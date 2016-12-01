CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Surrey Life today CLICK HERE
Ad Feature

Buying a dream country home: Why intervening land could potentially be a problem

12:58 28 September 2016

Archant

Is there legal access from the public highway to the front gate?

You have found the property of your dreams - an old rectory set well back from the road opposite the village green and near the pub. The wisteria is well established so everything should be fine… shouldn’t it?

Not necessarily. From a property lawyer’s point of view, the intervening land is of interest as it could potentially be a problem. Who owns the open verge giving you protection from the road? Are there formal rights of access over it? What rights does anyone else have over it? What if access is challenged or blocked? Can anyone ask you to buy them off?  

Good questions to ask before you start haggling over the chandelier and the sit on lawn mower include:

1. Does the title to the property have a formal right of way benefiting the title?

2. If not, can the landowner be traced? Some country landholdings are not registered at the Land Registry but this does not mean they do not have an owner.

3. So who does own the land? It may not be easy to find out but your enquiries should be limited and discreet to avoid rocking the boat and causing a problem where none currently exists. Don’t ask around in the pub!

4. If the owner is unknown, is there evidence of long use? If the house was built in the late 1800s there shouldn’t be a problem but is there any unequivocal proof?

5. Does anyone have an obligation to maintain the land? Potholes can ruin your suspension.

6. Is the land registered as common land or a town and village green? If so, others might have rights over it which would affect you or interfere with your view.

7. Do gas, electricity and water services run under the land?  

Regardless of whether the answers rattle or reassure you, this is definitely an area to be resolved before you proceed with your purchase.

If you are considering selling your property, it is always worth asking your solicitor to review the title before the property goes on the market in case any remedial or additional paperwork is needed to ensure a smooth sale. And if the land around your dream home is owned by others, what do you do? The proper and best course of action is for the landowner to grant a formal right of way before contracts are exchanged. As there will be a cost for this, a seller should budget for this as no buyer would expect to pay.

Plan B is for the seller to provide a chain of formal declarations proving beyond doubt that uninterrupted rights have been exercised for a minimum of 20 — and preferably 40 - years. A single premium indemnity policy can also be put in place as a back-up.

But these solutions are mutually exclusive. Once the landowner has been approached, indemnity cover cannot be obtained. Caution is required, so talk to your solicitor about your particular circumstances before taking any action.  

For legal advice on residential, buy to let and investment property or land law issues, please contact Clare Dove or Tim Rafter in the Guildford office of Penningtons Manches on 01483 791 800 or visit our website at www.penningtons.co.uk

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Surrey visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Surrey staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Surrey account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Homes & Gardens

Ad Feature: Key issues in the property landscape to consider in the coming months

Mon, 11:31
Getty Images/iStockphoto

With a raft of recent changes for residential property owners, and more anticipated in the coming months, Edward Emblem of Smith & Williamson, the accountancy, investment management and tax group, highlights some of the key issues to consider.

Read more

Ad Feature: Top tips for a smooth sale when moving house

Thursday, December 1, 2016

So, you have decided to sell your property - you may even have seen a new one and in your mind you have already moved in! But how can you be sure the legal work will not hold you back?

Read more

Ad Feature: Surveying school launches new Surrey training centre

Wednesday, November 16, 2016

A surveying school based in Milton Keynes is expanding its reach, announcing a new residential surveying course in Surrey for February 2017. The course will take place at the stunning Horsley Park Hotel in East Horsley.

Read more

Ad Feature: Is your home ready for winter?

Friday, November 11, 2016
Getty Images/iStockphoto

With the winter months looming, making sure your plumbing and heating is in good shape can save you money and help you avoid the hassle of burst or frozen pipes and central heating problems.

Read more

Ad Feature: Seasonal shake up and new collection for Neptune Weybridge

Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Neptune’s autumn/winter collection is bold and brave.

Read more

Ad Feature: Plot purchase and new construction: Why it shouldn’t be as expensive or complicated as you think

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

The summer holidays are but a distant memory and autumn is upon us. Are you still thinking about that ramshackle house just up from the beach that you saw on holiday? The one with the most amazing views? Or perhaps you are dreaming about the plot of land down the road that is in just the right location for your perfect house

Read more

Ad Feature: A welcome tax-break for property

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Simon Lewis, CEO at Partridge Muir & Warren Ltd considers how families might benefit from a soon to be introduced tax-break that could be worth up to £140,000

Read more

Ad Feature: Buying a dream country home: Why intervening land could potentially be a problem

Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Is there legal access from the public highway to the front gate?

Read more

Ad Feature: Marble, granite, limestone, quartz: understand the differences

Friday, September 23, 2016
Bianco Lasa Quartzite Counter Tops and Shelves

Thinking of using natural stone, but not sure what sort would be best for what you have in mind? Below is a quick rundown on the different types of stone and what to use where.

Read more

World’s most beautiful properties showcased at The Luxury Property Show 2016

Monday, September 19, 2016 Vicky Mayer
Spain: Luxury three-bedroom, three-bathroom villa with swimming pool. Priced at £2.67m. cbva.co.uk

With The Luxury Property Show taking place this month, here we showcase a few of the amazing homes around the world that might tempt you

Read more

Ad Feature: Make your neighbours green with envy with the latest trend in garden design

Thursday, September 1, 2016
Terrace Town Garden, Guildford, Surrey

To update your Surrey garden and introduce the latest landscaping trends, seek expert advice from your friendly local garden experts Graduate Landscapes.

Read more

Ad Feature: Latest technology kitchen appliances for the discerning home chef

Monday, August 22, 2016

Verdi Kitchens opens third Surrey Showroom in Banstead on 10 September with chef demonstration

Read more

Ad Feature: The Heart of the Home

Friday, August 19, 2016
Guildford Fireplaces

Stephen Bolden, Managing Director of Guildford Fireplaces, gives us an insight into his company.

Read more

New: Through the keyhole of 3 stunning house renovations

Friday, August 19, 2016 Samuel Mathewson
South Green House, Southwold

From seaside escapes to eco-friendly self-builds, take a tour of three motivating and beautiful renovations that will give you serious house envy

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Free Downloads

Subscribe or buy a mag today


subscription ad
Surrey Life Application Link

Local Business Directory

Surrey's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search