Festival will welcome Santa Claus from 10am. Children will be able to meet him at his temporary residence in a glittering grotto at Tandridge Leisure Centre.

With both a local produce market and a French market lining the streets for the festival, shoppers will be spoilt for choice when it comes to gourmet gifts and festive feasting. And those looking to fill some space under the Christmas tree will be sure to find that something special in one of Oxted’s many independent and specialist retailers.

More than 1,000 free parking spaces will be available on the day, and visitors can also travel straight to the heart of the festivities by train to Oxted station in the centre of the town.

The Christmas Festival is the first festive event organised by the Oxted Business Improvement District (BID), known as Love Oxted, and follows the runaway success of Love Oxted Day in April. “This time of year is all about coming together and making the most of the Christmas spirit, which is just what this event is about – sharing all that Oxted has to offer with our visitors,” says Sue McGeown, BID manager. “We’re very much looking forward to sharing the festive cheer with everyone.”

Here we meet just a handful of the businesses that will be welcoming visitors to Oxted for the festival…

The questions we asked…

1. Tell us a little bit about your business…

2. Why should readers pay a visit in the lead-up to Christmas?

3. Finally, what would be your top tip for those visiting the town?

Ashdown Travel Ashdown Travel

Ashdown Travel

1. Ashdown Travel is an independently owned and managed travel agent that has been trading successfully for over 30 years in Oxted. We specialise in tailor-made holidays and have staff that are very well travelled and are able to use this knowledge to ensure that you have a fantastic trip wherever it may be.

2) Why not come and see us to find out about last minute breaks to a Christmas market or buy a holiday gift voucher for as a Christmas present?

3) Oxted is a warm and friendly town with traders that are really passionate about what they do. Come down and see us and engage in a town that really does appreciate your custom.

24 Station Road East, Oxted RH8 0PG; 01883 714312; ashdowntravel.co.uk

Blades Blades

Blades

1. We have been selling, installing and servicing the iconic AGA Cooker since the products inception in 1929. With everything from the latest AGA appliances to the humble AGA Toaster, our Showroom caters for all of our customer’s needs.

2. Visiting us in the earliest part of the lead-up to Christmas could well be a wise move. AGA Appliances are due to increase in price on Tuesday November 8, so ordering beforehand is likely to save you a few hundred pounds!

3. It has to be the four hours free parking, everyone loves that. So why not drop in and find out why 80% of AGA Cookers sold today only left the drawing board within the last five years.

2a Amy Road, Oxted RH8 0PX; 01883 713378; blades-aga.co.uk

Cattle and Cocktail Cattle and Cocktail

Cattle & Cocktail

1. We are a new steak restaurant and cocktail bar situated on Station Road West. We opened in April this year, and offer some of the finest cuts of meat from our local butcher, as well as a vast array of traditional and new modern cocktails with a twist.Why not try one of our special offer nights, such as steak night and lobster night.

2. This will be Cattle & Cocktails first Christmas in Oxted, so if you fancy dining somewhere a little bit different with friends, family or work colleagues our Christmas menu will offer something for all tastes.

3. A top tip from us would be to visit the Everyman cinema opposite us. They are very traditional and have a very welcoming feel.

10 Station Road West, Oxted RH8 9EP; 01883 722377; cattleandcocktail.co.uk

Colourfield Interiors Colourfield Interiors

Colourfield Interiors

1. Colourfield Interiors is a creative and friendly company which specialises in designer fabrics, wallpaper and paint, along with an upholstery and curtain/blind making and fitting service.

2. We are offering 20% off when you place an order with our curtain making service and order fabric from our extensive range. Offer ends January 2017 and is subject to availability.

3. Next time you are in Oxted do pop in to Colourfield Interiors for a chat regarding design ideas for your home and we will order any designer fabric or wallpaper for you free.

98 Station Road East. Oxted RH8 0QA; 01883 716696

Homecroft Wealth Homecroft Wealth

Homecroft Wealth

1. We have been based in Oxted since 2012 but have been providing independent financial advice to our clients since 1981. We offer holistic financial planning to individuals and families.

2. There is never a bad time to get your finances in order! Over the last couple of years we have seen significant changes to pension, taxation and mortgage legislation which has made the need for quality advice more important than ever.

3. Make sure you visit one of the many restaurants for lunch when coming to Oxted, there is a different one for every day of the week.

58 Station Road West, Oxted RH8 9EU; 01883 338467; homecroftwealth.co.uk

Hop Stop Hop Stop

Hop Stop

1. Owned and operated by beer lovers Hop Stop is a beer shop selling a wide range of packaged and draught beer to takeaway. We have been in Oxted for over a year now and in that time have loved bringing you over 800 different beers!

2. Looking for a Christmas gift for that hard to buy person? One of our beer gift packs make the ideal present. Also stock up for all your holiday season beer needs including that all important Christmas day beer. Don’t forget while you are shopping with us we are always happy to pour a sample or two!

3. With plenty of free parking Oxted makes a great day out, check out the shops and then stop for something to eat at one of the many cafes or restaurants. If you are bringing the whole family Master Park is a great place to visit with a playground and lots of wide open space.

121 Station Road East, Oxted RH8 0QE; 01883 722386; hopstopbeers.co.uk

Jackson-Stops & Staff Jackson-Stops & Staff

Jackson-Stops & Staff

1. At Jackson-Stops & Staff, we are proud of our heritage. A family firm, created over 100 years ago, today we offer a significant network of over 40 offices countrywide, 10 of which give a strong London presence. Our values support our superior personal service, advising on all aspects regarding the sale or letting of property. We are active in our local community and support local charities, clubs and sports teams.

