CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Surrey Life today CLICK HERE

Surrey Life magazine November 2016 – out now to buy in shops and online

20:29 19 October 2016

Surrey Life magazine November 2016

Surrey Life magazine November 2016

Archant

Join us to explore Surrey’s inspiring views, war memorials, theatre trail and more in November’s Surrey Life magazine

Comment

Surrey Life magazine is available to buy in shops in and around Surrey, or alternatively:

BUY online at www.buyamag.co.uk/Surrey

SUBSCRIBE online at www.subscriptionsave.co.uk/Surrey

***

On the cover: On this month’s cover, shot for us by regular Surrey Life snapper John Miller, we bring you one of the stunning new sculptural benches now dotted across the Surrey Hills as part of the Inspiring Views project. The idea? To highlight some of the best views across this Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. So, if you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy a lovely autumn walk, you can read more about it all in November’s Surrey Life magazine. To see more of John Miller’s fantastic photos, around the county and beyond, visit his website at johnmillerphotography.com.

***

Highlights in November’s Surrey Life magazine include:

• Laura Hamilton: why there’s no place like home for the A Place in The Sun presenter

• Remembrance special: the moving stories behind our county’s war memorials

• Inspiring views: a new Surrey Hills arts project on an epic scale

• The Surrey Life Theatre Trail 2016: take a behind-the-scenes tour of our county’s theatres

• 10 of the best things to see on the Pilgrims’ Way

• Culture Vulture: singer Katie Melua on heading back to home turf

• Over the Airwaves: BBC Surrey’s James Cannon on a £4,500 bottle of wine

• Surrey Creations: a jolly good yarn from the village of Milford

• Notes from a Small Village: the Chiddingfold tea room with a Michelin-star background

• On the Radar: the inside track on what to do around Oxted

• Charitable Life: compassion in world farming from Godalming

• A golden summer: three of Surrey’s Olympic medallists reveal their local inspiration

• My Surrey Weekend: Guildford’s ‘Honorary Remembrancer’ shares his recommendations

• A ramble around the village of Wonersh

• Art Life: our spotlight on the must-see exhibitions, top local artists and more

• Surrey Life Landscape Painter of the Year

• Head for the Hills: discover the tales of the Tillingbourne

• High Street Heroes: meet the characters bringing sparkle to Oxted this Christmas

• The SL Food & Drink Awards share their own local foodie faves

• Restaurant Review: a West End institution with wine at its heart

• The Style Guide: the best boutiques, swankiest salons and beauty tips

• An SL business special

• Monthly columnists, including BBC Surrey’s James Cannon, Surrey Hills Society, Notes from a Small Village, CPRE Surrey, Countryfile’s Adam Henson, Surrey Wildlife Trust, Wildlife Aid, The Life Coach…

And all the best local Style, Arts & Culture, Homes, Property & Gardens, Food & Drink and more…

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Surrey visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Surrey staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Surrey account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Surrey Life

Reigate bathroom designer wins top award

10:50
Joanne Crane with Ripples managing director Paul Crow

A Reigate designer picked up the top individual honour as bathroom retailer Ripples held their annual awards ceremony on Saturday December 10.

Read more

Surrey celebs tell us what they love about Christmas in the county

Yesterday, 16:35 Interviews by Caroline Harrap
Christmas in Guildford © Peter Trimming, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

We caught up with some of the famous faces around our county to find out what they love most about Christmas in Surrey. From woodland walks to Christingle concerts and the cosiest pubs for a mulled wine, there’s certainly plenty to inspire...

Read more

Win a stack of signed Guildford Book Festival titles

Yesterday, 17:39
Damon Hill at Guildford Book Festival (Photo: Fiona Digby-–Jones)

What better way for an avid bookworm to start the year than with a stack of signed books from some of Guildford Book Festival’s top authors?

