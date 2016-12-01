Is your home ready for winter?

Getty Images/iStockphoto omgimages

With the winter months looming, making sure your plumbing and heating is in good shape can save you money and help you avoid the hassle of burst or frozen pipes and central heating problems.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There are certain things you can do yourself to reduce potential risk of damage, or times without heating or hot water:

• Make sure any exposed pipes are properly lagged

• Check water storage tanks have lids and insulation jackets

• Ensure your heating and hot water switch on when they’re supposed to

• Look for signs of leaks from overflow pipes outside the property

However, for some of the other items that need to be checked, it pays to call the specialists in, especially for things like your boiler and plumbing.

So, you might like to know that Sutton and East Surrey Water Services offers a host of heating and plumbing services, including insurance to protect your plumbing, heating and drainage.

They’ve also got a selection of fixed price, £50 repairs and services should you need to call upon them over the winter months, including:

• Boiler servicing

• Dripping tap fixes

• Leaking/seized stopcock repairs

• Dripping ball valve resolved

• Fixes for any leaking kitchen sink waste

Whether you want to be prepared for every eventuality with emergency cover or have a plumbing, heating or drainage emergency, they’re the professional and reliable local experts. Get in touch with them on 02036 276794 or visit h2oservices.com to find out more.