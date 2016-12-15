Surrey Life magazine November 2016 – out now to buy in shops and online

Surrey Life magazine November 2016 Archant

Join us to explore Surrey’s inspiring views, war memorials, theatre trail and more in November’s Surrey Life magazine

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Surrey Life magazine is available to buy in shops in and around Surrey, or alternatively:

BUY online at www.buyamag.co.uk/Surrey

SUBSCRIBE online at www.subscriptionsave.co.uk/Surrey

***

On the cover: On this month’s cover, shot for us by regular Surrey Life snapper John Miller, we bring you one of the stunning new sculptural benches now dotted across the Surrey Hills as part of the Inspiring Views project. The idea? To highlight some of the best views across this Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. So, if you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy a lovely autumn walk, you can read more about it all in November’s Surrey Life magazine. To see more of John Miller’s fantastic photos, around the county and beyond, visit his website at johnmillerphotography.com.

***

Highlights in November’s Surrey Life magazine include:

• Laura Hamilton: why there’s no place like home for the A Place in The Sun presenter

• Remembrance special: the moving stories behind our county’s war memorials

• Inspiring views: a new Surrey Hills arts project on an epic scale

• The Surrey Life Theatre Trail 2016: take a behind-the-scenes tour of our county’s theatres

• 10 of the best things to see on the Pilgrims’ Way

• Culture Vulture: singer Katie Melua on heading back to home turf

• Over the Airwaves: BBC Surrey’s James Cannon on a £4,500 bottle of wine

• Surrey Creations: a jolly good yarn from the village of Milford

• Notes from a Small Village: the Chiddingfold tea room with a Michelin-star background

• On the Radar: the inside track on what to do around Oxted

• Charitable Life: compassion in world farming from Godalming

• A golden summer: three of Surrey’s Olympic medallists reveal their local inspiration

• My Surrey Weekend: Guildford’s ‘Honorary Remembrancer’ shares his recommendations

• A ramble around the village of Wonersh

• Art Life: our spotlight on the must-see exhibitions, top local artists and more

• Surrey Life Landscape Painter of the Year

• Head for the Hills: discover the tales of the Tillingbourne

• High Street Heroes: meet the characters bringing sparkle to Oxted this Christmas

• The SL Food & Drink Awards share their own local foodie faves

• Restaurant Review: a West End institution with wine at its heart

• The Style Guide: the best boutiques, swankiest salons and beauty tips

• An SL business special

• Monthly columnists, including BBC Surrey’s James Cannon, Surrey Hills Society, Notes from a Small Village, CPRE Surrey, Countryfile’s Adam Henson, Surrey Wildlife Trust, Wildlife Aid, The Life Coach…

And all the best local Style, Arts & Culture, Homes, Property & Gardens, Food & Drink and more…