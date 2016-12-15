Surrey Life magazine December 2016 – out now to buy in shops and online

December's Surrey Life magazine 2016 Archant

The Christmas Issue: everything you need for the perfect festive season in Surrey

On the cover: For our Christmas cover, we always like to do something a little bit special, and we are beyond excited about this year’s offering! When we asked our super-talented illustrator, Emily Westwell, to capture a festive view of Guildford from the distant hills, she more than rose to the challenge, producing this truly magical image (she wasn’t even fazed when we had to redo it at the 11th hour because of the new Christmas lights!). Anyway, we hope that you love it as much we all do here! Let us know your thoughts by tweeting us: @SurreyLife.

Highlights in December’s Surrey Life magazine include:

• A very Surrey Christmas: local celebs share their festive favourites

• Beautiful Surrey: the stories behind our winning calendar images

• Behind closed doors: NT property Polesden Lacey reveals new secrets

• The Surrey Delta: how the blues took over our county’s soul

• The chef’s table: our county’s top chefs with their festive tips

• Restaurant Review: a visit to the brand-new Michelin star in Egham

• Our winter wonderland: 10 top walks from the popular ifootpath app

• Culture Vulture: dancer Erin Boag on where she gets her fix

• Let there be lights: three illuminated trails to try this Christmas

• 10 of the best stocking fillers with a special Surrey spin

• Surrey Creations: picking Christmas trees in Shamley Green

• Head for the Hills: 10 ways to enjoy a special Surrey Christmas

• Rural Ramblings: our monthly column on Surrey’s Green

• Surrey Life Landscape Painter of the Year: enter our brand-new painting competition

• Christmas in Guildford: where to eat, drink, shop and generally be merry

• On the Radar: The inside track on the village of Cranleigh

• Notes from a Small Village: a lifeline to the local villagers of Elstead

• My Surrey Weekend: meet the lady in charge of Guildford’s tourism push

• Community Heroes: meet the finalists of BBC Surrey’s annual awards

• Over the Airwaves: the things you won’t miss from the past 12 months

• The Style Guide: best boutiques, swanky salons and beauty tips

• Designer Style: vibrant glass from Redhill

• Gorgeous Gardens: our step-by-step guide to making a wreath

• Monthly columnists, including BBC Surrey’s James Cannon, Surrey Hills Society, CPRE Surrey, Countryfile’s Adam Henson, Surrey Wildlife Trust, Wildlife Aid, The Life Coach…

• And all the best local Style, Arts & Culture, Homes, Property & Gardens, Food & Drink and more…

