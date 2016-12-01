Seasonal shake up and new collection for Neptune Weybridge

Neptune’s autumn/winter collection is bold and brave.

The story of the season is ‘Modern mixology’ and it sees a line-up of contemporary classics created using a fusion design approach. Contrary materials come together, traditional craft fuses with modern-day making and the unexpected are put in a room together in a way in which Neptune has never done before. It’s not all change though. The new collection stays true to Neptune’s principles of high-quality materials, timeless aesthetics and effortless elegance as well as seeing extensions to some of its most-loved design families from collections gone by.

Collection highlights include the Shoreditch sofa with its striking profile, sharp lines and compact figure. The Carter table collection marries solid oak with strips of matte black steel. The oak appears rustic but in fact Neptune has taken it through a seven-stage finishing process so it looks timeworn but is actually never been-used-before timber.

Neptune have extended their Henley family this season to include a place for all of your media equipment to live. It means that everything is stored safely and sagely behind closed doors making your room feel like a more tranquil space to unwind. Choose from the full dresser to the base cabinet alone.

Bar carts are still all the rage but they’re typically much more Art Deco and use lots of brass. Neptune’s Manhattan drinks trolley takes on the trend. It is much more sophisticated with its architectural detail, strong lines and melding of glass and glossy chrome. It could even be used in a bathroom to rest rolled up, fluffy towels or as a quirky bedside.

