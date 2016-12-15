What’s on at The Friary Guildford: Christmas 2016

Archant

A look at what’s on at The Friary Guildford in the coming weeks

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On the 17 November for light switch on, The Friary Guildford will have promo staff giving out scratch cards which will include various prizes to be won and not-to-be-missed retailer offers.

From 17 November until 24 December, The Friary Guildford will launch their ‘life size’ Christmas calendar which will be delivering various daily messages with what’s on at the centre. Get your daily fix on level 1 outside Urban Outfitters.

On 28 November (Cyber Monday) two large Christmas puddings (!) will be handing out coffee vouchers and Christmas cake from Costa and Muffin Break to say a warm thank you to people for coming into The Friary Guildford. The aim of this is to thank people for coming into the Friary Guildford instead of shopping online. Find them before all the goodies are gone!

The Friary Guildford also has an initiative this year across three days from the 16-18 December called Giftmas. Customers who spend a certain amount can claim a gift card of the following amount from Concierge on Level 1:

• £50 = £5

• £100 = £10

• £150 = £15

• £200 = £20

• £500 plus = £50

www.thefriaryguildford.com