Surveying school launches new Surrey training centre

14:29 16 November 2016

A surveying school based in Milton Keynes is expanding its reach, announcing a new residential surveying course in Surrey for February 2017. The course will take place at the stunning Horsley Park Hotel in East Horsley.

Residential surveyors are the backbone of the residential property industry. They are trained to identify property defects and provide an impartial report to homebuyers looking to purchase a new home.

If you’re based in the Surrey area and are looking for a new and exciting challenge, the SAVA School of Surveying offers the only vocational route into the residential surveying industry via the Diploma in Residential Surveying and Valuation. This course gives those without a traditional surveying degree the opportunity to enter the property surveying profession without committing to a full-time qualification.

SAVA offers a contemporary approach to training, delivering part-time courses via a blend of face-to-face and distance learning, meaning students can gain an industry-recognised qualification without giving up their existing work and family commitments. Graduates gain direct entry into the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) once qualified.

The qualification gives SAVA graduates the opportunity to work independently for a more flexible career, or to seek employment in a surveying firm. As long as houses are bought or sold, residential surveyors will always be in demand.

The course is delivered by university lecturers and expert chartered surveyors with ‘on-the-tools’ experience, and students are given ample opportunity to put theory into practice with several residential site visits included in the training schedule.

SAVA student, Ewa Wolska, was particularly attracted by the promise of RICS membership after she qualifies: “I chose the diploma because I wanted to learn from the professionals – from people who work every day in the property field and who have experience in surveying and valuation. RICS accreditation was also essential for me.”

Hilary Grayson, head of surveying services at SAVA, comments: “We have previously delivered courses in Milton Keynes, Brighouse, Barnsley and London, and have added a new course date in Surrey due to popular demand. We’ve received a number of enquiries from prospective surveyors in South London and the South East, so we chose Surrey to covers these areas. As our presence across the UK increases, we are proud to say that we are fast becoming the training provider of choice for career changers looking to break into the surveying industry.”

The school now has two courses open for enrolment including the new course date in Surrey starting on 22nd February 2017, and a course in Milton Keynes starting on 27 February 2017. Further dates in Birmingham and Manchester are due to be announced in the New Year.

To find out more about the SAVA School of Surveying and how you can train to become a residential surveyor, please contact a SAVA course adviser on 01908 442158, email info@sava.org.uk or visit the SAVA School of Surveying website: www.surveyorqualifications.co.uk.

