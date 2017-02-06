Feel the love at Bride: The Wedding Show

Planning a Valentine’s proposal? Get your wedding planning off to a romantic start at Bride: The Wedding Show at Ascot Racecourse from March 11-12

Set to welcome thousands of couples for a weekend of wedding planning, Bride: The Wedding Show at Ascot Racecourse offers a romantic environment in which to celebrate your love and plan the biggest day of your life. Featuring more than 90 suppliers - from florists to photographers and venues to videographers, the event offers all the components to piece together your perfect day. Here is just a taster of what to expect and enjoy together, as bride- and groom-to-be.

A jam-packed entertainment schedule

Poised to deliver a wealth of unforgettable performances, a plethora of acts will wow you with their musical prowess. Find them on the cafe stage where you can also relax and refuel with food and drink. This year’s acts include Chanelle Aristide and G-Elvis.

Choreographed catwalk show

In addition, the spectacular catwalk show taking place at three times daily (11.30am, 1.15pm and 3pm), is a treat for all members of the wedding party. See bridalwear, menswear and occasion wear from local businesses paraded to a sensational arrangement of choreography and music. Among those showcasing are: Ascot Bridal Studio, Slaters, Moss Bross, Confetti Bridal and Truly Bridal of Surrey. Miss it, miss out.

Complimentary copies of Berkshire, Buckinghamshire & Oxfordshire Bride magazine

Continue your wedding planning long after leaving the show with the latest edition of Bride magazine. Be inspired by real weddings, glean advice from expert articles and connect with local suppliers with THE annual publication geared to making your special day a success.

A flute or two of fizz

Rest your feet and toast your engagement with a glass of bubbles at the stylish champagne bar. The perfect place to gather your thoughts and decide what suppliers to visit next, the champagne bar offers an oasis of calm when most needed.

Competitions, deals and discounts

Win amazing prizes for your wedding from the event’s exhibitors, including the opportunity to win a luxury honeymoon to the Dominican Republic - courtesy of Hard Rock Hotels and Thomas Cook. The first 100 brides-to-be through the door on both days will receive a goody bag containing vouchers, samples and products from the show’s suppliers. Couples can even enjoy show-exclusive discounts, ensuring only the best deals available at Bride: The Wedding Show.

For more information on Bride: The Wedding Show at Ascot Racecourse, visit www.theweddingshow.co.uk/ascot, where you can view exhibitor profiles and buy tickets. Tickets for the show are £5 each or £15 for a group of four in advance from www.theweddingshow.co.uk/buy-tickets. Tickets are £7.50 each on the day.