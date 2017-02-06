6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Surrey Life today click here
Revitalise your bathroom with 2017’s hottest interior trends

12:07 15 February 2017

All products are available at Ripples Reigate

kuhnle+knoedler

With 2017 comes a whole host of hotly anticipated design trends. There’s no exception when it comes to the bathroom but thankfully bathroom retailer Ripples are on hand to offer their advice about the trends to keep a look out for and how to introduce them in to your own home. Here, Designer and Manager of Ripples in Reigate, Joanne Crane, offers her advice…

1. GOING GREEN

This year we are going green, Pantone have recently announced that their colour of the year is Greenery, which they say is a “refreshing and revitalizing” shade of green. This uplifting shade works perfectly throughout the whole house. We’re teaming it with a darker colour palette to bring out the sophisticated and timeless side of this colour, look to add a touch of metallic and champagne hues to really work this trend in to your bathroom well.

2. NATURAL

Bring the outdoors in; it’s as simple as that. Wood should be high on everyone’s interiors agenda for 2017. 2016 was a huge year for ‘Scandi Styling’ and it’s set to continue. The use of wood in a bathroom is exactly what makes a Scandinavian space. While natural is usually best, when it comes to this trend take a look at porcelain wood-effect tiling, it not only looks incredible but in the long-run it’s more practical in a bathroom and is low maintenance too!

3. URBAN

Concrete is having a real moment; it might be an unexpected interiors trend but it’s set to be the hottest trend for 2017. It’s never looked cooler than in the bathroom, team a concrete basin with a touch of black and very cool patterned tiles for a cloakroom with an industrial twist.

4. CRUSHING ON COPPER

The design trend for copper accents is here to stay, it’s a trend that adds warmth and elegance to any setting. If you are looking to lend a nod to the trend then invest in statement pieces including a copper radiator, or a beautiful copper bath. When it comes to copper it’s really important to complement it with other materials, consider using slate grey as a beautiful complementary colour, as this will really make the copper in your bathroom pop.

5. BLACK AND WHITE

Chic and effortless, black and white is still most definitely in fashion. Opt for a touch of both, or be bold and go for bright white. Add some on-trend monochrome tiles to your hallway and cloakroom to tap in to the trend for boutique hotel inspired bathrooms.

While there are many bathroom trends for 2017 and I am sure many new trends will emerge as we approach summer and beyond, what’s most important is making sure that the trend works for you, think about your lifestyle, how you want to use your bathroom and what is important. Working with a design specialist will also ensure that the space not only looks sensational but is practical too.