2. Well there’s nothing like a new home for Christmas, is there? Generally, there’s less people on the hunt for property over the festive period, so you may well find yourself getting a lead on the market if you pop in to see what’s available.

3. It’s a hidden gem at the foot of the North Downs, with excellent communications. Families are attracted by excellent schools and the thriving town centre, within 30 miles of London. Our staff live within the area, have had children in the local schools and know Oxted and the surrounding villages inside out.

17-19 Station Road West; 01883 712375; jackson-stops.co.uk

Job's of Oxted Job's of Oxted

Job’s of Oxted

1. Job’s is a third generation family business and was established in Station Road West, Oxted in 1914. We sell beds, mattresses, headboards, carpets, rugs, suites, armchairs, sofa beds, dinlng, occasional and bedroom furniture and a variety of home accessories

2. We have a wide range of seasonal gifts in stock at competitive prices! Last year, we sold out of most items by early December, so don’t leave it late to purchase that Christmas gift! We are also promoting special offers on beds throughout November and December

3. There are lots of independent shops in Oxted, catering for every browser and buyer! Parking availability is plentiful and FREE for up to three hours, in the Morrison’s car park

46-50 Station Road West RH8 9EU; 01883 712210; jobsofoxted.co.uk

Meldon House & Home Meldon House & Home

Meldon House & Home

1. At Meldon House & Home, we are known for revived, bespoke and tailored furniture. We showcase a selection of masterpieces, including work by Joe Wyer and Helen Morris-Clarke. We are Surrey stockists of the world-wide brand Annie Sloan Chalk Paint and hold workshops on a weekly basis, including block printing on linen. As well as this, there’s decorative architectural salvage featured in the courtyard. We also supply pieces for exhibits and home staging. You will find a wonderful selection of mirrors, soft furnishings and giftware too.

2. On Saturday November 26, on Oxted Shopping Day, we are offering limited discounts on our ever popular workshops.

3. Oxted is a thriving town with much to offer, including easy access and a great community. Meldon is situated on Station Road West, the “artisan” side of town. We are an independent shop, surrounded by people with a similar passion. We always offer a warm and friendly welcome so do pop in, particularly with Christmas approaching as you never know what treasure you might find in our shop!

The Old Diary, 30 Station Road West RH8 9EU; 01883 716005; meldonandhome.com

Paul James Jewellers Paul James Jewellers

Paul James Jewellers

1. Paul James Jewellers is a long established business which in the last year has undertaken a stunning refurbishment. We sell high quality new, bespoke and pre-owned jewellery and watches. Additional services include valuations by our valuer who is a Fellow of the Institute of Registered Valuers and repairs.

2. Whether you are looking for a one off statement piece or a quality or popular brand we have it all under one roof. All gifts, from pre-owned Rolex to stunning pieces from Fope or the popular Pandora range, will be gift wrapped if required. As always, we hope that you will enjoy our stunning Christmas window and join us for a glass of something sparkly in the run up to Christmas.

3. When you have finished selecting a Christmas gift in Paul James, we recommend that you have lunch or early supper in one of Oxted’s fabulous restaurants. We are spoilt for choice but just a matter of steps from our shop you will find our personal favourites: Cucina and Toast.

16 Station Road East, Oxted RH8 0PG; 01883 714837; pauljamesjewellers.com

Pinnacle Home Interiors Pinnacle Home Interiors

Pinnacle Home Interiors

1. Pinnacle Home Interiors are coming to the end of a very successful first year in Oxted High Street. Alongside our long established Edenbridge shop, Oxted boasts a huge array of homewares, giftware, lighting, bedding and jewellery. Not forgetting our wonderful and diverse furniture ranges and bespoke kitchens.

2. With the run up to Christmas fast approaching, we will be filling the shop with everything that sparkles from tree décor to creative pieces to decorate the home over the festive period. The perfect place to find wonderful gift ideas for those special people in our lives.

3. And, when you are all shopped out, put your feet up for a well-earned rest and enjoy a tipple or a bite to eat in one of our many lovely local eateries.

35 Station Road East, Oxted RH8 0BD; 01883 818383; pinnaclehomeinteriors.co.uk

Tandridge Leisure Centre Tandridge Leisure Centre

Tandridge Trust, Leisure & Culture

1. Tandridge Trust manages three leisure facilities – a leisure centre in Hoskins Road, Oxted; a sports centre in Burntwood Lane, Caterham and a Health Club in the Village, Caterham-on-the-Hill. At our centres you will find a friendly, knowledgeable team providing a vast range of activities including gym workouts and personal training, group classes, swimming and swimming lessons, holiday activities, children’s parties, arts/ theatre workshops and performances; sports courses, childcare and toddler clubs, beauty/therapy treatments and cafe refreshments. We also work closely with partners within the community to provide opportunities for local residents such as establishing community gardens and community choirs.

2. Customers of all ages find there is plenty to do at Tandridge Leisure Centre. Visit tandrigetrust.co.uk for latest news and don’t forget to enquire about special Christmas offers today.

3. Tandridge Leisure Centre attracts visitors from far and wide due to the uniqueness of its pool. Divided into a fitness pool and a lagoon pool with wave rides, slide, toddler areas and water features, the leisure pool is the only one around for miles. Members and non-members are welcome, there is access for all and car parking is available – it’s worth popping in for a look!

Tandridge Leisure Centre, Hoskins Road, Oxted RH8 9HT; 01883 716717; tandridgetrust.co.uk