Read more

How to make the most of Christmas 2017 in Guildford

Yesterday, 13:15
Guildford High Street is a magical place to do your Christmas shopping

With the countdown to Christmas now in full swing, here we team up with Experience Guildford, the group tasked with promoting the area’s independent businesses, to get the inside track on how to enjoy the town to the full over the festive season

Read more

Surrey Life magazine January 2017 – out now to buy in shops and online

Yesterday, 12:10
Surrey Life magazine January 2017

Welcome in the New Year with 2017’s essential Surrey diary dates, perfect winter pubs and adventures with a Richmond-based Time Lord.

Read more

Surrey celebs share their favourite local restaurants, shops, views, and places to visit

Yesterday, 09:00
Celebrities share their favourite local places in Surrey Life

Over the years, some of Surrey’s best known personalities have revealed what they most love about our county to Surrey Life. Here, we compile their favourite restaurants, shops, views, places to visit and relax, and ask what makes you proud of living in Surrey?

Read more

Ad Feature: Key issues in the property landscape to consider in the coming months

Mon, 11:31
Getty Images/iStockphoto

With a raft of recent changes for residential property owners, and more anticipated in the coming months, Edward Emblem of Smith & Williamson, the accountancy, investment management and tax group, highlights some of the key issues to consider.

Read more

Ad Feature: A financial outlook for 2017

Mon, 11:23

It’s likely to be an eventful year for the global economy and financial markets. Partridge Muir & Warren’s chief executive officer, Simon Lewis, explores the key changes that are likely to have a profound effect on many

Read more

Inspiring views artworks celebrate Surrey Hills’ beauty spots

Thursday, December 15, 2016 Photos: John Miller
Perspectives offers shelter to walkers and cyclists in the Surrey Hills

Capturing the spirit of five outstanding views across the Surrey Hills, each in the form of a seated sculpture, was the challenge set to five leading artists by Surrey Hills Arts. With the results of the Inspiring Views project now in place, here we pay a visit to each site to find out what’s in store

Read more

Showstopping ‘wild’ hogs hot hoof it into Haslemere

Thursday, December 15, 2016 Photos: Vaidas Gerikas
A selection of the vibrant Haslemere Hogs heading to south west Surrey

Hot on the hooves of CowParade Surrey, the Haslemere Hogs are now taking over the town.

Read more

Surrey produce for your Christmas dinner table

Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Surrey’s producers and foodie stores have Christmas under control (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Lesyy

Make your Christmas dinner extra special this year by sourcing your ingredients from Surrey’s fine food and drink producers and suppliers...

Read more

The Tudor Room at Great Fosters, Egham TW20 9UR – restaurant review

Tuesday, December 13, 2016
The Tudor Room feels like a private dining room in a palace

After well-documented events this autumn, The Tudor Room at Egham’s historic Great Fosters stands as Surrey’s lone Michelin star restaurant. Matthew Williams visits to find a magnificent hotel and a distinctive head chef that were perhaps destined for each other

Read more

Surrey’s top festive afternoon teas

Tuesday, December 13, 2016 Hayley Cooper
Christmas mince pies © Magdanatka, Shutterstock

We pick some of the best places in Surrey to enjoy a festive take on the quintessential English tradition of afternoon tea at Christmas

Read more

Top Surrey chefs share their Christmas tips and favourite dishes

Friday, December 9, 2016
Clockwise from top left: Fernando Stovell, Aneke Spacie, Anneliese Cameron, Matt Worswick, Daniel Britten and Eric Guignard (Food pics: Thinkstock)

Even for the busiest of families, Christmas has a habit of bringing everyone together and slowing the pace of life – and, usually, it’s the dinner table that provides the main focus. Here, Matthew Williams talks to some of Surrey’s top chefs to discover their Christmas cookery tips and find out about their own festive traditions

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Free Downloads


Follow us on Twitter


Like us on Facebook

Surrey Life

Subscribe or buy a mag today


subscription ad
Surrey Life Application Link

Local Business Directory

Surrey's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search