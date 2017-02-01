Ways to use stone in your home

The edges of a worktop are polished by hand Archant

Durable and beautiful, stone was one of the earliest materials used in homes and has stood the test of time. Modern stonemasonry techniques are a mix of old and new: the stone is cut to size on machines controlled by computers, but finishing and polishing are done by hand.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Designed for the space

If you are buying a stone item from a UK stonemason, you will most likely be buying something that has been made specifically for you. You will have chosen the stone and it will be fabricated to your dimensions. This means that whether you are looking for a new granite or quartz kitchen worktop, a bathroom in natural stone or a marble top for your living room coffee table, the finished item will be unique to you and perfect for the space it will occupy.

Bathe in luxury

Bathroom basin in Moleanos Blue limestone part of a double basin vanity unit designed to fit the space Bathroom basin in Moleanos Blue limestone part of a double basin vanity unit designed to fit the space

Bathrooms do not have to be full of clinical white sanitary ware. Stone can be used in a number of ways to create an opulent atmosphere. Whether you prefer marble, limestone, granite or quartz, you can have it manufactured into vanity tops and units, basins, shower trays or wet rooms, as well as used on the walls or to clad a bath.

The image shows a bathroom basin in Moleanos Blue Limestone, part of a double basin vanity unit in the same stone which was made to fit an alcove in a master en-suite which also had Moleanos Blue tiling on the floor and in the wet-room-style shower enclosure.

Quartz or granite worktops

A Compaq Carrara quartz worktop with a double edge profile A Compaq Carrara quartz worktop with a double edge profile

For many people a stone worktop is a must for their kitchen: but do you understand the difference between natural stones such as granite, marble and limestone, and composite stone such as composite marble or quartz?

Natural stone has more variation in tone and markings than engineered stone, as the conditions when it formed varied even within the same seam of stone, and this is part of its beauty.

However some people prefer a more uniform look and engineered stones such as Silestone, where particles of quartz or marble have been mixed with resin and colouring, are an alternative to granite for kitchen worktops for those who did not want as much variation. Whichever you choose you will end up with an excellent quality top which is very hardwearing and lasts for years if cared for properly.

Talk to the experts

The best way to choose the stone for your project is to go and look at different sorts, ideally in as large a piece as possible. stoneCIRCLE’s Newbury Showroom is an ideal place to start. It has a large indoor gallery with displays of the biggest selection of full size stone slabs in the South East. Here you can view granite, marble, limestone and quartz among other types and you can get advice from the expert staff about which would best suit your particular project, be it a kitchen worktop or marble bathroom.

There are also displays of products that have been made out of the different stones to help you visualise what can be done in this beautiful adaptable material.